What went right, wrong vs. Browns

FIRST QUARTER: Browns 0, Steelers 0

8:52 p.m. – What Went Right: On the final play of the first quarter, a third-and-6 from the Browns 40-yard line, T.J. Watt sacked Baker Mayfield for a 10-yard loss to force a Cleveland punt from its 30-yard line.

8:27 p.m. – What Went Right: The Browns came into the game with one of the NFL's best rushing offenses, but Nick Chubb touched the ball just once on Cleveland's first possession, and the other four plays were passes, and three of those were incomplete. Dustin Colquitt nailed a 55-yard punt for a touchback, and the Steelers started at their 20-yard line with 10:43 left in the first quarter.

8:21 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers first offensive possession didn't amount to much or gain very many yards. A 6-yard pass to Chase Claypool was good for one first down, but the next play was a 4-yard loss on a pass to Pat Freiermuth, and two plays later Corliss Waitman punted. After a 15-yard facemask penalty on Justin Layne during the return, the Browns started at their 27-yard line.