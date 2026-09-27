Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Bengals

Game Theme: The Steelers will celebrate their Hall of Honor Class of 2026 during today's game.
The Hall of Honor Class of 2026 includes three individuals who gave their heart and soul to the organization, providing lasting memories and contributions felt way beyond the playing field.
Former Vice President/General Manager Kevin Colbert, cornerback J.T. Thomas and guard Craig Wolfley make up the Class of 2026. The group will be introduced to the crowd during a halftime celebration.
The team introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, an idea that came from Steelers President Art Rooney II, along with late Chairman Dan Rooney. The Hall of Honor was established to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 until now. To be considered, a player must be retired at least three years and played a minimum of three seasons for the Steelers. Former coaches and contributors had to make significant contributions to the team and community.
The Steelers are also honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.
As part of the celebration of the month, the Steelers Latino Youth Honors recipients will be honored pregame, including Carlos Lizarraga from Greensburg Salem High School and Raulimar Ramirez-Perez from Seneca Valley School.
The NFL and Hispanic Heritage Foundation, who have partnered to celebrate and recognize Hispanic and Latino excellence in and around the NFL community. This season, both organizations are selecting and honoring outstanding Latino youth football players throughout the League. The program aims to highlight Latino excellence, while simultaneously putting a focus on the next generation of football.
Honoring America: The National Anthem will be performed by John Vincent, who is the resident Anthem singer for the Chicago Cubs.
Twirl those Towels: The Terrible Towel Twirl will be led by Hall of Honor Class of 2026 member Kevin Colbert and former nose tackle and Hall of Honor member Casey Hampton.
Caring about the community: As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Latin American Cultural Center (LACC) is the Community Spotlight of the Game. The Center is an outreach initiative of the Latin American Studies Association (LASA), a non-profit organization of nearly 14,000 scholars and students from around the world that has been based in Pittsburgh, PA since 1986. The mission of the Latin American Cultural Center is to celebrate Latin America through compelling programs dedicated to fostering a heightened understanding and appreciation for Latin American arts, history, and culture.
LACC features a museum display, as well as live programming in an intimate performance venue that highlights the diverse cultures, music, film, and current day issues of Latin America and the Caribbean. Exhibits and related programming are open to the general public and school groups who wish to explore this region of our world. A large exhibit gallery is reserved for featuring changing presentations of special topics related to this vast geographical area.
Honoring a Hero: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is Special Agent Jeffrey Miller. Miller went on to serve our country in the United States Air Force which led him to his role the FBI serving in the Washington, D.C. office. Miller took on the tough assignments in the fight against terrorism that brought him to all parts of the globe. He was in D.C. on 9-11 and worked at the Pentagon through one of our Nations darkest times. He unselfishly put himself in harms way in multiple theaters for our country, his family, and his colleagues. He now faces his toughest battle as he takes on the fight against cancer. Having lost several of his colleagues to this disease, attributed to the toxic debris from the 9/11 tragedies. He honors them by inspiring others in their fights as he takes on his own journey.
What's New at Acrisure Stadium: The Steelers and Acrisure Stadium have exciting changes for 2026, with plenty of enhancements for fans to take advantage of.
Among the enhancements are:
1933 Club Presented by Heinz: One of the highlights for fans for the 2026 season is the 1933 Club Presented by Heinz. The 1933 Club is designed to provide fans an elevated gameday experience by featuring upscale services and amenities and exclusive opportunities to get closer to the players.
The 1933 Club is located on the ground level of Acrisure Stadium and offers a dining and bar area with windows that allow fans to watch players arrive to the stadium on game day, as well as walk out to the field for pregame warmups and postgame.
Nodding to Pittsburgh history and intertwining comfort, modern elegance, and sophistication, the 1933 Club offers members an environment that includes:
• An all-inclusive private space for members to enjoy and entertain on Steelers game day
• Restaurant-quality food, décor and beverage selections
• Special lounge areas and a walk-up bar
• Screens throughout to ensure members never miss a play on the field
• Exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to views of the Steelers locker room entrance and player tunnel
• Convenience of direct access to the 100-level concourse
NFL Draft Clock returns: If there is one thing that drew the attention of Pittsburghers over the past year, it was the Pittsburgh NFL Draft Clock, which counted down the days until Pittsburgh hosted the 2026 NFL Draft.
With the Draft now in the past, the clock has a new life. Now located on the Gate A Lawn, the clock provides a Steelers game day countdown and is still drawing fans for photo opportunities and an opportunity to reminisce about the record-breaking 2026 NFL Draft.
Field updates: The playing field at Acrisure Stadium will be utilizing Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass, a weather-resistant turf blend to withstand heavy wear and tear.
Hall of Honor Museum changing exhibit: The Hall of Honor Museum is a celebration of all things Steelers, and this year the museum is undertaking a new display to commemorate one of the biggest sporting events in Pittsburgh – the 2026 NFL Draft.
