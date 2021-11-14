What went right, wrong vs. Lions

1:44 p.m. – What Went Wrong: It was another three-and-out for the Steelers offense, and this time Pressley Harvin's punt traveled 61 yards, but it was returned 48 yards by Kalif Raymond to the Steelers 39-yard line. After a 7-yard completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions handed the ball off two times to Jermar Jefferson for 4 yards and then for 28 yards and the touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 with 12:43 left in the second quarter. On the touchdown run, Jefferson burst through the line between Isaiah Buggs and Isaiahh Loudermilk and wasn't touched until Minkah Fitzpatrick got a hand on him inside the 5-yard line.

2:01 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers ended up with three points on a 20-yard field goal by Chris Boswell that gave them a 10-7 lead with 4:22 left in the second quarter, but before that, they had a touchdown nullified by a holding penalty on Dan Moore Jr. The penalty nullified a 7-yard run by Najee Harris for the apparent touchdown, and replays showed that Moore had his hands inside on the block and Harris was beyond that before the flag was thrown.

2:18 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Lions tied the game, 10-10, with a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, and if that was disappointing, what was even worse was that Detroit rushed for 52 of the 67 yards covered on the field goal drive. D'Andre Swift carried eight times for 52 yards, and he might have scored a touchdown on the play before the field goal attempt had Cam Heyward not made the tackle. The Lions ended up rushing for 114 yards (7.3 average per carry) in the first half.

HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Lions 10

2:40 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Lions received the second half kickoff and picked up right where they left off in the first half, which is to say they continued running the ball up and down the field. Starting at their 15-yard line, the Lions needed six plays (all runs) to cover 85 yards and take a 16-10 lead on a 42-yard touchdown run by Godwin Igwebuike. To that point, the Lions had 21 rushes for 199 yards. There was 12:09 left in the third quarter.