Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Packers

Steelers-Packers Happenings:
Honoring America: The National Anthem will be sung by Ashley Marina, the only performer from Pennsylvania to appear on both The Voice and America's Got Talent. Twirl those Towels: Jerome Bettis Leadership Award Winners, representing Girl's Flag Football, will lead the Terrible Towel Twirl. Those taking part are Luciana Zagacki, Alaina Cafardi, Viyhshaela Macon, DeAnna Perez Hall, and Kendall Lee.
Celebrating youth football: The youth football co-captains will be Allderdice High School's Talia Block and Shaler's Zoey Cieslak who will represent Girl's Flag Football.
Unfurling the Towel: The Terrible Towel Unfurl will be led by youth football players before the game.
Having fun: A Girl's Flag Football exhibition between Allderdice and Shaler will take place at halftime as part of Play Football Month.
Honoring a Hero: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is Petty Officer First Class Rick Reesman, United States Navy. Reesman grew up in Kittanning, Pa. and enlisted into the United States Navy where he put in 20 years of exemplary service. He served multiple deployments in support of the Persian Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following his service, he returned to Kittanning but continued to serve at the Pentagon and as an investigator for the Department of Defense where he currently still works.
Enter early: Acrisure Stadium Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Acrisure Stadium so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Acrisure Stadium. Prior to coming to Acrisure Stadium, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
Visit the Official Steelers Pro Shop: Gear up for gameday by visiting the Official Steelers Pro Shop located on Art Rooney Ave at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers Pro Shop offers a variety of on-field sideline gear, jerseys, hats, terrible towels and more direct from the team.
Mobile Ticketing
Ensure your phone is fully charged on gameday. Download your mobile ticket before arriving to Acrisure Stadium. Be sure to access your digital ticket(s) and save to your Apple or Google Wallet before you arrive at Acrisure Stadium.
Cashless on Gameday
For your safety and convenience, we are limiting the number of touchpoints between you and our staff members. Acrisure Stadium is a cashless venue and credit and debit cards are still accepted, as well as Apple and Google Pay.
Clear Bag Policy
To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to enforce the NFL CLEAR BAG POLICY that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium.
Security Screening
You may walk through new state-of-the-art screening machines at certain gates that do not require the removal of personal items (e.g. keys, cell phones, coats or bags). Simply walk through the system unimpeded.
Pregame Activities
Art Rooney Avenue: Celebrate with Steelers Nation on Art Rooney Avenue, home to the Steelers Experience, including photo opportunities, the FedEx Air and Ground Zone, prize giveaways, Hall of Honor Museum display, and more.
Test your speed at the new 40 Yard Dash on Art Rooney Ave!
Location: Along the East Side of the stadium
Time: Open 3 hours prior to kickoff.
Stage AE
Stop by the Official Tailgate Zone of the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring a live band, giant TVs to watch highlights and games, food and drink specials and contests.
Location: Along North Shore Drive
Time: Opens 4 hours prior to kickoff
FedEx Great Hall
Watch the live pregame show--Steelers Kickoff, explore the Steelers Pro Shop, with access to concessions all in the FedEx Great Hall.
Location: Enter through East side of Stadium
Time: Pregame Show - 30 minutes prior to kickoff
Photo Opportunities – Flex on your friends by taking photos with our SIX Lombardi trophies, as well as the historic locker and retired jersey displays!
Food & Beverage – Eat from one of the many concession areas, including Franco's Pizza, Quaker Steak & Lube, and more.
Entertainment - Watch our Pregame Show LIVE and participate in Steelers Legend Q&As.
Ford Fan Zone
Looking for a spot to hang out with Steelers Nation? Visit the South Place in game inside Acrisure Stadium just beneath the scoreboard!
Photo Opportunities - Experience the city of Pittsburgh as your backdrop, or snap a picture with the theme backdrops and Steelers logo
Food & Beverage - Eat from one of the multiple concessions areas
Gameday Poster Series: Stop by the Steelers Pro Shop to purchase your Gameday Poster while supplies last! Each poster is uniquely designed to represent each of our home games, with a season-long poster available that encapsulates the season!
