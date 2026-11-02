Bye Week Blog: 'Sooner rather than later'

Sooner rather than later: Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. hasn't put an exact timetable on his return to the field, but he did say on Monday that he would like to get back 'sooner rather than later.'

Pittman missed the last four games on the Reserve/Injured List with a foot injury and is as anxious as anyone to get back to action.

"I'd like to get back sooner rather than later," said Pittman. "Obviously, it's been tough. It's the most injuries I've had to deal with in my seven years. So, it definitely stinks to come to a new team and then be riddled with injuries.

"I try to get back out there as fast as possible and prove to this team that I came here to better it, and not just sit on the sidelines."

As far as a timeline for his return, Pittman didn't provide anything definitive.

"No, there's no time frame," said Pittman. "I mean, it'd be great to be back after bye week, which is what I would like. But I can't go out there if I'm not effective. So, only time will tell.

"I've never dealt with this foot before, so I don't know what it's supposed to feel like or what it is going to feel like. We've got a great team here. It's been helping me through it. I've just got to keep working every day."

Pittman has appeared in only three games this season, missing Week 2 with an injury as well, after being acquired via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

He started the three games he appeared in, while pulling in seven receptions for 89 yards.

He knows there is more to do.

"It's tough from time to time," said Pittman. "I put a lot of pressure on myself because I felt like I haven't been able to prove myself to these guys.

"There's nothing that I can really do about it except rehab as hard as possible and that's what I've been doing."

While he hasn't been on the field, he is making sure he is staying in tune with everything that is happening with the offense.

"He has been attacking his rehab. Doing a great job," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "Obviously, our medical staff handles all of that.

"He has been in all of the meetings, taking notes, part of the game plan. That is the thing. He is a pro. Pitt's been doing this a long time. They're actively involved. I feel good about where he is mentally and getting him back to speed when he is healthy.

"We can't wait to get him back out there."

Pittman has been running as of late as part of his rehab, a big step in the right direction.

"I've been running since last week," said Pittman. "Mixing it up on the treadmill, mixing it up on the flats and then cleats. So, we're doing a slow progression, and it's going well.