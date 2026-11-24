Doing their job: Accountability.

It's a characteristic that defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is no stranger to.

In his 16 seasons in the NFL, Heyward has stepped up time and time again, in good times, and when there is a bump in the road.

With the Steelers losing the last two games, Heyward knows what he has to do.

"I'm trying to be accountable," said Heyward. "Understanding that it's not a blame game. And then, honestly, not minimizing what you do out there.

"I think we all have a job to do and as players, if you don't think you can affect every single play, then you're in the wrong league and the wrong team.

"But really just trying to understand that and then making sure we right the ship."

That ship is often steered by the men up front on defense and that will be the case this week against the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on Black Friday.

With linebackers Alex Highsmith missing practice and Nick Herbig limited on Tuesday during the team's walk-through, it will be the line that will be called upon to take it to the next level when it comes to the pass rush.

"Always does," said Heyward. "We have a very capable group. I believe in everybody we have out there. I think we have strength in numbers and I'm not just saying that to say it.

"I think every one of our guys are capable rushers that can hit home."

They are going to need to do that going against the Broncos and the offense Coach Sean Payton likes to run. And it won't just be the pass rush that will need to be on top of their game, but the run defense as well.

"Sean Payton does a great job of scheming, but I think it always falls back on their run game," said Heyward. "When they have the run game going, everything else opens up.

"We pride ourselves on stopping the run, so that's where the game is going to be won."

The defense is ranked No. 1 in the AFC and third in the NFL against the run, but Heyward knows they will be tested this week.

Rookie Jonah Coleman is coming off a strong performance against the Raiders last week with 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

"Runs strong, breaks a lot of arm tackles," said Heyward. "There were a couple of times in those goal line situations where he looks stopped, but he just keeps churning his feet. Can't say enough good things about that.

"And then (quarterback) Bo Nix being dynamic as he is in the goal line structures and red zones, it could be a zone read, but he's able to bounce it out.