WATCH/STREAM
- The game broadcast is carried on KDKA-TV (CBS) locally in Pittsburgh & on the Steelers preseason TV affiliate network. Game coverage begins Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET; The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point postgame show starts immediately following the game on KDKA-TV (CBS).
- Click here to see a list of the Steelers preseason TV network affiliates.
- Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the game call; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show and The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point postgame show are hosted by A.J. Ross & Merril Hoge.
- The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch Steelers preseason football on their digital devices:
- Fans located in most Steelers preseason affiliate markets can watch Steelers preseason football on Steelers.com (desktop & mobile site). NFL geographical restrictions apply.
- Not in any of the Steelers preseason TV affiliate markets? NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's Official YouTube Channel.
LISTEN
- Steelers Audio Network - Game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 3:00 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Audio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for desktop, mobile web and mobile app users.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
EN ESPAÑOL
Escucha la transmisión del partido en español con Álvaro Martín y Arturo Carlos desde cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
Si estás en México o en el área de Pittsburgh, ahora también puedes escucharla desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde la App Oficial de los Steelers. Simplemente haz click en la esquina superior derecha de la página principal de la App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
Podrás sintonizar la transmisión en El Heraldo Radio (98.5 FM) en la Ciudad de México y en todo el país a través de su red de emisoras afiliadas.
En México, también podrás ver el partido en steelers.com y en la App Oficial de los Steelers. Steelers.com: https://www.steelers.com/watch-live-games/web/pre/mx/es/steelers-at-jaguars-2025-pre-1?campaign=pit-lm-iw-ot-2042657
Los juegos de pretemporada también se transmitirán por steelers.com.
Álvaro Martín y Arturo Carlos conforman nuestro equipo de transmisión para los partidos de Steelers en español esta temporada.
Álvaro está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su octava temporada como narrador de Steelers en español. Arturo está entrando a su octava campaña como comentarista de los Steelers en español y la número 22 cubriendo la NFL.
Activa las notificaciones en español en la App Oficial de los Steelers:
Abre la aplicación, haz click en la esquina inferior derecha en "More", luego en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el ícono en "Español."
Transmisiones de Radio de los Steelers en México:
El Heraldo Radio, socio oficial de los Steelers en México, transmitirá todos los partidos de los Steelers en 2025. A continuación, encontrarás la lista de estaciones que transmitirán el audio en español de los Steelers:
XHDL-FM 98.5 FM (Ciudad de México)
XHDL-FM 98.5 FM HD2 (Ciudad de México)
XHAV-FM 100.3 FM (Guadalajara, Jalisco)
XHSP-FM 99.7 FM (Monterrey, Nuevo León)
XHRPO-FM 97.7 FM (Oaxaca, Oaxaca)
XHPR-FM 88.03 FM (Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas)
XHRRT-FM 92.5 FM (Tampico, Tamaulipas)
XHCCBK-FM 103.3 FM (Tepic, Nayarit)
XHERS-FM 104.3 FM (Gómez Palacio, Durango)
IRELAND
Fans can listen to the Steelers Audio Network game broadcast on Off The Ball throughout the island of Ireland.
Fans living on the Island of Ireland can watch the Steelers-Packers game on Steelers.com and on the Steelers Official Mobile App. Please ensure that you have location services turned on.
WATCH: https://www.steelers.com/watch-live-games/web/pre/ie/en/packers-at-steelers-2026-pre-1?campaign=pit-pit-lm-iw-ot-3002866
DEUTSCHLAND
Extra für alle deutschsprachigen Steelers-Fans: Das erste Preseason-Duell der Saison 2026 gegen die Green Bay Packers läuft KOSTENLOS und LIVE auf steelers.com und in der offiziellen Steelers-App.
GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL
The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2026 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand.
In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library.
Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: NFL GamePass International
The content is available for fans outside of the United States, Canada, China and a handful of Sanctioned Territories.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Watch Coach Mike McCarthy's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook, X and YouTube.