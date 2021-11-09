What went right, wrong vs. Bears

10:55 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers defense put together a three-and-out of its own, but on the punt, Ray-Ray McCloud was ruled to have fumbled, even though replay indicated he was down by contact, and Houston Carson returned it 25 yards for the touchdown that made it, 23-20, with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter.

11:09 p.m. – What Went Right: Chris Boswell's second field goal of 50-plus yards was a 52-yarder that extended the Steelers lead to 26-20 with 2:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ben Roethlisberger converted a third-and-7 with a 10-yard pass to Diontae Johnson. Cassius Marsh sacked Roethlisberger on a third-and-8, but he then committed a taunting penalty that cost the Bears 15 yards and gave the Steelers a first down. Two plays later, Bilal Nichols sacked Roethlisberger for a 9-yard loss, and an 11-yard completion to Johnson on the next play got the Steelers close enough for Boswell to make the 52-yard field goal.

11:20 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Bears drove 75 yards in seven plays to take their first lead of the game, 27-26, with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. The big play was a 39-yard pass down the sideline to Allen Robinson on a third-and-2, and then Darnell Mooney scored the touchdown on an 11-yard catch on a perfect pass from Justin Fields. The Bears led, 27-26.