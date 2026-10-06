Week 5 Blog: Being more efficient

Tuesday, October 6
Being more efficient: Monday was a day for self-scouting for the Steelers coaching staff.
And on Tuesday, it was the players who had their opportunity to look back at the first four weeks of the season and see where things could improve.
"It was us going over the first four weeks, what we can get better at, get on the same page, go in these next four games before the bye week," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "Everything is good in the locker room. We are working to win. We're 2-2. We wish we were better, but there's some stuff on film that is correctable, that we're able to fix coming up.
"We'll be fine."
For Freiermuth, one of those things on film is their third down execution.
Against the Browns on Thursday night, the Steelers were 4-of-13 on third down, only 30.8 percent.
"Obviously our third down execution on offense hasn't been up to par," said Freiermuth. "We've been pretty good on first and second down, so a lot of our third downs have been manageable. We're not looking at third down and 10 or 11. We're looking at a lot of winnable third down conversions.
"We just have to understand and execute our plan. Hone in on the stuff that we may need to add or do differently. We're seeing a lot man coverage, so we're going to have to win our one-on-ones more consistently for Aaron (Rodgers) and be in the right spot.
"There's a lot of stuff that's correctable, which is the positive of it. But we have to continue to go and work hard in practice, which we are."
When it comes to the third-and-short situations, Freiermuth reiterated that winning the one-on-ones is one of the biggest factors to turning things around.
"For playmakers, it's just as simple as winning our one-on-ones," said Freiermuth. "We have to go out there and understand what the defense is doing towards us. We're getting a lot of man coverage, so we have to win those one-on-ones and be on time for Aaron. Picking up protection.
"Like I said, there's a lot of correctable stuff that we know we can do on film. So, we just have to hone in and execute that."
Tough as nails: Jaylen Warren is 5-8, 215 pounds of nothing but solid muscle.
And it's noticeable every time the running back handles the ball.
Warren plays running back more like a linebacker than a finesse skill player, but along with his bruising style is an elusiveness that allows him to find holes that didn't look like they existed.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently called him, 'one of the toughest guys I've ever played with.'
And while he deserves heaps of praise and credit for what he does, he turns the tables.
"I give credit to my teammates because they've been making it happen," said Warren. "They make it easy to make those big splash plays. What I like is what it does for the offense and the team as a whole."
Warren's play the last two weeks has energized the offense. With fellow running back Rico Dowdle out the last few games with a toe injury, it's been Warren who has been getting the mainstay of the carries as opposed to the two sharing them.
He responded with a career-high 176 yards from scrimmage in a Week 3 win over the Bengals, and 126 yards from scrimmage on Thursday night against the Browns.
Dowdle said on Tuesday he is 'getting better,' but didn't have a timetable on his return.
Warren knows having the two-back system is something that can benefit the team down the road, keeping players healthy.
"Whatever works for that team," said Warren. "That's obviously what we've got going on over here, and I think it's good."
At the same time, though, he also feels like he can handle the load.
"Yeah, if it was needed."
Next man up: With defensive tackle Derrick Harmon landing on the Reserve/Injured List on Monday, there was one message sent to the defensive line room on Tuesday morning.
It's about the next man up.
One player who could find himself on that list of being asked to step up is rookie Gabriel Rubio.
Rubio, who was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, has yet to make his NFL debut, inactive for the first four games of the season.
Whether that changes this week has yet to be determined, but Rubio is ready for whatever is asked.
"The coaches will make the decision for who's the best candidate and everything," said Rubio. "We were told in our meetings earlier that it's the next man up mentality.
"We're taking that to heart."
And if he is the next man up, is he ready?
"I feel very ready," said Rubio. "Waiting the past four games for the opportunity to go out and show out."
While he hasn't been playing, Rubio has been using his time to study, learn and pick up on all of the little details so that when the opportunity does arise there will be no hesitation.
"Whatever reps that you get in practice, you've got to go full speed like they are game reps," said Rubio. "Then be mentally ready. Listen to the older guys. Take into account what they're saying about teams from week to week.
"Then, whenever it's game time, mentally be there as if you are playing."
Rubio has been paying close attention to his teammates, watching their approach every week, as he is trying to pick up all of the small details.
He also has been mentally putting himself into situations so when it comes to game play, he will be ready to react.
"Just from watching, the level of play that the older guys do specifically Cam (Heyward) and Harm (Harmon) is extraordinary. The way that they violently move to the ball all the time is something that you need to learn and take after.
"I constantly envision myself in on the plays, whatever the calls are after the game, before the game. We have lists and everything of our ready sheets. And I visualize myself in the position that I most likely would be in and then making the play."
Looking good: Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show featuring players and their families showing off the latest fashions, will take place on Friday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at Stage AE.
The theme of this year's show is 'Forged for the Gridiron: Runway Ready, Gameday Inspired.'
For more than 50 years, Steelers Style has brought together football, fashion, and philanthropy in one unforgettable evening, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, Ross Park Mall in Partnership with Nordstrom, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
Steelers Style, which is the team's largest annual fundraiser, benefits UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
There will also be an online auction, presented by Acrisure, that will benefit the three charities. More details to follow.
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place.