What went right, wrong vs Detroit

5:28 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers took a 9-0 lead, but once again they had good field position only to fail to convert on third down and then settled for a Chris Boswell, this one from 38 yards with 8:45 left in the first half. The offense was given great field position when the Lions elected to go for it on a fourth-and-1 from their own 25-yard line. But Justin Jackson was dropped for no gain by Davin Bush, who knifed in from the right side and made the tackle at the line of scrimmage. But then the offense gained 5 yards on three plays before settling for Boswell's field goal.