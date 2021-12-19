What went right, wrong vs. Titans

1:06 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers received the opening kickoff, and after a 16-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson on the opening play, the Steelers ran three more plays before being forced to punt when cornerback Greg Mabin raked the ball out of Chase Claypool's hands on a third-and-8. What compounded the issue is that Pressley Harvin's punt traveled just 27 yards to give the Titans the ball at their 30-yard line.

1:23 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers went three-and-out on their second offensive series, and this time, Pressley Harvin got off a 50-yard punt, but Chester Rogers returned it 55 yards. And after James Pierre was flagged for an illegal block in the back, the Titans took over at the Steelers 25-yard line. The Titans capitalized on the field position with a six-play drive that ended up in the end zone following Ryan Tannehill's 1-yard quarterback sneak to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead with 7:41 remaining in the first quarter. The Steelers defense had a chance to escape when Devin Bush flashed in front of a pass intended for Geoff Swaim, but he was unable to hold onto the interception.