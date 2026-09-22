Week 3 Blog: Take it away

Take it away: The Steelers defense has always made takeaways a priority.

It's become a culture among the defense, a culture that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has continued.

And that has been evident through the first two weeks of the season.

Against the Falcons in Week 1, the Steelers intercepted quarterback Cooper Rush twice.

Against the Patriots, the Steelers had an interception and a fumble recovery.

The plan is, there is more where that came from.

"I think guys are just ball aware," said linebacker Patrick Queen, who picked off Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday. "Guys that were here, it was instilled in them. They are just bringing that with them. Just doing it in the details of the defense.

"I don't think anybody is trying to do anything fancy. Everybody's just trying to do their job. They're making a play when the play needs to be made."

Despite losing to the Patriots, 20-3, on Sunday, the defense limited the Patriots ground game, allowing just one big play when TreVeyon Henderson broke free on a 39-yard touchdown run.

Queen said the defense looked at film on the flight back from New England on Sunday, just seeing what they could have done differently.

"Five plays, I think, that we want back," said Queen. "I know I've got one for sure that I want back. We all literally sat down and talked about it on the plane, watched it on the plane, and just came down to five plays. You gave up 13 to five plays, that's tough to deal with.

"But we know the group of guys that we've got, we know that everybody out there is a superstar, so we've just got to go out there and regroup.

"It's still Week 2, we're going into Week 3. We've got Cincinnati here, that's going to be fun. We all have that mindset, just regroup, refocus, and just be ready for this game."

Queen knows they will have to bring it this week with AFC North ball starting up. The Steelers host the Bengals, who are off to a 2-0 start, on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

"(We have to) just be us, go out there, play together, play fast, play physical," said Queen. "Communicate at a high level and trust the guys outside of you to be able to do their job and be where they're supposed to be.

"Then when it's time to make a play, make the play.