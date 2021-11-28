What went right, wrong at Bengals

2:04 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Bengals took a 24-3 lead with 2:43 remaining in the second quarter following a 14-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard run by Joe Mixon. At that point in the game, Mixon had 19 carries for 109 yards and the 1-yard touchdown, and the Bengals had rushed for 117 yards on 20 attempts (5.3 average) and two touchdowns. The Bengals had scored on each of their four offensive possessions in the game.

1:40 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Two plays into the second quarter, Joe Burrow capped a six-play, 75-yard drive with a 32-yard pass to Tee Higgins, who went high to make the catch in the end zone over James Pierre for the touchdown that upped the Bengals lead to 17-3 with 14:15 left in the second quarter. Burrow was 5-for-5 on the drive for 69 yards and the touchdown.

FIRST QUARTER: Bengals 10, Steelers 3

1:30 p.m. – What Went Right: A 40-yard field goal by Chris Boswell cut the Bengals lead to 10-3 with 2:17 left in the fourth quarter following an eight-play 53-yard drive. After the Bengals kickoff went for a touchback, Ben Roethlisberger hooked up with Chase Claypool for a 41-yard gain down the right sideline. Roethlisberger later converted a third-and-9 with an 11-yard pass to Diontae Johnson, but after that three straight incomplete passes brought Boswell onto the field.

1:19 p.m. – What Went Wrong: On the Steelers third offensive play of the game, Ben Roethlisberger attempted a back-shoulder throw to Chase Claypool, who had turned up the field, and the pass was intercepted by Eli Apple, who returned it 50 yards to the Steelers 5-yard line. But the Steelers defense bailed out the offense by keeping the Bengals out of the end zone, with an 11-yard sack by Chris Wormley on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line being the big play. Evan McPherson's 31-yard field goal made it 10-0 with 6:01 left in the first quarter.

1:12 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Bengals took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard scramble by Joe Burrow with 9:29 remaining in the first quarter. Joe Mixon touched the ball on eight of the drive's 10 plays, and he rushed for 49 yards on seven carries and caught one pass for 5 more yards. The Bengals opened with a two-tight-end formation and that paved the way for Mixon's success.