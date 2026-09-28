Week 4 Blog: Trusting each other

Trusting each other: The Steelers defense stepped to the plate once again on Sunday in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals, making big plays when they were needed the most.

The biggest came in the closing minute, when rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon had a strip sack of Joe Burrow, and fellow defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered to seal the 30-27 win.

The defense is making plays like that because of the trust they have in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and the trust he has right back in them.

"Playing together, just trusting what's called, trusting each other to be in the right spots and at the right time, the right place and nobody panicking," said linebacker Patrick Queen. "Having long drives and people just staying focused, staying with the task at hand and just trusting each other to be able to go out there and finish."

It's a defense Queen is thriving in, one he feels is the right fit for him.

"It's just me going out there playing ball," said Queen. "Not having to think too much, just trusting what's called, trusting the guys around me. Just knowing everybody's going be where they're supposed to be.

"And if I'm where I'm supposed to, I'll make the play. I think there's just a whole bunch of trust with each other and with what Coach calls."

That trust will be needed this week when the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football at Huntington Bank Stadium.

"It is intense," said Queen. "There's something about Cleveland. When you play Cleveland, it was always a weird game, a weird feel, especially in a night game, they get a little rowdy.

"They've got a great fanbase. They're loud. They're obnoxious. But that's why you love the game. That's why you love the division. And it's just one of those places where it's always gloomy over there. I've never had a sunny game there, ever. And then the night games are just extremely weird.

"The divisional games are always going to be heated, always going to be a battle, especially with those guys, in their place. There's always a battle over there, so I'm looking forward to it."

The Steelers have lost the last four games in Cleveland, dating back to 2022, and Queen knows it will take a full team effort to get it done this week.

"Just go out there and be us," said Queen. "Execute on all levels, offense, special teams, defense. Bring it all together for that one game.

"This week, just have every level execute, have the communication good.