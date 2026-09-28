Week 4 Blog: Trusting each other

Monday, September 28
Trusting each other: The Steelers defense stepped to the plate once again on Sunday in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals, making big plays when they were needed the most.
The biggest came in the closing minute, when rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon had a strip sack of Joe Burrow, and fellow defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered to seal the 30-27 win.
The defense is making plays like that because of the trust they have in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and the trust he has right back in them.
"Playing together, just trusting what's called, trusting each other to be in the right spots and at the right time, the right place and nobody panicking," said linebacker Patrick Queen. "Having long drives and people just staying focused, staying with the task at hand and just trusting each other to be able to go out there and finish."
It's a defense Queen is thriving in, one he feels is the right fit for him.
"It's just me going out there playing ball," said Queen. "Not having to think too much, just trusting what's called, trusting the guys around me. Just knowing everybody's going be where they're supposed to be.
"And if I'm where I'm supposed to, I'll make the play. I think there's just a whole bunch of trust with each other and with what Coach calls."
That trust will be needed this week when the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football at Huntington Bank Stadium.
"It is intense," said Queen. "There's something about Cleveland. When you play Cleveland, it was always a weird game, a weird feel, especially in a night game, they get a little rowdy.
"They've got a great fanbase. They're loud. They're obnoxious. But that's why you love the game. That's why you love the division. And it's just one of those places where it's always gloomy over there. I've never had a sunny game there, ever. And then the night games are just extremely weird.
"The divisional games are always going to be heated, always going to be a battle, especially with those guys, in their place. There's always a battle over there, so I'm looking forward to it."
The Steelers have lost the last four games in Cleveland, dating back to 2022, and Queen knows it will take a full team effort to get it done this week.
"Just go out there and be us," said Queen. "Execute on all levels, offense, special teams, defense. Bring it all together for that one game.
"This week, just have every level execute, have the communication good.
"It's a short week, so game plan is probably not going to be a whole bunch of crazy stuff on both sides. Everybody's just got to go out and execute. That's what it's going to come down to. In short weeks, it always comes down to who executes the most, and that's what we have to do."
Rising to the challenge: It was a topic that was hit on again and again on Monday in the Steelers locker room, and understandably so.
One of the many challenges the Steelers face as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns is preparing on a short week.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth has done it plenty of times in his career, so he knows how to attack it.
"Obviously, a few challenges presented with recovering from the game stuff, but recovery started yesterday after our game," said Freiermuth. "It's tough, but this week we're going into Cleveland. We haven't won there in the past couple of years, so we're looking forward to going out there and hopefully getting the win."
The game will stream on Prime Video, and also air in the Pittsburgh market on WTAE-TV.
And all eyes will be on it.
"Going into the Dawg Pound on Thursday night," said Freiermuth. "It's going to be rowdy. They don't like this very much. I think every single year I go to the Dawg Pound, I hear a whole other elevated version of (trash) talking. So, it's fun.
"It's always fun to be playing Cleveland, and I'm looking forward to rambunctious crowd."
The Steelers are coming off their best offensive performance of the season in a 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, a game where Freiermuth said they wanted to put on a performance after a disappointing showing in Week 2 against New England.
"We set the tone on the first play," said Freiermuth, referring to a 30-yard catch and run by running back Jaylen Warren where Freiermuth threw the key block. "The performance in New England, it didn't sit well with us.
"We're just trying to go out there and set the tone from the first play, and you saw that on film.
"As an offense, we pride ourselves as being the most physical unit on the field. We got challenged against New England. We looked at each other like we weren't the most physical team. So being able to go out there this week and showcase that against the division team, it was important.
"But obviously, short week and another division team. We've got to have to repeat that performance."
Freiermuth said they weren't given a particular message from Coach Mike McCarthy about bringing the physicality, but they knew the assignment.
"Not a particular message," said Freiermuth. "Obviously he challenged us with the lack of physicality we showed against New England.
"We took that personally."
Knowing what to expect: Thursday night will be the first time safety Jaquan Brisker will go against the Cleveland Browns in a Steelers uniform, but he is no stranger to the rivalry.
Brisker grew up in the Pittsburgh area, watching the Steelers play for as long as he can remember.
And he knows all about the rivalry between the two teams that are separated by around 130 miles.
"I know the rivalry is tough," said Brisker. "I know they hate us and things like that. We don't like them either.
"When I was growing up, the Steelers were winning a lot. So, that's what I'm used to. And that's what we're going to continue to do.
"We've just got to stay focused and just play like we do."
The Browns are coming off two straight wins, sitting at 2-1 just like the Steelers. Brisker knows the challenge they bring, and they will be ready for it.
"I think they've done a great job being balanced in the run game and in the pass game," said Brisker. "You can tell the quarterback is getting out of the pocket and creating plays down the field.
"In coverage for us, we're just going to have to cover a lot longer. I believe in our D-line, get to the passer and balance the rush. So, I think we'll be great."
The big challenge this week will be in preparation on a short week. The Steelers and Browns meet on Thursday night, so time to recover and prepare are both limited.
"When it comes to Thursday games, defense and special teams, whoever has the most energy, whoever is the most prepared and the most rested," said Brisker of how to be successful. "I'm just going to come out there very fresh and very focused.
"It's the team, the defense, the special teams, whoever comes ready and is well rested and prepared."
Having his number called: Rookie cornerback Daylen Everette saw his most extensive playing time of the season against the Bengals on Sunday, seeing action on 46% of the defensive snaps, compared to 2% of the defensive snaps in Week 1 and 15% of the defensive snaps in Week 2.
"It was a good feeling to get out there and play ball," said Everette. "I was just waiting for my name to be called and try to go out and do my best."
Everette saw a good chunk of playing time in the fourth quarter, with the game tight and a lot on the line. And he did it against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and two of the NFL's top receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
"You just have to lock in and bring your best, honestly," said Everette. "That's pretty much it.
"Those are things you got to be ready for in this league."
It was Everette's first taste of AFC North football, and he is quick to admit it was everything he expected.
"It was a good feeling, especially being out there in a division game where it gets a little heated, a little chippy," said Everette. "These division games, they are pretty big. They take them seriously.
"That's football though, but if it's against a certain team, especially a division team, it's going to get a little more heated and more chippy out there. I definitely see it.
"I know Thursday will be the same. I am looking forward to it."
The Steelers will be on the road on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, the second consecutive AFC North battle for the Steelers.
It's a quick turnaround, the quickest one Everette will experience in his young career.
"I think the closest thing we had was we played on Saturday one week and then I think the next time we played a Black Friday game so it was Saturday to Friday," said Everette of when he was at Georgia. "That's probably the closest I had to this, but this is a little different for me.
"It's a short week, but we've still got to put the work in to go out and execute on Thursday.
"Taking care of our body is always important on a week like this. That's something I'll try to focus on with the short turnaround. You want to try to get your body back as much as you can after playing. I'd say probably recover, just try to get your body back as much as you can, especially on a short week, because you'd have less days to really get back."
Looking good: Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show featuring players and their families showing off the latest fashions, will take place on Friday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at Stage AE.
The theme of this year's show is 'Forged for the Gridiron: Runway Ready, Gameday Inspired.'
For more than 50 years, Steelers Style has brought together football, fashion, and philanthropy in one unforgettable evening, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
Steelers Style, which is the team's largest annual fundraiser, benefits UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
There will also be an online auction, presented by Acrisure, that will benefit the three charities. More details to follow.
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place.