Week 6 Blog: Time to start stacking

Sideline look: There was a new look on the Steelers sideline on Sunday with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham no longer in the coach's booth in the press box, and instead on the sideline where he can directly communicate with the defense.

Linebacker Patrick Queen liked the move.

"It was good," said Queen. "He communicates well. He's coming to us, telling us what he wants the next drive, what he's thinking and asking for our thoughts of what we're seeing, what we want.

"I know me and Jalen (Ramsey) were constantly saying back and forth, these are things that we're seeing, and this is what we want. He was saying yes to some of them, and no to some of them, obviously.

"But it's been great.

"He goes more in depth with a lot of things. The why, what he wants to do it. So, it's been great, it's great, he's a great guy, he's a great coach.

"He's always fired up. He gave me a headbutt on the sideline while I had my helmet on, so definitely wasn't expecting that. But it's good to have him."

Whether it had anything to do with Graham on the sideline, or if it was a result of the work put in during the week, the defense had a stronger outing on Sunday than in the previous game against the Browns.

"I think it was a good step forward," said Queen. "I think we could be better in a lot of situations. At the end of the day, it's a positive sign.

"It's a step in the right direction. That's all that really matters."

That step in the right direction included shutting down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, one of the best in the game right now.

Taylor finished with 15 carries for only 45 yards.

"It's everybody doing their 1/11th," said Queen. "Playing physical, playing fast. It was a great effort. Guys just being ballers. Everybody is doing their job, understanding their assignment.

"Just trying to get ourselves into the best situation."

And that situation could improve even more soon. Safety DeShon Elliott returned to practice last week, but still remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

Queen is looking forward to getting him back, knowing the impact it can have on the entire defense.

"That's my guy, so I'm rocking with him every single day of the week," said Queen. "But definitely (would be) a huge boost. We know what DeShon brings to the table. Every single guy in this locker room loves DeShon.