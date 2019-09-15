What went right, wrong vs. Seahawks

2:02 p.m. – What Went Wrong: It seemed as though the Steelers were going to escape the possession with a 7-3 lead having forced the Seahawks to settle for a field goal when Cam Heyward dumped Rashaad Penny for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1 from the 26-yard line. But on the field goal attempt, Dan McCullers was flagged for a personal foul and on the play right after the half-the-distance penalty, Russell Wilson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to TE Will Dissly that tied the game, 7-7, with 8:40 left in the second quarter. Seattle's drive was 75 yards in 12 plays.

2:22 p.m. – What Went Right: It was one of those situations that was good but could've been better. After a Seattle three-and-out, the Steelers started at their 28-yard line and started moving the ball more consistently than they had at any point in the game. Ben Roethlisberger completed three straight passes for 39 yards, but things began to sour when Vance McDonald was flagged for offensive pass interference on a quick pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster that was going to convert a third down situation. A 9-yard pass to James Conner recouped some of the lost yardage, and Chris Boswell kicked a 41-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 10-7 lead with 2:38 left in the first half.

2:34 p.m. – What Went Right: The Seahawks were moving the ball effectively on the series after Chris Boswell's field goal, but then Cam Sutton made a couple of nice plays to put Seattle in a tough spot. With a first down at the Pittsburgh 36-yard line with 56 seconds left and no timeouts, Russell Wilson completed a quick sideline pass to C.J. Prosise, and Sutton came up quickly and made the tackle inbounds for a 1-yard loss. On the next play, Wilson completed a pass on the other side of the field to Tyler Lockett, and Sutton again made the tackle for a 3-yard gain. On third down, D.K. Metcalf was flagged for grabbing the facemask, and Jason Myers was left to attempt a 58-yard field goal. The kick sailed wide left, and the Steelers held a 10-7 lead at halftime.

2:45 p.m. – What Went Wrong: With two minutes left in the halftime break, the Steelers announced that Ben Roethlisberger had an injury to his right elbow and that his return to the game was questionable. It was announced that Mason Rudolph would start at quarterback in the second half.

2:54 p.m. – What Went Wrong: After the Seahawks went three-and-out top open the second half, the Steelers got the ball at their 19-yard line following the punt. On a third-and-8, Mason Rudolph threw a sideline pass to Donte Moncrief, who got two hands on the ball but failed to make the catch. The carom was intercepted by Bradley McDougald at the Steelers 40-yard line.

2:58 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Seahawks took advantage of the turnover and drove 40 yards in six plays to take the lead, 14-10, with 9:40 remaining in the third quarter. Russell Wilson converted a third-and-10 with a 13-yard pass to Nick Vannett, and then on the next play he hit Will Dissly for the 12-yard touchdown.