What Went Right, What Went Wrong

What went right, wrong vs Seattle

Aug 13, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

7:12 p.m. – What Went Right: It was the way. You want to start, whether there is a quarterback competition being conducted or not. Receiving the opening kickoff and starting at their 10-yard line because of a penalty on Cody White, Mitch Trubisky drove the team 90 yards in seven plays, and he capped it with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski with 12:52 remaining in the first quarter. The Steelers converted a third-and-1 with a 24-yard run by Anthony McFarland Jr., who broke outside and took advantage of a downfield block by George Pickens, for a 24-yard gain. The other third-down conversion came on a third-and-6 when Trubisky found Olszewski for a 25-yard gain that set up Trubisky's subsequent throw to Olszewski for the touchdown.

COIN TOSS: Seattle calls tails. It's heads. Steelers win the toss and elect to receive.

