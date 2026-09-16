Week 2 Blog: Throw your hands in the air

Wednesday, September 16
Hands up: Cameron Heyward makes it look simple.
Just throw your hands in the air, and boom, the pass is batted down.
As we all know, things are never as easy as they appear.
It takes a lot more.
Heyward batted down three passes against Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Cooper Rush on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium thanks to a combination of qualities…first and foremost being talent.
While Heyward said he was a great shot blocker while playing high school basketball, including blocking future NBA superstar Dwight Howard's shots when Heyward's Peachtree Ridge school went against Howard's Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, perfecting batting down passes is something different.
"Technique, timing, work in practice, and just film study," said Heyward of what it takes. "I take pride in knowing my opponents and what we're supposed to do.
"We preach it on the field, and we can apply it with our outside linebackers as well as our defensive tackles.
"I feel like we have one of the better rushes in the league. If you sit back and throw, we're going to get you on the ground. But if you start getting to a rhythm throw, we feel like can get our hands up, create batted balls, create interceptions. Or we just create a hitch where we buy extra seconds."
Buying extra seconds is something the defense did on Sunday by working their rotation on all levels throughout the game.
Heyward played 32 defensive snaps, which accounted for 53% of the snaps against the Falcons.
"All good for week one," said Heyward. "Everybody's just trying to get their feet under them. Good rotation.
"Offense also played a big part staying on the field. If we can do that, we're a more successful team.
"It takes a consistent effort. It takes everybody buying in. And we've to get off on third down."
The Steelers prepare for the Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots
He is who he is: Sunday was the first opportunity defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had to coach linebacker T.J. Watt in a game, and like everybody else who watched his performance, he was impressed.
"Just watching the highlights over the years, watching him in practice, getting to know him as a person, as a football player, he pretty much probably could do whatever he puts his mind to on that football field," said Graham. "That's why he is who he is."
Watt didn't just impress his coaches, but the entire NFL, as he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Steelers win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Watt was dominant in the Steelers 20-13 opening week win, with two sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to secure the win, his first ever pick-six.
Watt intercepted Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown and 20-10 lead. Watt also added four tackles and had a total of three tackles for loss.
"Super impactful," said Coach Mike McCarthy of his performance. "He got two game balls right out of the gate. So, he's off to a great start there. His recognition with the back, chipping him, not chipping him and sliding to him, just the way it was coordinated. I thought our four-man rush spacing was something we really emphasized in the offseason. I was impressed with the first start there. We had some excellent examples of what that's supposed to look like and the benefits of it.
"But T.J., you talk about flipping a game. Was it a three- or four-play sequence? Just sack, tackle for loss, and interception return for a touchdown. The game definitely flipped at that moment.
"He clearly was the most impactful player in the game."
As McCarthy said, Watt was given two games balls, including one for joining Julius Peppers as the only players with 100 sacks and 10 interceptions since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
"Obviously, we vote on the game ball per game, and any type of career achievement is definitely something we want to recognize," said McCarthy. "I think he's the second player with 100 sacks and 10 interceptions."
Charting the way: Coach Mike McCarthy indicated ahead of the Falcons game that he had a planned rotation on defense, noting specifically the outside linebacker position and T.J. Watt in an effort to keep him fresh.
Watt played 63% of the snaps against Atlanta, which was 38 plays, while Alex Highsmith played 68%, Nick Herbig played 65% and Jack Sawyer played 38%.
Watt credited charting snaps in-game with helping to keep the group fresh, something McCarthy goes into each game with a plan of action.
"I've always had a play time projection report," said McCarthy. "I think it's important. I think when you sit down and you become a head coach, you have to look at all the snaps over the course of the season. I've always done it from an offensive perspective.
"But when you look at it from a defensive perspective, particularly how much is in base, how much is in sub, how many quality rushes do your outside pieces have. Is it 20? Is it 25? Whatever that number is, you have to factor that in because when the game's on the line or important parts of the game, you want those guys to be fresh and ready to go. You saw what he did in the second half (against Atlanta) there with those three- or four-play segments.
"He was projected to be around, I would say, about 40 plays, and it felt like him and Alex and those guys were in that realm. I think it will be a really healthy space for him to operate in."
Third time's a charm: The first game of inside linebacker Payton Wilson's third NFL season was unlike any he'd played previously with the Steelers.
"Just able to really fly around and have fun," Wilson said of his 12-tackle effort in Sunday's regular-season opener, a 20-13 victory over Atlanta at Acrisure Stadium. "I was talking to 'P.G.' (defensive coordinator Patrick Graham) yesterday (Tuesday), on the off day, just telling him it's the most fun I've had playing football since college, just flying around with the guys.
"It felt like we were all just running around hitting. Nobody really cared if someone made a mistake because someone else was running to the ball, covering it up for them."
From Wilson's perspective, the defensive frenzy started on the first snap of Atlanta's first possession.
Defensive tackle Cam Heyward was credited with the tackle on running back Bijan Robinson's 2-yard gain on the play but Wilson recognized fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen for helping to ignite a defensive spark.
"'P.Q.' making a great play first play of the game, us condensing the space and just doing what we talked about as a defense all week, it just felt good to get started on the right foot," Wilson said. "And then from there on just hitting the ground running."
Wilson's 12 tackles included five solo stops and two tackles for a loss.
"Just more comfortable, not as jittery," he said. "Kind of knowing what's coming in a sense based off formation and the look that they gave you rather than every single play reacting.
"Slowing the game down has really helped me. Big shoutout to 'P.G.', obviously our (inside) linebackers coach Scott (McCurley) and then the guys in the room just helping me out."
The hot start has Wilson thinking big in terms of defensive goals and objectives this season. And he's not alone, apparently.
"'P.Q.' says it all the time, if the offense can give us 17, 21 points, we believe we can win every ballgame," Wilson maintained.
"There's gonna be some times where we let up stuff. But the talent we have and if we execute what these coaches are calling we feel like we can be pretty special."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
Looking good: Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show featuring players and their families showing off the latest fashions, will take place on Friday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at Stage AE.
The theme of this year's show is 'Forged for the Gridiron: Runway Ready, Gameday Inspired.'
For more than 50 years, Steelers Style has brought together football, fashion, and philanthropy in one unforgettable evening, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
Steelers Style, which is the team's largest annual fundraiser, benefits UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
There will also be an online auction, presented by Acrisure, that will benefit the three charities. More details to follow.
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place.