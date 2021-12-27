What went right, wrong at Chiefs

5:31 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chiefs made it a perfect 4-for-4 on their next possession: four offensive possessions and four scores. The score that completed this 74-yard drive was an 8-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman, but a missed extra point made it 23-0 with 2:13 remaining in the first half. The big play in this possession was a 50-yard pass to running back Derrick Gore, who got behind the coverage when Mahomes avoided the pass rush and created the play by drawing the attention of the coverage away from Gore. Two plays later, Hardman was in the end zone for the touchdown.

5:48 p.m. -- What Went Wrong: After the offense failed to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Steelers 34-yard line, the defense came on the field and held the Chiefs without points for the first time in the game when Elliott Fry's 39-yard field goal was wide to the left. The Steelers took over at the 26-yard line, and after three completed passes netted 21 yards, the first half ended. That marked the fifth straight first half in which the Steelers did not score a touchdown in the game's opening 30 minutes, and that was the first time it happened to the franchise since 1940.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 23, Steelers 0

6:06 p.m. – What Went Right: Helped by an illegal formation penalty on the Chiefs on a third-and-1, the Steelers defense started the second half with a three-and-out. It was the 15th time this season, the Kansas City offense had gone three-and-out. After the punt, the Steelers took over at their 30-yard line.

6:14 p.m. – What Went Wrong: This time the Steelers offense went two-and-out, and the damage was done when Diontae Johnson caught a pass and just lost the ball after a 3-yard gain. Tyrann Mathieu finally came up with the ball at the Chiefs 49-yard line. From there, Kansas City needed seven plays to get into the end zone via a 16-yard pass to Byron Pringle, who caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes and then made Cam Sutton and Robert Spillane miss tackles before scoring his second touchdown of the game. It was 30-0 with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter.

6:32 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers got on the scoreboard via a 34-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 3:34 remaining in the third period, but the 15-play, 34-yard drive was far from a thing of beauty. There were three penalties on each team during the possession, with Ray-Ray McCloud flagged for taunting after an 8-yard reception that converted a third-and-6, and then L'Jarius Sneed was flagged for a 21-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Chase Claypool that gave the Steelers a first down at the Chiefs 11-yard line. The Steelers were lined up to go for it on fourth-and-10 from the 11-yard line, but when left guard John Leglue was flagged for a false start, Coach Mike Tomlin settled for a field goal rather than gamble on a fourth-and-15 from the 16-yard line. The Chiefs led, 30-3, with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter.

THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 30, Steelers 3

6:46 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chiefs answered the Steelers' field goal with one of their own, this one from 34 yards by Elliott Fry to restore Kansas City's lead to 33-3 with 11:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. Derrick Gore carried four straight times for 28 times, and Byron Pringle caught a 22-yard pass for a first down at the Steelers 13-yard line. But on third-and-9 from the 12-yard line, Cam Heyward sacked Patrick Mahomes to bring on Fry for the field goal.

6:52 p.m. – What Went Wrong: On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Ben Roethlisberger lost the ball while trying to execute a fake reverse, and Jarran Reed recovered and ran the ball 10 yards for a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. Chad Henne replaced Patrick Mahomes and fumbled on the next two plays but recovered both. The Chiefs settled for a 30-yard field goal by Elliott Fry for a 33-3 lead with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter.