What went right, wrong at Chargers

10:23 p.m. – What Went Wrong: As of there being 3:40 left in the third quarter, the Chargers still had scored on every one of their offensive possessions in the game. This one came via a 41-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, who got a second chance after his miss from 46 yards was nullified by an offside penalty on Cam Sutton. The only relief the Steelers got on this possession that extended the Chargers lead to 27-10 came via penalties on Los Angeles. Keenan Allen caught three passes for 20 yards on the possession.

10:04 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chargers received the second half kickoff, and it was their fourth possession in the game, and for the fourth time they took the ball down the field and scored. On this instance it was a touchdown that came on a 17-yard pass to Austin Ekeler, who made James Pierre and then Terrell Edmunds miss him in the open field before getting the ball into the end zone. Justin Herbert hit back-to-back passes to Keenan Allen for 44 yards to get the ball into the red zone. With 11:50 left in the third quarter, the Chargers led, 24-10.

HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Steelers 10

9:41 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Chargers had enough time following the Steelers touchdown to get three points back before halftime on a 31-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins. On the possession, the Steelers had two sacks of Justin Herbert nullified by penalties – the first of those a holding penalty on Karl Joseph and the other being offside on Cam Heyward. Joseph did come back to break up a pass on third-and-4 from the 7-yard line to force the field goal. The Chargers scored on each of their three possessions in the first half and led, 17-10.

9:26 p.m. – What Went Right: It didn't take the Steelers long to cut into the Chargers lead. A 64-yard drive in six plays ended with a 10-yard pass to Diontae Johnson for a touchdown that cut the Steelers' deficit to 14-10 with 1:09 left in the first half. On the drive, Johnson caught four passes for 48 yards, including the touchdown.

9:14 p.m. – What Went Wrong: Going against a team quarterbacked by Justin Herbert, it's obvious the defense is going to have its hands full with the quarterback, but on this possession that quarterback hurt the Steelers in an unexpected way. On a 12-play, 98-yard drive that followed the Steelers' failure on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line, Herbert scrambled three times for 39 yards, including an 18-yard gain that converted a third-and-6. With 3:42 left in the first half, the Chargers had a 14-3 lead and were 4-for-4 on third downs.

9:03 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers drove 73 yards in 12 plays but ended up with nothing to show for it when Ben Roethlisberger's inside pass to Pat Freiermuth was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. The big play on the drive was a 37-yard pass to Chase Claypool, and that would have gone for a touchdown if either the pass had been a little longer or Claypool had been able to stay on his feet after the catch. As it was, it gave the Steelers a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, but they were not able to cash in on that big play.

FIRST QUARTER: Chargers 7, Steelers 3

8:48 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers came into the game as one of only two NFL teams not to have allowed a touchdown on the opponent's opening drive (Carolina was the other) but that ended vs. the Chargers. The Chargers drove 73 yards in 112 plays, with Austin Ekeler's 6-yard run good for the touchdown. The Chargers were 3-for-3 on third downs, with two of those coming on passes from Justin Herbert to Mike Williams for gains of 22 and 17 yards, respectively.

8:34 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers ended up settling for a red zone field goal, but considering it was the first time Ben Roethlisberger had worked with the offense in any way since the Monday night win over the Bears on Nov. 8, it was a nice way to start. The Steelers took the opening kickoff and drove 57 yards in 13 plays to set up Chris Boswell with a 36-yard field goal with 8:29 left in the first quarter. The Steelers converted their first two third down situations, both on completions from Roethlisberger.