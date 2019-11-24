What went right, wrong vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI – COIN TOSS: Steelers call tails. It's tails. Steelers elect to defer.

1:09 p.m. – What Went Wrong. After giving up one first down on Cincinnati's opening possession, the Steelers defense forced a Kevin Huber punt. The kick traveled 52 yards and bounced sideways out of bounds at the Pittsburgh 2-yard line, where the offense began its first possession.

1:14 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers offense went three-and-out, but the punt team stepped up and made a play. Punting out of his own end zone, Jordan Berry boomed a 60-yard punt, and gunner Justin Layne defeated the guy blocking him and made the tackle on the return for no gain.

1:31 p.m. – What Went Wrong: There were a lot of good things that came from a drive that began at the Steelers 25-yard line and moved to a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line, but it ended in a disaster. On third down from that point, the pass protection allowed Carlos Dunlap to penetrate to the point where he was able to hit Mason Rudolph's arm as he was delivering a pass, and the flutterball was intercepted by Shawn Williams inside the 5-yard line and returned to the Bengals 15-yard line. Two plays later, the first quarter ended in a 0-0 tie.

1:39 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers defense rose up and stuffed the Bengals offense following the interception. The Bengals netting one first down, aided by a pass interference penalty, but on the ensuing three plays, Joe Mixon was dumped for a 2-yard loss, T.J. Watt batted down an attempted screen pass, and Cam Heyward sacked Ryan Finley for a 9-yard loss. Diontae Johnson returned Kevin Huber's 52-yard punt for 7 yards, and the Steelers took over at their 40-yard line with 13:16 left in the second quarter.

1:48 p.m. – What Went Right: Jordan Berry's 41-yard punt with no return had the Bengals start at their own 10-yard line. On the first play, Mark Barron sacked Ryan Finley for a loss of 9, and two plays later the Bengals were punting from their own 9-yard line. After the punt and a 4-yard return by Diontae Johnson, the Steelers took over at the Bengals 48-yard line with 8:33 left in the second quarter.