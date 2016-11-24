What went right, wrong at Indianapolis

9:29 p.m. ET - What went right:** The Steelers offense answered the Colts' touchdown with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown on a third-and-13 situation that was created by an offensive pass interference penalty on Brown. To the point where the Steelers held a 21-7 lead, Ben Roethlisberger had completed 8-of-10 for 135 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a perfect rating of 158.3. And Brown had three catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

9:56 p.m. ET - What went right: Third-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Scott Tolzien couldn't find anyone open, and so he pulled down the ball and tried to run into the end zone, but Sean Davis met him in the open field and kept him out of the end zone. The Colts elected to go for it in fourth down, and this time Tolzien's pass was behind Chester Rogers, but he still got a hand on the ball. As Rogers was struggling to control it in the end zone, Mike Mitchell came across and delivered a hit that prevented Rogers from completing the catch, and the first half ended with the Steelers holding a 21-7 lead.

9:59 p.m. ET - Halftime: Steelers 21, Colts 7

10:41 p.m. ET - What went right: The Colts ran 19 plays and covered 89 yards and consumed 11:22 of clock time, and they ended up with no points when Phillip Dorsett dropped a pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-1. In getting down to within a yard of scoring a touchdown, the Colts had converted four times – a third-and-3, a third-and-15, a third-and-3, and a fourth-and-4. But on third-and-goal, Mike Mitchell made a nice play to come up and tackle Scott Tolzien on an attempted quarterback draw.

10:51 p.m. ET - What went right: With 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jordan Berry punted 38 yards to the Colts 48-yard line, but Indianapolis was flagged for running into the kicker. After a brief conversation with Berry, Coach Mike Tomlin elected for a re-kick, and this time Berry's punt traveled 54 yards and after a fair catch, the Colts stated at their own 27-yard line.

10:58 p.m. ET - What went right: It was a first-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 43-yard line when Scott Tolzien tried to get the Colts some points quickly. He threw deep down the right side for Phillip Dorsett, only to have Mike Mitchell range over from his safety spot to make the interception at the 10-yard line. His 26-yard return gave the Steelers offense the ball at their own 36-yard line.