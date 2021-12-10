What went right, wrong at Vikings

8:51 p.m. – What Went Wrong: What happened to the run defense the Steelers showed vs. the Ravens? Dalvin Cook opened the drive with a 30-yard run through a gaping hole, and then Alexander Mattison followed that with a 14-yard run. Two plays later, a 14-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson capped the five-play, 61-yard drive. When Greg Joseph missed the PAT, the Vikings had a 6-0 lead with 3:31 left in the first quarter.

8:56 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Not a good first quarter for Chase Claypool. After a foolish penalty that helped sabotage the Steelers first possession, he had the ball punched out of his hands by Harrison Smith while stretching for extra yardage, but that "fumble" was overturned on replay, and it set up a third-and-1. But Claypool failed to get a block on defensive back Xavier Woods on the short-yardage running play, and Woods dropped Najee Harris for a 1-yard loss to force a punt.

FIRST QUARTER: Vikings 6, Steelers 0

9:07 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Vikings again started with good field position, this time at their 43-yard line after a 41-yard punt and a 17-yard return, and they took advantage to take a 9-0 lead with 14:43 left in the second quarter thanks to a 38-yard field goal by Greg Joseph. When the first quarter ended, Dalvin Cook had five carries for 73 yards.

9:19 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Way too easy. The Vikings continued to carve up the Steelers defense both running and passing, and their lead grew to 16-0 with 9:55 left in the second quarter when Dalvin Cook capped a five-play, 78-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown run during which he made it all that way untouched.

9:26 p.m. – What Went Wrong: A personal foul penalty on the Vikings on the PAT meant the kickoff came from the Minnesota 20-yard line, but the Steelers messed up the potential for good field position for an illegal double-team block on the kickoff return that cost them 15 yards and had the offense start at the 19-yard line. A pass to Chase Claypool gained four yards, and then a Najee Harris run lost 2. On third down, safety Harrison Smith came in clean and sacked Ben Roethlisberger for a loss of seven to force a punt.

9:38 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Sixty yards on 12 plays, and it was 23-0 with 2:20 left in the first half, and after Dalvin Cook crossed the goal line after his 7-yard touchdown, he had rushed for 144 yards on 13 carries (11.1 average) and two touchdowns. As a team, the Vikings had rushed for 167 yards on 17 carries (9.8 average).

HALFTIME: Vikings 23, Steelers 0

10:13 p.m. – What Went Wrong: On their first possession of the second half, the Steelers went three-and-out for the fourth time in the game. The half started with a 33-yard kickoff return by Ray-Ray McCloud that was nullified by a holding penalty on Miles Killebrew. Then when an offside penalty on D.J. Wonnum set up a third-and-2, a false start penalty on Trai Turner gave those 5 yards right back, and then Sheldon Richardson sacked Ben Roethlisberger for an 8-yard loss. Pressley Harvin's 41-yard punt was returned 15 yards by Dede Westbrook.

10:20 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Vikings extended their lead to 26-0 on a 42-yard field goal by Greg Joseph set up largely by the previous possession that ended with the Steelers punting out of their own end zone. There was 9:36 remaining in the third quarter.