What went right, wrong vs. Colts

COIN TOSS: Indianapolis wins the toss and elects to defer. Steelers get the ball first.

1:04 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers received the opening kickoff and went three-and-out. All three plays were quick slant passes. The first was low to Diontae Johnson. The second was low to JuJu Smith-Schuster. The third was wide to Johnson. After the punt, the Colts took over at their 30-yard line.

1:12 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Colts needed just nine plays to march 70 yards and take a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor on third-and-goal. The Colts converted a third-and-8 on the third play of the drive when Philip Rivers hit Michael Pittman with a short pass, and he turned it into a 26-yard gain. The next three plays were all 10-plus-yard gains by the Colts. On second-and-goal from the 6-yard line, Terrell Edmunds had his hands on a possible interception in the end zone, but Jack Doyle stripped the ball away. On the next play, Taylor scored. It was 7-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter.

1:20 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers managed one first down when Ben Roethlisberger converted a third-and-4 with a 9-yard pass to Diontae Johnson, but on the subsequent third down – a third-and-1 – Benny Snell was dumped for a 2-yard loss when Justin Houston defeated Alejandra Villanueva and made the tackle in the backfield. With five minutes left in the first quarter, the Steelers had two possessions, one first down, and two punts.

1:32 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers went three-and-out for the second time in the first quarter when a 9-yard sack by safety Khari Willis set up a third-and-17. Willis came in clean, and either Benny Snell didn't pick up the blitz or Chuks Okorafor should've moved to his right a bit to pick him up.