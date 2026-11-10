Week 10 Blog: On the hunt

On the hunt: Linebacker Patrick Queen spent the bye week out in the woods hunting, relaxing and getting his mind and body set for the second half of the season.

"It was good," said Queen. "I think the biggest thing is just trying to get your body back right. Knowing the teams that are coming up, especially this week. Just trying to be at 100% mentally, physically, whatever it's got to be, so we go out there and win."

Being in the woods, where there were no distractions, gave him the chance to as he admitted, overthink.

But it was something he feels he benefited from.

"A lot of time to think, a lot of time to overthink and try to do too much," said Queen. "I was hunting the whole time out. I don't know what everybody else was doing. So, I was just in the woods all the time. I had a lot of time to think about life, about ball.

"And I kind of enjoyed it, but at the same time I was ready to get back."

What went through his thoughts during the quiet time in the woods was a little bit of everything, including a little self-evaluation. And what he came up with about his play as of late, is something many would agree with.

"That I picked up my play the last few weeks, but knowing how that looks and knowing the consistency level that needs to come with it," said Queen. "I think the best thing for me is whatever I've got to do to mentally and physically prepare myself to do that every single week, I'm going to take full advantage and do what needs to be done."

While he did some self-evaluation in the woods, the team did some self-scouting when they reported back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday.

"Just going over the film," said Queen. "Understanding what we can get better at, understanding situations where we've been successful, where we haven't been, and getting better at those things.

"And the things that we've been good at, just keep harping on those things.

"Bring the room together, bringing everybody together. Understanding all the details that's gone into what we're doing on defense. That way everybody has an understanding of the situations and whatever we can do ourselves.

"I think just be better. There's a lot of things that we can improve on. We went over those things today and it's just small details here and there that we're going hone in on."

Those details will come into play on Sunday night when the Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. It's a game where first place in the AFC North is on the line, and a game where the defense is going to have to slow down quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been on a tear as of late.

"Joe is the guy," said Queen. "If he knows what you're in, he's picking you apart. I think the best thing is to be stationary before the snap or everybody moving at once before the snap. If one guy is off the line or one guy is giving anything away, he is going to sit there and pick you apart.