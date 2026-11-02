Bye Week Blog: 'Sooner rather than later'

Monday, November 2
Sooner rather than later: Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. hasn't put an exact timetable on his return to the field, but he did say on Monday that he would like to get back 'sooner rather than later.'
Pittman missed the last four games on the Reserve/Injured List with a foot injury and is as anxious as anyone to get back to action.
"I'd like to get back sooner rather than later," said Pittman. "Obviously, it's been tough. It's the most injuries I've had to deal with in my seven years. So, it definitely stinks to come to a new team and then be riddled with injuries.
"I try to get back out there as fast as possible and prove to this team that I came here to better it, and not just sit on the sidelines."
As far as a timeline for his return, Pittman didn't provide anything definitive.
"No, there's no time frame," said Pittman. "I mean, it'd be great to be back after bye week, which is what I would like. But I can't go out there if I'm not effective. So, only time will tell.
"I've never dealt with this foot before, so I don't know what it's supposed to feel like or what it is going to feel like. We've got a great team here. It's been helping me through it. I've just got to keep working every day."
Pittman has appeared in only three games this season, missing Week 2 with an injury as well, after being acquired via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.
He started the three games he appeared in, while pulling in seven receptions for 89 yards.
He knows there is more to do.
"It's tough from time to time," said Pittman. "I put a lot of pressure on myself because I felt like I haven't been able to prove myself to these guys.
"There's nothing that I can really do about it except rehab as hard as possible and that's what I've been doing."
While he hasn't been on the field, he is making sure he is staying in tune with everything that is happening with the offense.
"He has been attacking his rehab. Doing a great job," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "Obviously, our medical staff handles all of that.
"He has been in all of the meetings, taking notes, part of the game plan. That is the thing. He is a pro. Pitt's been doing this a long time. They're actively involved. I feel good about where he is mentally and getting him back to speed when he is healthy.
"We can't wait to get him back out there."
Pittman has been running as of late as part of his rehab, a big step in the right direction.
"I've been running since last week," said Pittman. "Mixing it up on the treadmill, mixing it up on the flats and then cleats. So, we're doing a slow progression, and it's going well.
"It's all about just strengthening the foot and trying to get out there as fast as possible."
The timing is right: There is never a bad time for a bye week, but for the Steelers, the timing is just right at just about the halfway point of the season.
The Steelers head into a nice break with a 6-2 record, trending in the right direction as football takes on a new personality with November and December football.
"It's awesome timing," said tackle Troy Fautanu. "We got the first stretch out of the way. November, December football is going to be really big and it's a blessing that we have the bye week when we do.
"Perfect timing."
The players have an extended break this week which offers an ideal opportunity for them to get away and recharge their batteries.
"It's good to step away from the game a little bit," said Fautanu. "Obviously, we're all still trying to stay locked in, but it'll be good just to take some time off."
While they will be away from football, it will also be an opportunity to take a look back at what worked and what didn't work in the first portion of the season.
"Personally, I feel like there's a lot in my game I still have to continue to improve on," said Fautanu. "But as we got into these last couple games, I was continuing to take strides taking the wins. Just stacking on the wins of what I was doing well and just trying to continue to fix what I'm doing wrong."
One thing the offense as a whole has been doing well is moving the ball on the ground. Running back Jaylen Warren has been a workhorse for the unit, while fellow running back Rico Dowdle is lit it up as well after returning from his injury.
"We kind of just do our job and Jaylen and Rico and the rest of the backs do the rest," said Fautanu. "They're explosive, they are playmakers. If we get them to the second level, we know good things are going to happen."
And while Fautanu praises Warren and Dowdle, they have been doing the same lately when it comes to the offensive line.
It's a typical pattern in a locker room that has nothing but respect for each other.
"The best teams I've been a part of in my short career, the most selfless teams, are always just praising the next person. Always uplifting our teammates," said Fautanu. "That's one thing that I'm noticing about this group is that no one's trying to take the credit.
"We're just continuing to keep our head down and trying to keep stacking."
Coming together: Chemistry.
It's not something that appears overnight for a group but instead is developed over time.
For the Steelers defense, that chemistry is coming to life, noticeable in every aspect of their game, and most importantly, noticeable in the outcome of games.
"I feel like the team chemistry, we're finally getting comfortable with one another," said cornerback Jamel Dean. "We want to play for each other.
"Now that we trust one another, we all feel comfortable playing fast knowing that we trust the next man to do their job."
The chemistry and trust are both things that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has instilled in the unit as a whole. Graham trusts his players, and then that spills over to the unit.
That trust comes into play on the sidelines on game days, with Graham communicating directly to the players, a change from when he was in the press box to start the year and communication was through a headset.
"He listens to our feedback, and he's taking feedback in a great way," said Dean. "So, for the most part, now that he's on the sideline with us, he can hear what we're saying and make adjustments based off what make us comfortable.
"It shows that he trusts us, and that's the only thing we ask for. So, if he trusts us, then all right, let's go be ball players."
Graham told the defense prior to the Browns game the plan was to be more aggressive.
The defense responded with eight sacks, while holding the Browns ground game to just 34 yards rushing.
"It just shows that he doesn't just go and blow smoke around us," said Dean. "For the most part, once you understand that what you say is going to happen, we are like, all right, we trust you knowing that you're going to call it.
"So, we're going to prepare ourselves for when you do call it."
Stepping up: When the 2026 season began, it would have been impossible to know what type of impact the Steelers rookie class would have through the first eight games.
But they have been contributors on both sides of the ball, key factors in the Steelers 6-2 record.
One of those making an impact as of late is sixth-round pick Gabriel Rubio, the defensive end from Notre Dame.
Rubio has stepped up with injuries on the line, appearing in the last four games while maintaining the standard.
Rubio sees the good and the bad in his play early on, but he also knows he is still a work in progress.
"There's a lot of good things to go off of," said Rubio. "But there are a lot of things that stand out on film that need to be corrected. I see it, my coaches see it.
"So, we're working together on how to fix that."
Rubio got specific with some things he plans on working on as the team heads into the next phase of the season following the bye week.
"Anchoring against the run," started Rubio. "Being able to get a little pressure on the pass. Obviously, that is a big area for improvement. I look to improve that in coming weeks.
"But also, just becoming even more dominant in the run stopping. So, block destruction, getting my base right and being able to stay off the ground."
Rubio and undrafted free agent Kevin Jobity Jr. have been huge in providing needed depth, with Jobity recording his first career sack against the Browns on Sunday.
It was something the defense loved to see.
"We were so excited," said Rubio. "He's the type of guy who's built for that purpose. He's the pass rush guy. He's ready to get out there and get after these quarterbacks.
"So, seeing that, all that hard work finally come to fruition. It was exciting for all of us."
Rubio and Jobity have formed a bond as the rookie d-linemen, where they not only root for each other, but support each other every step of the way.
"We share on the rookie duties and everything," said Rubio. "We bond through that. Our lockers are pretty close and everything, so we constantly talk. If we have any questions about film, practice or any calls, we go to each other."
And it's not just the two of them. It's all of the rookies who have bonded and help each other.
"Everybody does their own role," said Rubio. "We all come collectively to talk about what's going on in our individual rooms and everything.
"In the end, we're all brothers in this."
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place.