What went right, wrong vs. Ravens

7:01 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers closed to 13-12 on a 43-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 7:18 left in the fourth quarter. On the drive, Najee Harris accounted for 25 yards rushing and receiving, and Diontae Johnson accounted for the other 25 on a reception down the right sideline.

6:52 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Ravens extended their lead to 13-9 with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter largely as a result of a 49-yard pass interference penalty on Minkah Fitzpatrick. Baltimore's scoring drive covered 51 yards, and 49 were the result of one penalty.

6:45 p.m. – What Went Right/Wrong: The Steelers drove 78 yards in four plays to score what seemed to be the tying touchdown. The scoring play came on a 29-yard pass to a wide-open Diontae Johnson, and Ben Roethlisberger helped create that with a play-action fake to Najee Harris and then a quick pump fake toward Zach Gentry in the right flat before coming back to Johnson cutting toward the left sideline. But when Chris Boswell missed the extra point – wide left – the Ravens maintained the lead, 10-9.

THIRD QUARTER: Ravens 10, Steelers 3

6:19 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Ravens extended their lead to 10-3 on a 35-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Baltimore converted a third-and-11 on a 15-yard catch-and-run by Devonta Freeman when he escaped a trio of Pittsburgh tacklers (Joe Schobert, Justin Layne, and Cam Heyward). Tucker's kick capped a 10-play, 41-yard drive.

HALFTIME: Ravens 7, Steelers 3

5:38 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers sliced the Ravens lead to 7-3 after a 53-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 27 seconds left in the first half. Boswell's kick capped a nine-play, 52-yard drive that could have yielded more points if Diontae Johnson had not dropped a perfect rainbow pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the end zone on a first down from the Baltimore 35-yard line.

5:25 p.m. – What Went Right: The Ravens offense was on the field for six plays following the Steelers third punt of the game, and the Steelers sacked Lamar Jackson on two of those to force the Ravens to punt on a fourth-and-12 from their 47-yard line. Getting the sacks were Chris Wormley (his second of the game), and Cam Heyward to force the punt. The Steelers took over at their 13-yard line with 1:48 left in the first half.

5:17 p.m. – What Went Wrong: As of the 6:16 mark of the second quarter, the Steelers had three offensive possessions and had gone three-and-out each time. And with the exception of a 7-yard pass to Ray-Ray McCloud on a third-and-11, the only players to touch the ball for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Najee Harris.

5:10 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Following a 64-yard punt by Pressley Harvin III that bounced out of bounds inside the Baltimore 1-yard line, the Ravens put together a 16-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a 3-yard run by Devonta Freeman that made it 7-0 with 8:37 remaining in the second quarter. Lamar Jackson converted a third-and-6 with a 9-yard pass to Mark Andrews, a third-and-10 with a 10-yard pass to Andrews, and a third-and-6 with a 29-yard pass to Andrews. The Ravens drive consumed 10:27 of game time.

FIRST QUARTER: Ravens 0, Steelers 0

4:43 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers went three-and-out following Fitzpatrick's interception. After Najee Harris gained 9 yards on two runs, Harris was stuffed for no gain on third-and-1 on a running play up the middle in which he was met 2 yards in the backfield.

4:36 p.m. – What Went Right: Baltimore took the opening kickoff and moved smartly down the field by using their running game and short passes from Lamar Jackson to his running backs. On first-and-10 from the Steelers 14-yard line, Jackson was sacked by Chris Wormley for a 9-yard loss, and then a delay of game penalty made it first-and-24. An 18-yard catch-and-run by Latavius Murray set up a third-and-6 from the 10-yard line. Under pressure from T.J. Watt, Jackson floated the ball into the middle of the end zone where it was intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick.