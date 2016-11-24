What went right, wrong at Indianapolis

The highs and lows of the Steelers Week 12 game at the Indianapolis Colts.
8:30 p.m. ET - Kickoff
8:39 p.m. ET - What went right: Indianapolis opened the game on offense, and the Steelers had a couple of chances right off the bat for takeaways. On the game's first play, Will Gay recorded a strip/sack. But Scott Tolzien recovered his own fumble for an overall loss of 10 yards. On the second play, Tolzien overthrew T.Y. Hilton and Sean Davis had a shot at an interception. On third down, Tolzien's quick pass to running back Robert Turbin was complete, but Javon Hargrave dumped him for a 5-yard loss to set up a fourth-and-25.
8:43 p.m. ET - What went right:** One unit complementing another is always a key to victory, especially on the road, and that's what happened early in the first quarter for the Steelers. After a Colts punt that set up the Steelers on their own 48-yard line, the Steelers soon faced a third-and-8 from the Indianapolis 38-yard line. Ben Roethlisberger found Eli Rogers over the middle, and the catch-and-run netted 30 yards to the 8-yard line. A couple of plays later, Le'Veon Bell's 5-yard run for a touchdown gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead with 9:20 left in the first quarter.
8:53 p.m. ET - What went right: On the Colts' second series, they drove to the Steelers 29-yard line, where they faced a third-and-1. Off play-action, Scott Tolzien was sacked by William Gay for a 5-yard loss, and then Adam Vinatieri was wide right on a 52-yard fields goal attempt. That preserved the Steelers' lead at 7-0 with 4:08 left in the first quarter, and gave their offense the ball at the 42-yard line.
9:03 p.m. ET - What went right:** After the Adam Vinatieri miss gave the Steelers the ball at their own 42-yard line, the offense stuck it into the end zone again, this time on a 25-yard back-shoulder pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown, who beat veteran cornerback Vontae Davis. It was still the first quarter, and the Steelers' lead was 14-0.
9:05 p.m. ET - What went wrong: After Antonio Brown's 25-yard touchdown catch, Le'Veon Bell joined Brown toward the end of his touchdown celebration, and that drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the ensuing kickoff, Jordan Todman returned it 43 yards to give the Colts nice field position with which to start their possession – the Pittsburgh 47-yard line.
9:11 p.m. ET - What went wrong: A special teams breakdown ended up cutting the Steelers 14-0 lead. On a fourth-and-6 from the Pittsburgh 43-yard line, punter Pat McAfee threw a pass to tight end Erik Swope that turned into a 35-yard gain to the Steelers' 8-yard line. Two plays later, Scott Tolzien threw a dart to Donte Moncrief for the touchdown that made it 14-7 with 13:02 left in the second quarter.
9:29 p.m. ET - What went right:** The Steelers offense answered the Colts' touchdown with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown on a third-and-13 situation that was created by an offensive pass interference penalty on Brown. To the point where the Steelers held a 21-7 lead, Ben Roethlisberger had completed 8-of-10 for 135 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a perfect rating of 158.3. And Brown had three catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
9:56 p.m. ET - What went right: Third-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Scott Tolzien couldn't find anyone open, and so he pulled down the ball and tried to run into the end zone, but Sean Davis met him in the open field and kept him out of the end zone. The Colts elected to go for it in fourth down, and this time Tolzien's pass was behind Chester Rogers, but he still got a hand on the ball. As Rogers was struggling to control it in the end zone, Mike Mitchell came across and delivered a hit that prevented Rogers from completing the catch, and the first half ended with the Steelers holding a 21-7 lead.
9:59 p.m. ET - Halftime: Steelers 21, Colts 7
10:41 p.m. ET - What went right: The Colts ran 19 plays and covered 89 yards and consumed 11:22 of clock time, and they ended up with no points when Phillip Dorsett dropped a pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-1. In getting down to within a yard of scoring a touchdown, the Colts had converted four times – a third-and-3, a third-and-15, a third-and-3, and a fourth-and-4. But on third-and-goal, Mike Mitchell made a nice play to come up and tackle Scott Tolzien on an attempted quarterback draw.
10:51 p.m. ET - What went right: With 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jordan Berry punted 38 yards to the Colts 48-yard line, but Indianapolis was flagged for running into the kicker. After a brief conversation with Berry, Coach Mike Tomlin elected for a re-kick, and this time Berry's punt traveled 54 yards and after a fair catch, the Colts stated at their own 27-yard line.
10:58 p.m. ET - What went right: It was a first-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 43-yard line when Scott Tolzien tried to get the Colts some points quickly. He threw deep down the right side for Phillip Dorsett, only to have Mike Mitchell range over from his safety spot to make the interception at the 10-yard line. His 26-yard return gave the Steelers offense the ball at their own 36-yard line.
11:01 p.m. ET - What went right:** Four plays after Mitchell's interception, the Steelers scored another touchdown, this one coming on a 22-yard pass to Antonio Brown. On the first play after the interception, Ben Roethlisberger completed a 35-yard pass to Ladarius Green to get the Steelers out of their own end of the field.