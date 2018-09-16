What went right, wrong vs. Kansas City

COIN TOSS: Chiefs call heads. It's heads. Kansas City defers. Steelers get the football.

Kickoff

1:08 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The first 115 seconds of the game proceeded as badly as possible for the Steelers. After receiving the opening kickoff, the offense went three-and-out, with Ben Roethlisberger throwing incomplete on first and third downs, with a second down completion being marred by an illegal block penalty that was declined. Jordan Berry's punt traveled 44 yards and was fielded by up-back DeAnthony Thomas, who raced 53 yards to the Steelers 10-yard line. Three plays later. Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead with a 15-yard pass to Chris Conley.

1:17 p.m. What Went Wrong: Through the Steelers' first two offensive series, Ben Roethlisberger was 2-for-5 for minus-2 yards, and James Conner had one carry for minus-3 yards. The Steelers went three-and-out both times.

1:22 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chiefs extended their lead to 14-0 with a second touchdown on their second possession. This one came on a 19-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. The big play on the five-play 71-yard drive was a 40-yard pass to Sammy Watkins that was completed down the right sideline between cornerback Cam Sutton and free safety Sean Davis. With 9:08 left in the first quarter, the Steelers were down by two touchdowns.

1:33 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Things continued on a downward trend for the Steelers when the offense moved into position for Chris Boswell to attempt a 49-yard field goal, but the kick was wide left. The key plays on the drive to get that far were a 22-yard catch-and-run by James Conner in which he broke three tackles, and a 19-yard reception by Antonio Brown. On third-and-5 from the Chiefs 31-yard line, Ben Roethlisberger's pass for James Washington was high and incomplete.

1:39 p.m. – What Went Wrong: It became a 21-0 deficit with 2:24 remaining in the first quarter after a six-play, 61-yard drive stuck the ball in the end zone for a third time in their first three offensive possessions. Sammy Watkins was the author of two big plays on the drive – the first a 17-yard reception and the second a 31-yard run on a jet-sweep. The touchdown came on a 5-yard pass to Kareem Hunt in the left flat where the Kansas City running back ran through a Terrell Edmunds tackle to get into the end zone.

1:45 p.m. – What Went Right: It looked like a strip-sack-recovery and a scoop-and-score touchdown by defensive end Chris Jones, but the Steelers got a huge break when CB Orlando Scandrick was flagged for holding, which gave the Steelers a first down and kept their deficit at 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

First Quarter: Chiefs 21, Steelers 0