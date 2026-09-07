Week 1 Blog: 'It's going to be electric'

Monday, September 7
An electric atmosphere: There is always renewed energy when it comes to Week 1 of the regular season, and that energy isn't lost on linebacker Patrick Queen.
Queen said there was a feeling in practice on Monday, one that was noticeable with the energy he and his defensive teammates exude as they worked at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Labor Day.
"We've got a tight group," said Queen. "Just going on the field today, I noticed it. Guys were celebrating quickly. I mean, as soon as the play happened, guys were running over to the guy that made the play, celebrating.
"Everybody's in the locker room just talking to each other. Everybody making handshakes today. Everybody's trying to get their handshake down today.
"It's going to be electric. It's going to be fun."
The work this week will culminate on Sunday when the Steelers host the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m.
Queen is looking forward to showing what the defense can bring this year, a defense that combines a solid mix of veterans and younger players under new coordinator Patrick Graham.
"I'm really excited," said Queen. "It's been a lot of work. Everybody's been putting in the work, everybody's been grinding. And the coaches have been laying a great foundation.
"Now it's time to start building those things. Try to stack the wins. Take care of this first one. It's going to be a great time to see us fly around, home game, home opener. It's going to be fun."
Fun, yes.
But it's also going to be challenging.
The defense will face quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was named the Falcons starting quarterback on Monday.
"Congrats to him. SEC guy, Bama (Alabama) guy, even though we hate those guys, but just seeing all the stuff that he's been through," said Queen of Tagovailoa, who has suffered multiple concussions in his career. "And then going to a new place and being able to start and finding a way. We all know Tua. He's a great dude, great quarterback. You kind of feel for guys that go through the things that he went through because that's life changing things.
"But we have to get after him."
It takes time: When the Steelers acquired Michael Pittman Jr. via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, there was a lot of excitement to see what the veteran wide receiver could bring to the offense.
That opportunity could take place on Sunday when the Steelers host the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Pittman missed the preseason dealing with an injury, but he said he is improving and feeling good.
"I'm feeling good," said Pittman. "Obviously, Coach (Mike McCarthy) is going to make the final say on that, but I feel it's coming along good."
Pittman, who spent the last six seasons with the Colts, said missing time in the preseason isn't something that concerns him as he focused on other aspects during that time.
"I actually think the time I wasn't practicing helped me be able to process things," said Pittman. "Sometimes when you're playing and trying to process it at the same time. I feel like I really took that three-week period, and I took the next step in this offense and getting back.
"I feel like I didn't really lose a step. I actually feel like I'm better on some of the signals in the operation."
And the physical reps are something he can make up quickly, especially with extra time last week, as well as a full week of work leading into the Falcons game.
"The more football that you play, it's less about those physical reps and more about those mental reps," said Pittman. "Obviously, the biggest thing is just getting back in shape.
"I'm feeling pretty good out there. So, coming along well."
Learning quarterback Aaron Rodgers' body language, signals, and subtle nuances is something Pittman has been able to pick up in the offseason and over the past few weeks, but he knows you always have to be on alert.
"It just takes time, but you have to watch him every single play," said Pittman. "Seeing the things he does and how subtle he is. Just knowing was that signal for me or was it for somebody else.
"You get those reps through other people, and since I was out for three weeks, I got a lot of that. So, it helped me."
Pittman is looking forward to this week, and while nothing is written in stone yet, he is anxious to get back to football.
"I think it's going to be great," said Pittman. "I feel like it's been a long time since I've played actual football. So, being able to get out there and being able to get in a home game is going be even better.
"I've never got to play on that field for the Steelers yet because I missed time."
Staying focused: This Sunday will be a new experience for 11 members of the Steelers, all rookies heading into their first NFL regular season game.
Second-round pick Germie Bernard, the receiver from Alabama, is excited for the opportunity, but he also knows it's important to manage emotions.
"I haven't really thought about it too much," said Bernard. "I would just say I'm excited. I'll take it one day at a time.
"I try not to think too far ahead. That's when doubt and worry and different anxieties and stuff start coming.
"So, I just stay focused one day a time and trying to be successful in the day I'm in."
Another thing Bernard is focused on is his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and making sure he is on the same page with the future Hall of Famer.
"Early in camp, he pulled me to the side," said Bernard. "(He said) if you're going to be out there with me, these are the things that you have to do. These are the things that you're going to have to look for.
"Like I continue to say, when I'm on the field with him and I'm doing plays and everything, I'm always asking him questions so I can be on the same page as him. When the ball comes my way, I make the most of my opportunities.
"It's been going well out there. I'm learning a lot. I think my game has grown a lot. Mentally, I'm able to slow the game down and play fast how I'm supposed to."
Rodgers has been in Bernard's corner, saying he doesn't make the same mistake twice.
It's something the young receiver takes pride in.
"The biggest thing for me is I know he wants guys out there he can trust," said Bernard. "When you make a mistake, because nobody's going to be perfect, but when you make a mistake, you fix it and don't make it again.
"So that's what I focus on. I focus on all the little critiques, all the little details. Everything that he's telling me, so when I'm out there again, and I have that same play, same route, I'm not making the same mistake."
In addition to taking in what Rodgers has to say, Bernard is also focused on the message from Coach Mike McCarthy this week.
"He tells us we just have to continue to come in every single day and work how we're supposed to," said Bernard. "We know what is at hand. We know what's ahead.
"We just have to worry about us. We can't worry too much about the other team. We have to know what we can do and what we're able to do.
"We have a lot of great guys. We have a great coaching staff. We're just mainly focused on us and then being able to execute."
Not giving away secrets: Pat Freiermuth is no stranger to opening week.
In his sixth season, he has experienced the energy, the excitement and the overall hype Week 1 brings.
"Ready to go," said Freiermuth. "It's going to be great. Opener at home. And we've got a good Atlanta team coming in.
"We're excited for the opportunity."
Fans are excited to see what Coach Mike McCarthy's offense is going to look like in 2026, but Freiermuth wasn't about to give any hints.
"I guess you'll find out Sunday," he said with a smile.
One thing he does know, and isn't shy talking about, is the challenge the Falcons defense will bring.
"Really good secondary," said Freiermuth. "I'm obviously familiar with Jesse (Bates), him being in with Cincinnati for a little bit. Heck of a player. All-Pro type of player. He's the core of what they want to do on defense. We're going to definitely be cautious of him throughout the game and where he is. And obviously they've got (Xavier) Watts back there and A.J. (Terrell Jr.).
"They've definitely got a good secondary. They're stout up front. So, it's going to be a challenge for us."
A challenge, yes, but one McCarthy will have them prepared for, which is part of the message he is sharing with his team.
"Just do what we've been doing in camp and OTAs," said Freiermuth. "Trust our technique. Week 1, there's going to be a lot of stuff that we haven't seen on film, but we've just got to rely on our technique and understand what we're supposed to do and adjust to what they're doing."
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