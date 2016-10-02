What went right, wrong vs. Kansas City

The highs and lows of the Steelers Week 4 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
What went right
- Cam Heyward drove guard Zach Fulton back into the backfield and sacked Alex Smith for a 5-yard loss to create a third-and-15 on the game's opening possession, but on the next play Heyward jumped offside to give the Chiefs a free play. On that free play, it was Stephon Tuitt providing the pressure that forced Smith out of the pocket and had him throw the ball out of bounds to avoid a sack.
- After Dustin Colquitt's punt was downed at the Pittsburgh 5-yard line, the Steelers went after CB Marcus Peters right away. Dropping into his own end zone, Roethlisberger threw deep down the right sideline for Sammie Coates, who had to slow down for the ball but still made the catch for a 47-yard gain.
- On the first play on Kansas City's second possession, which came from their own 25-yard line. Spencer Ware got the ball and had it for only a short time before it was punched out by Stephon Tuitt and recovered by Stephon Tuitt. Three plays later, the Chiefs defense lost Darrius Heyward-Bey and Ben Roethlisberger found him for a 31-yard touchdown. The 6-0 lead became 8-0 when the Steelers were successful on their first two-point conversion attempt of the season. Roethlisberger fired the ball over the middle to Markus Wheaton who completed the play.
- The defense recorded its second takeaway of the game before it was 10 minutes old. This time, Cam Heyward got a hand on an attempted screen pass, and Ryan Shazier intercepted and returned it 20 yards to the Kansas City 4-yard line. On the next play, Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown made it 15-0 after Chris Boswell converted the PAT.
- On the kickoff following Brown's touchdown catch, Knile Davis received the ball 2 yards deep and decided to bring it out. After Tyler Matakevich just missed a tackle inside the 5-yard line, Darrius Heyward-Bey came streaking in to dump Davis at the 2-yard line.
- Dustin Colquitt shanked a punt that ended up traveling only 23 yards, and two plays later, a 38-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown upped the Steelers lead to 22-0. That was the lead the Steelers held at the end of the first quarter.
- With about 11 minutes left in the second quarter, Jordan Berry's 52-yard punt was returned 78 yards for a touchdown by Tyreek Hill, but the play was nullified by an illegal block call on Demetrius Harris, and instead of 6 points the Chiefs started their possession at their own 18-yard line.
- With 44 seconds left in the first half, the Steelers lead had grown to 29-0 after a 10-play 80-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jesse James, and then that quickly grew to 36-0 early in the second half when Markus Wheaton got in on the fun with a 30-yard catch for a touchdown early in the third quarter.
- It was a second-and-8 play in a game the Steelers already were winning by 36-0. Tyreek Hill ran a go-route down the left sideline and got behind rookie Artie Burns, who was in single coverage. Burns caught up enough to get a hand in and break up the pass.
- Trailing by 36-0 late in the third quarter, the Chiefs were in full-blown catch-up mode, which entailed going for it on a fourth-and-6 at their own 35-yard line. Kansas City matriculated the ball down the field to the point where they had a third-and-goal at the Steelers 3-yard line. On third down, Artie Burns got his hand on the ball to break up one pass, and on fourth down Ross Travis dropped the ball in the end zone to preserve the shutout as the fourth quarter was about to begin.
- If you get a chance to re-watch this game, take a look at Le'Veon Bell's 44-yard run on a third-and-4 midway through the fourth quarter. Bell's run was a thing of beauty, but Maurkice Pouncey pulled on the play, and he was still blocking down the field as Bell reached the Chiefs 5-yard line. Two plays Later, Le'Veon Bell went through a big hole over the left side for a touchdown and a 43-7 lead.
**
Game action from Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
What went wrong**
- During their opening possession of the game, the Steelers had both Le'Veon Bell and DeAngelo Williams on the field for a handful of plays. The first of those was a first-and-10 from the Kansas City 35-yard line, when Williams burst through a hole up the middle and ran for 10 yards to the Chiefs 25-yard line. The play was nullified by a holding penalty on David DeCastro, and the Steelers ended up punting from midfield.
- The Steelers were working on what would have been their first shutout since a 27-0 win over the St. Louis Rams on Christmas Eve in 2011. But a 10-yard pass from Alex Smith to Tyreek Hill with 11 minutes remaining got the Chiefs on the scoreboard and cut the Steelers lead to 36-7.