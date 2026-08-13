Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Packers

Pregame Activities

Art Rooney Avenue: Celebrate with Steelers Nation on Art Rooney Avenue, home to the Steelers Experience, including photo opportunities, the FedEx Air and Ground Zone, prize giveaways, Hall of Honor Museum display, and more.

Test your speed at the new 40 Yard Dash on Art Rooney Ave!

Location: Along the East Side of the stadium

Time: Open 3 hours prior to kickoff.

Stage AE

Stop by the Official Tailgate Zone of the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring a live band, giant TVs to watch highlights and games, food and drink specials and contests.

Location: Along North Shore Drive

Time: Opens 4 hours prior to kickoff

FedEx Great Hall

Watch the live pregame show--Steelers Kickoff, explore the Steelers Pro Shop, with access to concessions all in the FedEx Great Hall.

Location: Enter through East side of Stadium

Time: Pregame Show - 30 minutes prior to kickoff

Photo Opportunities – Flex on your friends by taking photos with our SIX Lombardi trophies, as well as the historic locker and retired jersey displays!

Food & Beverage – Eat from one of the many concession areas, including Franco's Pizza, Quaker Steak & Lube, and more.

Entertainment - Watch our Pregame Show LIVE and participate in Steelers Legend Q&As.

Ford Fan Zone

Looking for a spot to hang out with Steelers Nation? Visit the South Place in game inside Acrisure Stadium just beneath the scoreboard!

Photo Opportunities - Experience the city of Pittsburgh as your backdrop, or snap a picture with the theme backdrops and Steelers logo