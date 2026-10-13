Week 6 Blog: Time to start stacking

Tuesday, October 13
Time to stack them: The Steelers are 3-2 on the season after defeating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but they have yet to stack wins.
Linebacker Nick Herbig wants to see that change this week when the Steelers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
"I think anytime you can come out with a win, it's a positive feeling," said Herbig. "We've got to stack them now. We've still got a lot more work to do.
"Obviously not satisfied, but we got to go get another one this week."
Herbig is pleased with the work the defense did against the Colts in the run game, holding Jonathan Taylor to just 45 yards rushing, and the Colts overall to only 66 yards.
But he still wants more.
"I think we played sound football," said Herbig. "Everybody did their job with their responsibilities. We've still got to tackle better, myself included. We've got to rally to the ball more.
"This is another opportunity for us to go stack a win."
Stacking wins is a lot easier said than done in the NFL, but Herbig believes they have the ingredients to do just that.
"It starts in the locker room," said Herbig. "The guys we have in here, we have great leaders, great people. We've just got to stay as tight-knit group that we are. Keep the circle close and go out and put on a show."
One thing Herbig said you have to watch for though, when trying to stack wins, is overdoing it.
The key is simple.
Just do your job, even though there are times when you want to do more.
"That comes with all of us, that competitive nature makes us who we are," said Herbig. "You want to be that guy. You want to make the play. But Coach (Mike) McCarthy always talks about not pressing for that. There are opportunities in the game that are going to present itself, and it's just a matter of capitalizing on those.
"At the end of the day, it's football, so you're going to get presented with opportunities. You've just got to make the most of it."
A true passion: Guard Mason McCormick is one of the most no-nonsense players in the Steelers locker room.
He has a passion for playing football, a passion that easily spills onto the field every game.
It's not something he pats himself on the back for.
It's just simply who he is.
"I love to compete," said McCormick. "I love football. It's an honor to play on Sundays. I don't take it for granted.
"So, I'm going to go out there and have fun and enjoy it."
And when he has the opportunity to block for the likes of running back Jaylen Warren, he loves it even more.
Warren had 15 carries for 101 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown run against the Colts on Sunday. He added six receptions for 87 yards, which included an 80-yard catch and run for a touchdown, for a total of 188 yards from scrimmage.
In typical Warren fashion, there was zero patting his own back. He gave a shoutout to his teammates, especially the offensive line.
McCormick gave the shoutout right back.
"It's awesome. Jaylen is so fun to block for," said McCormick. "He doesn't go down with the first guy. And he likes to have fun. He does a good job. It's great.
"I've seen that since I've been here, the way he approaches every day. He's phenomenal."
It's not just the offensive line who love to block for Warren. The receivers enjoy it just as much.
"Our whole receiver group takes a ton of pride in it," said McCormick. "I think it also goes to show how much they love and appreciate Jaylen, too.
"Jaylen's a team guy. Everybody loves him. I think they want to see him eat as well.
"And ultimately, that's great for the team."
McCormick was asked if Warren has a little offensive lineman in him when he does run.
"He's got a little more wiggle than I think we would have," laughed McCormick. "But he's a bruiser too."
Sideline look: There was a new look on the Steelers sideline on Sunday with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham no longer in the coach's booth in the press box, and instead on the sideline where he can directly communicate with the defense.
Linebacker Patrick Queen liked the move.
"It was good," said Queen. "He communicates well. He's coming to us, telling us what he wants the next drive, what he's thinking and asking for our thoughts of what we're seeing, what we want.
"I know me and Jalen (Ramsey) were constantly saying back and forth, these are things that we're seeing, and this is what we want. He was saying yes to some of them, and no to some of them, obviously.
"But it's been great.
"He goes more in depth with a lot of things. The why, what he wants to do it. So, it's been great, it's great, he's a great guy, he's a great coach.
"He's always fired up. He gave me a headbutt on the sideline while I had my helmet on, so definitely wasn't expecting that. But it's good to have him."
Whether it had anything to do with Graham on the sideline, or if it was a result of the work put in during the week, the defense had a stronger outing on Sunday than in the previous game against the Browns.
"I think it was a good step forward," said Queen. "I think we could be better in a lot of situations. At the end of the day, it's a positive sign.
"It's a step in the right direction. That's all that really matters."
That step in the right direction included shutting down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, one of the best in the game right now.
Taylor finished with 15 carries for only 45 yards.
"It's everybody doing their 1/11th," said Queen. "Playing physical, playing fast. It was a great effort. Guys just being ballers. Everybody is doing their job, understanding their assignment.
"Just trying to get ourselves into the best situation."
And that situation could improve even more soon. Safety DeShon Elliott returned to practice last week, but still remains on the Reserve/Injured List.
Queen is looking forward to getting him back, knowing the impact it can have on the entire defense.
"That's my guy, so I'm rocking with him every single day of the week," said Queen. "But definitely (would be) a huge boost. We know what DeShon brings to the table. Every single guy in this locker room loves DeShon.
"We know DeShon is a baller, so we can't wait to have him back."
Getting closer: Kaden Wetjen knows he is getting close.
So close, he can almost feel it.
Wetjen, the rookie out of Iowa, wants more than anything to break loose on a kickoff return and take it to the house.
And after five games, and a level of comfort with the NFL kickoff rule, he believes it's just a matter of time.
"It's just a lot different schematically," said Wetjen of the difference in kickoff return in the NFL vs. college. "You don't have guys running 15 yards with a head start. It's a little different from that aspect.
"But I think we were still really close. The very last one (against the Colts), I thought we had a chance there. Just really close.
"It all starts with me setting up the blocks and stuff, but I definitely think we're close."
And what is it that is going to take it from close to taking it to the house?
"Just setting up the blocks better," said Wetjen. "That all starts with me. The (Colts) were kind of kicking some dirty junk balls and that kind of messes some stuff up. But I've got to get inside and help out the blockers more. Most of the guys are blocking really good. I've just got to set up, because we had some injuries, some new guys in there. It all comes with time and repetition, as well. So, Week 5, I think we have enough time together now.
"It's just a matter of time before we pop one."
While Wetjen is waiting to make that impact on special teams, he also might be called upon in the passing game. The Steelers placed receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List last week, and in-game injuries against the Colts could hamper Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek.
That means all hands on deck.
"I'm very comfortable (with the offense)," said Wetjen. "I typically stand with (the receivers) the whole time anyway to make sure I'm getting all the calls anyway. A couple of guys went down, so I probably have to step up a little this next couple of weeks and hold down the fort for the guys."
Wetjen hasn't been used in the offense as of yet this offseason, but he said he is still able to build a rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers through meetings and so forth.
"Just meeting time with him and talking with him about stuff," said Wetjen. "That's one thing that's helped Germie (Bernard) out a lot. Talking to him through stuff, asking him what he wants and getting that from him.
"So, definitely have to do a little more of that coming up now. Just looking forward to it."
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