What went right, wrong vs. Bills

COIN TOSS: Steelers call tails. It's heads. Buffalo wins the toss and elects to defer. The Steelers get the football first.
8:25 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers received the opening kickoff, and a poor decision by Ray-Ray McCloud to run the ball out of the end zone had Pittsburgh start at its 10-yard line. On first down, Diontae Johnson dropped a pass, and then on third-and-5, Johnson went a different way than Ben Roethlisberger expected, and the pass was incomplete. After a 41-yard punt by Jordan Berry and a 10-yard holding penalty, the Bills started at their 33-yard line.
8:35 p.m. – What Went Wrong: After a three-and-out by Buffalo, the Steelers' second possession began at their 14-yard line. A 12-yard pass to Diontae Johnson was good for a first down, but then two plays later, on a third-and-8, Ben Roethlisberger hit Johnson in the hands as he was running full speed over the middle, and he dropped the ball again. After Jordan Berry's 41-yard punt, the Bills took over at their 31-yard line.
8:40 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers didn't come up with a takeaway last week vs. Washington, but it didn't take long to get one in Buffalo. On the Bills second series, Cam Heyward hit Josh Allen's arm as he was delivering the ball, and Mike Hilton was there to intercept the floater at the Steelers 27-yard line.
9:13 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Starting at their own 20-yard line after punting on their first four possessions, the Steelers looked to be establishing some offensive rhythm. A 7-yard run by Benny Snell was good for one first down, and then Ben Roethlisberger connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 20-yard catch-and-run on the next play. Two plays later, the Steelers faced a third-and-3 from the Buffalo 41-yard line, and Eric Ebron dropped a pass that would've been good for a first down.
9:23 p.m. – What Went Right: It started with a takeaway, the Steelers' second of the game. After a short completion to tight end Dawson Knox, Mike Hilton forced a fumble that Cam Sutton recovered at the Bills 31-yard line. A run by James Conner gained 5 yards, and when JuJu Smith-Schuster recovered his fumble for another 3 yards, the Steelers were at the Bills 22-yard line. After a 3-yard run by Conner, Ben Roethlisberger hooked up with James Washington on a post pattern for a 19-yard touchdown. The Steelers led, 7-0, with 8:21 left in the second quarter.
9:28 p.m. – What Went Right: Buffalo's ensuing possession ended with an 8-yard sack by Tyson Alualu, and then it ended when a Josh Allen run came up 7 yards of a first down. After the punt, the Steelers took over at their 27-yard line.
9:46 p.m. – What Went Right: Despite being victimized by a phantom roughing the passer penalty on Henry Mondeaux. That free 15 yards gave the Bills a first down at the Steelers 16-yard line, but then three straight incomplete passes, the first two with tight coverage by Steven Nelson and the third under tight coverage by Mike Hilton. Tyler Bass hit a 34-yard field goal to make it 7-3 with 1:42 left in the first half.
9:53 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Four plays into the ensuing possession, Ben Roethlisberger's quick throw for JuJu Smith-Schuster was a little too far inside, which gave slot cornerback Taron Johnson a chance to make an interception, which he did, and then 51 yards later he had the ball in the end zone for the touchdown that gave Buffalo a 9-7 lead after Tyler Bass missed the extra point.
HALFTIME: Bills 9, Steelers 7
10:16 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Bills took the second half kickoff and drove 68 yards in eight plays, with the touchdown coming on a 19-yard pass to Stefon Diggs. On the drive, Diggs caught four passes for 42 yards, and in addition to the touchdown, his 6-yard catch converted an early third-and-2. Buffalo's lead was 16-7 with 10:23 left in the third quarter.
10:28 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Things were unraveling quickly all of a sudden. On the possession following the Buffalo touchdown, the Steelers went three-and-out, with Ben Roethlisberger getting sacked for a 10-yard loss by linebacker Matt Milano. Following the punt, the Bills started at their 43-yard line. Two straight completions to Stefon Diggs gained 42 yards, and then after a 3-yard run by Zack Moss, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis in the end zone between Steven Nelson and Minkah Fitzpatrick for a 13-yard touchdown, and the Bills led, 23-7, with 7:02 left in the third quarter.
10:53 p.m. – What Went Right: On Buffalo's possession following the one in which they scored to take a 23-7 lead, the Steelers allowed the Bills one first down before a punt. Pittsburgh took over at its 19-yard line and drove 81 yards in 10 plays for its second touchdown of the night. The touchdown came on a 3-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, and then the two-point conversion pass made it Buffalo 23, Steelers 15 with 12:18 left in the fourth quarter.
11:07 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers had a chance to get off the field on the ensuing possession, but Isaiah McKenzie caught a 12-yard pass from Josh Allen that kept the Bills alive. Three plays later, a 35-yard pass interference penalty on Mike Hilton gave Buffalo a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. The Steelers forced the Bills to settle for a 23-yard field goal that upped their lead to 26-15 with 8:07 left in the fourth quarter.
11:13 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Three plays into the Steelers ensuing possession, cornerback Levi Wallace intercepted a pass when Ben Roethlisberger tried to go deep to James Washington, and the Bills took the ball right back at their 29-yard line.
FINAL SCORE: Bills 26, Steelers 15