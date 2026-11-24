All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos.
Tuesday, November 24
Doing their job: Accountability.
It's a characteristic that defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is no stranger to.
In his 16 seasons in the NFL, Heyward has stepped up time and time again, in good times, and when there is a bump in the road.
With the Steelers losing the last two games, Heyward knows what he has to do.
"I'm trying to be accountable," said Heyward. "Understanding that it's not a blame game. And then, honestly, not minimizing what you do out there.
"I think we all have a job to do and as players, if you don't think you can affect every single play, then you're in the wrong league and the wrong team.
"But really just trying to understand that and then making sure we right the ship."
That ship is often steered by the men up front on defense and that will be the case this week against the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on Black Friday.
With linebackers Alex Highsmith missing practice and Nick Herbig limited on Tuesday during the team's walk-through, it will be the line that will be called upon to take it to the next level when it comes to the pass rush.
"Always does," said Heyward. "We have a very capable group. I believe in everybody we have out there. I think we have strength in numbers and I'm not just saying that to say it.
"I think every one of our guys are capable rushers that can hit home."
They are going to need to do that going against the Broncos and the offense Coach Sean Payton likes to run. And it won't just be the pass rush that will need to be on top of their game, but the run defense as well.
"Sean Payton does a great job of scheming, but I think it always falls back on their run game," said Heyward. "When they have the run game going, everything else opens up.
"We pride ourselves on stopping the run, so that's where the game is going to be won."
The defense is ranked No. 1 in the AFC and third in the NFL against the run, but Heyward knows they will be tested this week.
Rookie Jonah Coleman is coming off a strong performance against the Raiders last week with 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
"Runs strong, breaks a lot of arm tackles," said Heyward. "There were a couple of times in those goal line situations where he looks stopped, but he just keeps churning his feet. Can't say enough good things about that.
"And then (quarterback) Bo Nix being dynamic as he is in the goal line structures and red zones, it could be a zone read, but he's able to bounce it out.
"So, we've got to do a good job of that as well."
Managing their rest: Coach Mike McCarthy has frequently referenced the schedule he adheres to for his players as the season moves into November and December, and the players welcome it.
McCarthy has pushed practice back one day a week, allowing players more time to sleep, while also giving veterans valuable time off.
Linebacker T.J. Watt is among a group of players who welcomes the modified schedule.
"It's been nice," said Watt. "To be able to have meetings moved back has been beneficial for getting sleep. I think, obviously, practice is still very long, so I don't know how to speak on that as much.
"But it's nice to have some of that rest built in at the beginning of the day."
Watt is also among a group of players who has been given extra rest during the week, oftentimes held out of practice for a day for recovery.
"Once you look in the mirror and you realize how many years are in the rear view, you understand that your body needs it even if you don't think you do," said Watt. "So, it's been beneficial for the guys that have a lot of mileage to be able to get their bodies back throughout the week."
On the run: After the Steelers run game exploded during a four-game win streak, the last two weeks it has slowed down considerably, with Jaylen Warren managing only 28 yards, and Rico Dowdle 15 yards in Sunday's game against the Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was actually the team's leading rusher, with 29 yards on the ground.
A week earlier against the Bengals, Dowdle had 26 yards rushing, while Warren had only 15. Lew Nichols finished with 43 yards rushing, most of it coming late in the game.
"I think (Sunday) we were close," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "I think early on we had a couple of opportunities and, whether it was a block that maybe stayed on too long, or didn't come off on the second level.
"But we had some opportunities early in the game and we just didn't hit on them. After that, we really, towards the second half, really didn't get many opportunities."
Coach Mike McCarthy asked if the run game slowing down had anything to do with losing guard Mason McCormick, who missed part of the Bengals game and was placed on the Reserve/Injured List ahead of the Eagles game.
"I think we all recognize what Mason means to our football team, but you first start on the road, and that's a challenge," said McCarthy. "But, yes, Mason's an established starter and one of our leaders.
"I think it's only natural when you have an injury like that, just the connection and continuity that's in place there and we'll just continue to work and I think we'll take a step this week."
The Steelers prepare for the Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos
Making the list: Six former Steelers are on the list of 52 Players who have advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027. Selectors will reduce the list of Players to a total of 25. The Hall of Fame no longer distinguishes between Modern-Era or Senior candidates, but rather one category of Players.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Antonio Brown, who are both in their first year of eligibility, along with receiver Hines Ward, linebacker James Harrison, center Maurkice Pouncey and defensive end L.C. Greenwood are on the list. In addition, assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans, who played for the New Orleans Saints, is also on the list.
-->> Read More
Color Rush time: The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they play the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on November 27 at 3 p.m. in a huge AFC matchup on Black Friday, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and air in Pittsburgh on WTAE-TV.
"Black Friday has quickly become a special part of the NFL season, and it's the perfect opportunity to bring back our fan-favorite Color Rush uniforms," said Dan Rooney, the Steelers Vice President of Strategy. "Combined with the energy of a holiday crowd and the global reach of Amazon's broadcast platform, this game will showcase our team, our city, and our fans to audiences around the world. We look forward to an electric atmosphere at Acrisure Stadium and a memorable Black Friday experience."
It will be the first time they have worn the Color Rush uniforms during the 2026 season.
-->> Read More
Check out the Color Rush uniforms the Steelers will wear during the Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos
Repeat as necessary: One of the things that pleased defensive coordinator Patrick Graham about the way the Philadelphia game played out was the Steelers' ability to, for the most part, apply outside and inside pressure against Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III and at the same time keep him contained in the pocket and force him to "throw from the well.
"The guys worked well together to execute the plan," Graham assessed.
A similar challenge, presumably, awaits the Steelers' pass-rushers on Friday against Denver and quarterback Bo Nix.
"Yeah, Bo Nix is a do-it-all type, strong arm, can get out of the pocket and make plays happen," Steelers inside linebacker Patrick Queen observed. "I think (Broncos head coach) Sean Payton is going to try to get him on the move and be able to create those throws outside the pocket.
"It's on us to be able to contain him and try to funnel everything inside and just continue trying to keep quarterbacks from getting out."
It's a challenge the Steelers have faced repeatedly this season and one they've been able to answer, with one notable exception.
"For the most part I think it's been good," Queen said. "You see the plays we kind of get stung on a little bit, the quarterback gets out.
"I think we're pretty much good on it all year besides the last Cincinnati game. It's just something we have to keep honing in on."
Another thing the Steelers are always honing in on is ball-searching. The quest for turnovers never ends but that, too, will be challenging against a Broncos offense that has only turned the ball over eight times this season (the fifth-fewest total in the NFL).
Queen suspects the Steelers will have their chances against Nix, who has completed 59.9 percent of his passes, for 1,955 yards, with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Nix has also rushed for 121 yards and two scores, including a 62-yard touchdown run on Oct. 25 at Arizona.
"I think Bo Nix is going to put it in the air," Queen predicted. "I think he likes to gamble a little bit. That's what good quarterbacks do, they take chances. So with that, when we do have an opportunity we've got to make it, we've got to capitalize and get off the field.
"But if he doesn't put the ball in harm's way, then we've got to find another way to get the ball, punching it off somebody, ripping it off somebody or just getting off the field on three-and-outs, creating a short field for our offense. Whatever it is, that's what we've got to be great at."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
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