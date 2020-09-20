What went right, wrong vs. Broncos

2:32 p.m. – What Went Wrong: After the interception, the Steelers ran the ball three times from the 11-yard line and then settled for a 21-yard field goal by Chris Boswell for a 17-3 lead with 39 seconds left in the first half. On third-and-1 from the 2-yard line, Conner was dropped for a 1-yard loss after Bradley Chubb drove Eric Ebron off the line of scrimmage and into Conner's path.

HALFTIME:

2:58 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers received he second half kickoff, wasted a 49-yard kickoff return by Ray-Ray McCloud, and committed their first turnover of the game. A couple of runs by James Conner netted a first down, but then on a third-and-16 Ben Roethlisberger's pass was intercepted by Justin Simmons, and the Broncos took over at the Pittsburgh 41-yard field goal.

3:05 p.m. – What Went Right: Thanks in part to a 13-yard pass to K.J. Hamler and a 14-yard completion to Noah Fant, the Broncos moved to a first-and-goal at the Steelers 4-yard line. A T.J. Watt sack pushed Denver back to the 10-yard line, and then after a couple of incomplete passes, Brandon McManus kicked a 28-yard field goal to make it 17-6 with 8 minutes left in the third quarter.

3:16 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Again, the Steelers offense moved smoothly from their 25-yard line to Denver 35-yard line, but a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on third-and-2 was stuffed for no gain because the blocking in front of him broke down, and then on fourth down Ben Roethlisberger anticipated Eric Ebron going deep and ended up over-throwing him.

3:24 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Broncos pulled to 17-14 with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter when they took advantage of a foolish penalty by Mike Hilton and then isolated 6-foot-5 tight end Noah Fant on Devin Bush for a touchdown and then a two-point conversion. On a second-and-10 the Broncos were saved from facing a third-and-10 when Hilton roughed Jeff Driskel as he was in the process of throwing another incomplete pass. Fant then beat Bush on a crossing route for a 20-yard touchdowns, and then again on a similar route for the two-point conversion.