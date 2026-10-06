Week 5 Blog: Being more efficient

Being more efficient: Monday was a day for self-scouting for the Steelers coaching staff.

And on Tuesday, it was the players who had their opportunity to look back at the first four weeks of the season and see where things could improve.

"It was us going over the first four weeks, what we can get better at, get on the same page, go in these next four games before the bye week," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "Everything is good in the locker room. We are working to win. We're 2-2. We wish we were better, but there's some stuff on film that is correctable, that we're able to fix coming up.

"We'll be fine."

For Freiermuth, one of those things on film is their third down execution.

Against the Browns on Thursday night, the Steelers were 4-of-13 on third down, only 30.8 percent.

"Obviously our third down execution on offense hasn't been up to par," said Freiermuth. "We've been pretty good on first and second down, so a lot of our third downs have been manageable. We're not looking at third down and 10 or 11. We're looking at a lot of winnable third down conversions.

"We just have to understand and execute our plan. Hone in on the stuff that we may need to add or do differently. We're seeing a lot man coverage, so we're going to have to win our one-on-ones more consistently for Aaron (Rodgers) and be in the right spot.

"There's a lot of stuff that's correctable, which is the positive of it. But we have to continue to go and work hard in practice, which we are."

When it comes to the third-and-short situations, Freiermuth reiterated that winning the one-on-ones is one of the biggest factors to turning things around.

"For playmakers, it's just as simple as winning our one-on-ones," said Freiermuth. "We have to go out there and understand what the defense is doing towards us. We're getting a lot of man coverage, so we have to win those one-on-ones and be on time for Aaron. Picking up protection.