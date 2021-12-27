What went right, wrong at Chiefs

COIN TOSS: Chiefs win the toss and elect to defer. The Steelers get the football first
4:43 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers' hope of getting off to a quick start offensively was snuffed after five plays after the opening kickoff. An 18-yard pass to Diontae Johnson was good for one first down, but two separate runs by Najee Harris lost a combined 2 yards, and then on a third-and-10 Ben Roethlisberger was sacked for an 8-yard loss by Frank Clark. The Chiefs took over at their 27-yard line after the Steelers punt and used 14 plays to travel 73 yards and take a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who got hit in the backfield by Robert Spillane and Alex Highsmith but didn't lose his balance and gathered himself to get into the end zone. Patrick Mahomes was 7-of-8 for 58 yards on the drive.
4:52 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Besides a quick start on offense, the other thing the Steelers needed in this game was to avoid turnovers. That went up in smoke on the first snap following Kansas City's kickoff after the Chiefs first touchdown. On an attempted flea-flicker, Ben Roethlisberger handed the ball to Najee Harris, who pitched it back to Roethlisberger, but his pass that was intended for Ray-Ray McCloud was intercepted by Charvarious Ward at midfield. Six plays later, it was 14-0 after Patrick Mahomes hit Byron Pringle with a 5-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs had scored twice in a 2:03 span of the first quarter.
FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 14, Steelers 0
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium
5:13 p.m. – What Went Wrong: It was only a field goal this time, but the 44-yard kick by Elliott Fry was the Chiefs' third score of the game in their three offensive possessions, and it extended their lead to 17-0 with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter. Despite the Chiefs offensive efficiency, the Chiefs had not posted a gain of more than 20 yards, but Kansas City was methodical, and Patrick Mahomes was 13-of-17 for 123 yards and one touchdown to that point in the game.
5:21 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers finally mounted some offense, but they still came away with no points when Chris Boswell's 36-yard field goal attempt was pushed right of the uprights by an untimely gust of wind. The big plays on the drive were a 21-yard run by Najee Harris and a couple of receptions by Chase Claypool – a 24-yard play that converted a third-and-8, and then a 10-yard catch on the very next play. After Boswell's miss, there was 5:03 remaining in the first half.
5:31 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chiefs made it a perfect 4-for-4 on their next possession: four offensive possessions and four scores. The score that completed this 74-yard drive was an 8-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman, but a missed extra point made it 23-0 with 2:13 remaining in the first half. The big play in this possession was a 50-yard pass to running back Derrick Gore, who got behind the coverage when Mahomes avoided the pass rush and created the play by drawing the attention of the coverage away from Gore. Two plays later, Hardman was in the end zone for the touchdown.
5:48 p.m. -- What Went Wrong: After the offense failed to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Steelers 34-yard line, the defense came on the field and held the Chiefs without points for the first time in the game when Elliott Fry's 39-yard field goal was wide to the left. The Steelers took over at the 26-yard line, and after three completed passes netted 21 yards, the first half ended. That marked the fifth straight first half in which the Steelers did not score a touchdown in the game's opening 30 minutes, and that was the first time it happened to the franchise since 1940.
HALFTIME: Chiefs 23, Steelers 0
6:06 p.m. – What Went Right: Helped by an illegal formation penalty on the Chiefs on a third-and-1, the Steelers defense started the second half with a three-and-out. It was the 15th time this season, the Kansas City offense had gone three-and-out. After the punt, the Steelers took over at their 30-yard line.
6:14 p.m. – What Went Wrong: This time the Steelers offense went two-and-out, and the damage was done when Diontae Johnson caught a pass and just lost the ball after a 3-yard gain. Tyrann Mathieu finally came up with the ball at the Chiefs 49-yard line. From there, Kansas City needed seven plays to get into the end zone via a 16-yard pass to Byron Pringle, who caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes and then made Cam Sutton and Robert Spillane miss tackles before scoring his second touchdown of the game. It was 30-0 with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter.
6:32 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers got on the scoreboard via a 34-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 3:34 remaining in the third period, but the 15-play, 34-yard drive was far from a thing of beauty. There were three penalties on each team during the possession, with Ray-Ray McCloud flagged for taunting after an 8-yard reception that converted a third-and-6, and then L'Jarius Sneed was flagged for a 21-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Chase Claypool that gave the Steelers a first down at the Chiefs 11-yard line. The Steelers were lined up to go for it on fourth-and-10 from the 11-yard line, but when left guard John Leglue was flagged for a false start, Coach Mike Tomlin settled for a field goal rather than gamble on a fourth-and-15 from the 16-yard line. The Chiefs led, 30-3, with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter.
THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 30, Steelers 3
6:46 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chiefs answered the Steelers' field goal with one of their own, this one from 34 yards by Elliott Fry to restore Kansas City's lead to 33-3 with 11:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. Derrick Gore carried four straight times for 28 times, and Byron Pringle caught a 22-yard pass for a first down at the Steelers 13-yard line. But on third-and-9 from the 12-yard line, Cam Heyward sacked Patrick Mahomes to bring on Fry for the field goal.
6:52 p.m. – What Went Wrong: On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Ben Roethlisberger lost the ball while trying to execute a fake reverse, and Jarran Reed recovered and ran the ball 10 yards for a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. Chad Henne replaced Patrick Mahomes and fumbled on the next two plays but recovered both. The Chiefs settled for a 30-yard field goal by Elliott Fry for a 33-3 lead with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter.
7:08 p.m. – What Went Right: A 17-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson got the Steelers into the end zone for the first time in the game and made it 36-10 with 2:54 remaining. Najee Harris carried five times for 28 yards, and the touchdown came on a fourth-and-4 when Johnson caught a short slant pass and left DeAndre Baker grasping at air and then had a clear path into the end zone.
FINAL SCORE: Chiefs 36, Steelers 10