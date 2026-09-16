Week 2 Blog: Throw your hands in the air

He is who he is: Sunday was the first opportunity defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had to coach linebacker T.J. Watt in a game, and like everybody else who watched his performance, he was impressed.

"Just watching the highlights over the years, watching him in practice, getting to know him as a person, as a football player, he pretty much probably could do whatever he puts his mind to on that football field," said Graham. "That's why he is who he is."

Watt didn't just impress his coaches, but the entire NFL, as he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Steelers win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Watt was dominant in the Steelers 20-13 opening week win, with two sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to secure the win, his first ever pick-six.

Watt intercepted Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown and 20-10 lead. Watt also added four tackles and had a total of three tackles for loss.

"Super impactful," said Coach Mike McCarthy of his performance. "He got two game balls right out of the gate. So, he's off to a great start there. His recognition with the back, chipping him, not chipping him and sliding to him, just the way it was coordinated. I thought our four-man rush spacing was something we really emphasized in the offseason. I was impressed with the first start there. We had some excellent examples of what that's supposed to look like and the benefits of it.

"But T.J., you talk about flipping a game. Was it a three- or four-play sequence? Just sack, tackle for loss, and interception return for a touchdown. The game definitely flipped at that moment.

"He clearly was the most impactful player in the game."

As McCarthy said, Watt was given two games balls, including one for joining Julius Peppers as the only players with 100 sacks and 10 interceptions since sacks became an official stat in 1982.