As part of the Museum's changing exhibit, highlights from the 2026 NFL Draft, which was held outside of Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore and in Point State Park, brought local, national and international fans to enjoy an exciting three days of football and fun. The eye-popping display in the Museum features all of the highlights from the Draft – from attendance to community impact. Fans who want to experience the thrill of being drafted can pick up a phone and listen to a call from Steelers General Manager Omar Khan, sharing the news that they have been drafted, just like he does when he calls players when they are selected. Book your Hall of Honor tour today to enjoy the display and much more
-> Tours can be booked at steelers.com/museum.
In-Game Entertainment and Features:
Acrisure Stadium will roll out a new suite of in-game enhancements this season – from bold new graphics and visual content to live performances – all designed to engage the fan's senses and elevate the gameday experience to a new level. These include:
Ford Fan Zone Stage: A dedicated stage has been added inside the stadium, giving the ability to host in-game musical performances from DJs to bands. This new addition, located in the southwest corner of the south endzone, just above the Ford Fan Zone, allows artists to perform directly to the crowds, adding an energizing new dimension to gameday.
Branding, Graphics and Content: Fans can expect fresh new branding in the stadium bowl and throughout the campus, new scoreboard features that put the spotlight on fans and offer chances to win prizes, and a reimagined pregame intro sequence featuring new video content and entertainment that honors both the team's traditions and its hometown roots. Fans will also enjoy a new in-stadium television system throughout the concourses, clubs, and suites, delivering enhanced statistics and updated graphics that are clearer, more custom, and built to keep fans connected to the action wherever they are in the building.
New Food and Beverage:
New main and upper concourse offerings:
• Fourth and Flav Nacho will serve upscale nacho options at the Nachos Portables in sections 118, 505, 516, 518, 529, and 534.
• Dippin Dots will be available at Goal Line section 108, Steel City Classic sections 124 and 146.
• Pierogies N'at, which blends comfort food flavors with unexpected toppings will be available at the Pittsburgh Pierogies Stand at section 119.
• The Immaculate Refreshment featuring Vodka, OJ and Starry and served in a Steelers logo mini-Gatorade cooler cup will be available at 109 Steelhouse and 128 Steelhouse.
• Three Little Pigs – a new Pittsburgh-style twist on a classic pig in a blanket will be served at the Goal Line
Stand at section 124.
New offerings in the club areas:
• West and UPMC East Clubs – All Steel City Markets will offer Kale & Berry Salads and Dippin Dots; the clubs will also offer a new Pittsburgh-inspired Yinzer Wrap. Additionally, Pick 6 Sammies, which feature kiosk self-order and checkout will now offer Alla Famiglia Hot Sausage Sandwiches, Steel City Steak Salads, House Smash Burgers, and Chicken Tenders & Seasoned Fries.
• North Club will offer Kale & Berry Salads, Fourth and Flav Nachos, and Dippin Dots.
• PNC Champions Club will offer Fourth and Flav Nachos and Black & Gold Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches.
Pro Shop offerings: The Steelers Pro Shop, located in the FedEx Great Hall area, with stores around the stadium on game day as well, offers all the latest Steelers merchandise, including trending items and top brands.
Among the hot, new items is the Steel City Classics Line from '47 Brand, featuring, t-shirts, crews and hoodies for men and women, as well as a large collection of hats, including one often worn by Coach Mike McCarthy during training camp. The collection combines the love fans have for the Steelers and the City of Pittsburgh into an amazing new option for fans.
Fans can also find looks from Homage, the 2026 Paris Collection, Johnnie-O, Peter Millar, UNRL, Abercrombie & Fitch, Gameday Couture and more.
TribLIVE Terrace: Located in the southeast corner of the stadium, adjacent to the Ford Fan Zone and above the FedEx Great Hall, the new TribLIVE Terrace gives fans a fresh spot to gather on game day. The space will showcase original articles and newspapers dating from 1975 through the early 2000s, offering fans a walk down memory lane through some of the most memorable moments in Steelers history. Fans can grab a beverage and settle into a covered space with TVs to catch all the game day action. More exciting elements are coming to the Terrace later this season.
New Pregame Activations:
• Sensory Activation Vehicle: This season, a new pregame activation will bring greater accessibility and inclusion to the game day experience. Approximately one in four individuals has a sensory need or invisible disability, and to support these fans, KultureCity is introducing its Sensory Activation Vehicle (SAV) to the Steelers pre-game on Art Rooney Avenue. The SAV offers a quiet, calm physical space where fans can step away for a moment to decompress before returning to the excitement of game day. It reflects a shared commitment to ensuring sensory accessibility isn't an afterthought, but a built-in part of the fan experience — creating a more welcoming, supportive environment where every fan has a place to enjoy the game in the way that works best for them. Inside the stadium, sensory kits will continue to be available at all Guest Services and First Aid locations.
• Steelers Country Returns: Fans looking to relive some of their favorite moments from the Steelers Country activation at Point State Park during the NFL Draft can enter the stadium's campus through West General Robinson Street, passing beneath the massive archway from the Steelers fan zone. The fan-favorite Super Bowl Rings display, featuring larger-than-life replicas celebrating each of the franchise's championship victories, will now be located in the FedEx Great Hall.
