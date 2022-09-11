What went right, wrong vs Cincinnati

1:21 p.m. – What Went Right: It was a possession that ended with a field goal that sliced the Steelers lead to 7-3, but the defense again stood up and was accountable. The Bengals netted three first downs on the possession, and the third of those gave them a first down at the Steelers 334-yard line. But from there, Terrell Edmunds dumped Joe Mixon for no gain; T.J. Watt batted a pass down at the line of scrimmage; and Alex Highsmith sacked Burrow for a 7-yard loss that set up a 59-yard field goal. But McPherson drilled it, and it was 7-3 with 7:17 left in the first quarter.

1:12 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers used their defense to land the first punch, and that defense only needed two plays to do just that. After a 44-yard punt with no return by Pressley Harvin III, the Bengals took over at their 22-yard line on what was the second possession of the game. After Cam Heyward sacked Joe Burrow for a 5-yard loss on first down, Minkah Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a Burrow pass intended for Tyler Bowl and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. The Steelers led, 7-0, with 12:43 in the first quarter.