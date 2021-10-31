What went right, wrong at Browns

1:42 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers ended up with a 31-yard field goal from Chris Boswell that tied the game, 3-3, with 9:18 left in the first half, but there could have been so much more. After a 17-yard reception by Diontae Johnson, a holding penalty on James Washington nullified a 17-yard run by Ray-Ray McCloud that had the ball at the Cleveland 1-yard line. On the next play, a 16-yard run by Najee Harris to the Cleveland 2-yard line was nullified by a holding on Kendrick Green.

2:02 p.m. – What Went Right: The Steelers defense was holding its own through this portion of the second quarter by posting back-to-back three-and-outs. On the first of those, Nick Chubb was stuffed for no gain on first down, and then Baker Mayfield threw consecutive incomplete passes. On the second, a 5-yard sack by Chris Wormley on first down was followed by consecutive incomplete passes. With 6:07 left in the first half, the Steelers began at their 37-yard line.

2:16 p.m. What Went Wrong: The possession could've ended with a Steelers touchdown and should've ended with a field goal, but all it ended up with was an injured Chris Boswell. On a possession that had Najee Harris rush four times for 30 yards and catch a short pass for 3 more, the Steelers had a first-and-10 at the Cleveland 11-yard line at the two-minute warning. After an incomplete pass, and a 7-yard sack by Myles Garrett, Harris' final 8 yards on the possession brought Boswell onto the field to attempt a 28-yard field goal. But it was a fake, with the direct snap going to Boswell who was trying to find a receiver in the end zone. Unable to find an open receiver, Boswell threw incomplete and took a big hit from defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. Boswell was taken to the locker room before the end of the first half.

HALFTIME: Steelers 3, Browns 3

2:49 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Steelers went three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half and following Pressley Harvin's 44-yard punt and an illegal block penalty on the Browns, Cleveland started at their `14-yard line. Eight plays later, D'Ernest Johnson capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run in which he cut back inside Devin Bush on a stretch play to give the Browns a 10-3 lead with 9:36 remaining in the third quarter. Nick Chubb started the possession with a 21-yard run, and the Browns used formation to create matchups that allowed them to gash the Steelers defense for 15, 21, and 8 yards.