• A new Hall of Honor activation with a gameday match up photo op will be available for each game.
Enter early: Acrisure Stadium Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Acrisure Stadium so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Acrisure Stadium. Prior to coming to Acrisure Stadium, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
Visit the Official Steelers Pro Shop: Gear up for gameday by visiting the Official Steelers Pro Shop located on Art Rooney Ave at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers Pro Shop offers a variety of on-field sideline gear, jerseys, hats, terrible towels and more direct from the team.
Mobile Ticketing
Ensure your phone is fully charged on gameday. Download your mobile ticket before arriving to Acrisure Stadium. Be sure to access your digital ticket(s) and save to your Apple or Google Wallet before you arrive at Acrisure Stadium.
Cashless on Gameday
For your safety and convenience, we are limiting the number of touchpoints between you and our staff members. Acrisure Stadium is a cashless venue and credit and debit cards are still accepted, as well as Apple and Google Pay.
Clear Bag Policy
To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to enforce the NFL CLEAR BAG POLICY that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium.
Security Screening
You may walk through new state-of-the-art screening machines at certain gates that do not require the removal of personal items (e.g. keys, cell phones, coats or bags). Simply walk through the system unimpeded.
Pregame Activities
Art Rooney Avenue: Celebrate with Steelers Nation on Art Rooney Avenue, home to the Steelers Experience, including photo opportunities, the FedEx Air and Ground Zone, prize giveaways, Hall of Honor Museum display, and more.
Test your speed at the new 40 Yard Dash on Art Rooney Ave!
Location: Along the East Side of the stadium
Time: Open 3 hours prior to kickoff.
Stage AE
Stop by the Official Tailgate Zone of the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring a live band, giant TVs to watch highlights and games, food and drink specials and contests.
Location: Along North Shore Drive
Time: Opens 4 hours prior to kickoff
FedEx Great Hall
Watch the live pregame show--Steelers Kickoff, explore the Steelers Pro Shop, with access to concessions all in the FedEx Great Hall.
Location: Enter through East side of Stadium
Time: Pregame Show - 30 minutes prior to kickoff
Photo Opportunities – Flex on your friends by taking photos with our SIX Lombardi trophies, as well as the historic locker and retired jersey displays!
Food & Beverage – Eat from one of the many concession areas, including Franco's Pizza, Quaker Steak & Lube, and more.
Entertainment - Watch our Pregame Show LIVE and participate in Steelers Legend Q&As.
Ford Fan Zone
Looking for a spot to hang out with Steelers Nation? Visit the South Place in game inside Acrisure Stadium just beneath the scoreboard!
Photo Opportunities - Experience the city of Pittsburgh as your backdrop, or snap a picture with the theme backdrops and Steelers logo
Food & Beverage - Eat from one of the multiple concessions areas
Gameday Poster Series: Stop by the Steelers Pro Shop to purchase your Gameday Poster while supplies last! Each poster is uniquely designed to represent each of our home games, with a season-long poster available that encapsulates the season!
WATCH/STREAM
- The game broadcast is carried on CBS (KDKA-TV locally in Pittsburgh). Game coverage begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- In addition to the CBS broadcast, NFL+ Premium gives you the option to watch the game on your phone or tablet. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support.
- The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show with Bob Pompeani and former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch airs at 11:30 a.m. ET on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.
- Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and Evan Washburn (field reporter) are on the game call.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's Official YouTube Channel.
LISTEN
- Steelers Audio Network - Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 11:00 a.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (color analyst) & Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the game call
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Audio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for desktop, mobile web and mobile app users.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to the Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
EN ESPAÑOL
Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Si estás en México o en el área de Pittsburgh, ahora también puedes escucharla desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde la App Oficial de los Steelers. Simplemente haz click en la esquina superior derecha de la página principal de la App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
- Podrás sintonizar la transmisión en El Heraldo Radio (98.5 FM) en la Ciudad de México y en todo el país a través de su red de emisoras afiliadas.
- El partido se podrá ver en México a través de Televisa.
- Álvaro Martín y Arturo Carlos conforman nuestro equipo de transmisión para los partidos de Steelers en español esta temporada. Álvaro está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su octava temporada como narrador de Steelers en español. Arturo está entrando a su octava campaña como comentarista de los Steelers en español y la número 22 cubriendo la NFL.
Activa las notificaciones en español en la App Oficial de los Steelers:
Abre la aplicación, haz click en la esquina inferior derecha en "More", luego en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el ícono en "Español."
IRELAND
Thanks to a partnership between the Steelers and Off The Ball, fans located on the island of Ireland can listen to the official Steelers Audio Network broadcast of the Steelers-Bengals game.
Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. local time in Ireland.
GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL
The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2025 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand.
In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library.
Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: NFL GamePass International
The content is available for fans outside of the United States, Canada, China and a handful of Sanctioned Territories.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Watch Coach Mike McCarthy's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook, X and YouTube.