What went right, wrong vs. Bills

9:28 p.m. – What Went Right: Buffalo's ensuing possession ended with an 8-yard sack by Tyson Alualu, and then it ended when a Josh Allen run came up 7 yards of a first down. After the punt, the Steelers took over at their 27-yard line.

9:46 p.m. – What Went Right: Despite being victimized by a phantom roughing the passer penalty on Henry Mondeaux. That free 15 yards gave the Bills a first down at the Steelers 16-yard line, but then three straight incomplete passes, the first two with tight coverage by Steven Nelson and the third under tight coverage by Mike Hilton. Tyler Bass hit a 34-yard field goal to make it 7-3 with 1:42 left in the first half.

9:53 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Four plays into the ensuing possession, Ben Roethlisberger's quick throw for JuJu Smith-Schuster was a little too far inside, which gave slot cornerback Taron Johnson a chance to make an interception, which he did, and then 51 yards later he had the ball in the end zone for the touchdown that gave Buffalo a 9-7 lead after Tyler Bass missed the extra point.

HALFTIME: Bills 9, Steelers 7

10:16 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Bills took the second half kickoff and drove 68 yards in eight plays, with the touchdown coming on a 19-yard pass to Stefon Diggs. On the drive, Diggs caught four passes for 42 yards, and in addition to the touchdown, his 6-yard catch converted an early third-and-2. Buffalo's lead was 16-7 with 10:23 left in the third quarter.

10:28 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Things were unraveling quickly all of a sudden. On the possession following the Buffalo touchdown, the Steelers went three-and-out, with Ben Roethlisberger getting sacked for a 10-yard loss by linebacker Matt Milano. Following the punt, the Bills started at their 43-yard line. Two straight completions to Stefon Diggs gained 42 yards, and then after a 3-yard run by Zack Moss, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis in the end zone between Steven Nelson and Minkah Fitzpatrick for a 13-yard touchdown, and the Bills led, 23-7, with 7:02 left in the third quarter.