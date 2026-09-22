Week 3 Blog: Take it away

Tuesday, September 22
Take it away: The Steelers defense has always made takeaways a priority.
It's become a culture among the defense, a culture that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has continued.
And that has been evident through the first two weeks of the season.
Against the Falcons in Week 1, the Steelers intercepted quarterback Cooper Rush twice.
Against the Patriots, the Steelers had an interception and a fumble recovery.
The plan is, there is more where that came from.
"I think guys are just ball aware," said linebacker Patrick Queen, who picked off Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday. "Guys that were here, it was instilled in them. They are just bringing that with them. Just doing it in the details of the defense.
"I don't think anybody is trying to do anything fancy. Everybody's just trying to do their job. They're making a play when the play needs to be made."
Despite losing to the Patriots, 20-3, on Sunday, the defense limited the Patriots ground game, allowing just one big play when TreVeyon Henderson broke free on a 39-yard touchdown run.
Queen said the defense looked at film on the flight back from New England on Sunday, just seeing what they could have done differently.
"Five plays, I think, that we want back," said Queen. "I know I've got one for sure that I want back. We all literally sat down and talked about it on the plane, watched it on the plane, and just came down to five plays. You gave up 13 to five plays, that's tough to deal with.
"But we know the group of guys that we've got, we know that everybody out there is a superstar, so we've just got to go out there and regroup.
"It's still Week 2, we're going into Week 3. We've got Cincinnati here, that's going to be fun. We all have that mindset, just regroup, refocus, and just be ready for this game."
Queen knows they will have to bring it this week with AFC North ball starting up. The Steelers host the Bengals, who are off to a 2-0 start, on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.
"(We have to) just be us, go out there, play together, play fast, play physical," said Queen. "Communicate at a high level and trust the guys outside of you to be able to do their job and be where they're supposed to be.
"Then when it's time to make a play, make the play.
"Just constantly bringing physicality. That's the biggest thing, just being physical the whole game. Just being on top, not giving them big plays. Make them go down the whole field, earning each and every single blade of grass. I think it's the best thing with those guys."
Take a look at the best photos from the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium
Wishing he was out there: Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. didn't hesitate when he was asked if he was frustrated not being able to play against the Patriots on Sunday after he was ruled out with a foot injury.
"Absolutely, I mean it sucks that I couldn't be out there," said Pittman. "Obviously doing everything to get back and taking it just day by day. We'll see what comes with it."
Pittman didn't go into detail about the injury, saying it is something that comes with playing the game.
"I don't want to say it's old age because I'm not that old," said Pittman, who is only 28-years old and in his seventh season. "In football, things happen and things come up, so you've just got to work through them."
While he was on the sidelines, Pittman made sure he was a voice and a set of eyes for the younger receivers, including Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard.
"I try to give them any knowledge that I may have on the team or the specific situation and things that I think are important," said Pittman. "This is a team sport, so just any way that I can be there and help. I mean it definitely hurts that I couldn't be out there. We're only guaranteed 17 and I missed one, so just trying to get back as fast as possible."
One thing Pittman was happy with was the way Wilson and Bernard were prepared to step up.
"I thought they did well," said Pittman. "Obviously, a couple of plays that we'd all like back, but for the most part, I always look at did they play hard? And I think that both of them did, and that's really the key to it is effort.
"(Germie's) been talking a lot about his blocking. So, we were all excited to see that for sure."
Looking good: Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show featuring players and their families showing off the latest fashions, will take place on Friday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at Stage AE.
The theme of this year's show is 'Forged for the Gridiron: Runway Ready, Gameday Inspired.'
For more than 50 years, Steelers Style has brought together football, fashion, and philanthropy in one unforgettable evening, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
Steelers Style, which is the team's largest annual fundraiser, benefits UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
There will also be an online auction, presented by Acrisure, that will benefit the three charities. More details to follow.
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place.