A trio returns to work: Wednesday was a big day for the Steelers, with three players who are currently on the Reserve/Injured List returning to practice, and another one activated from the Injured List to the practice squad.

Receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, and guard Gennings Dunker, all had their 21-day window to return to action opened on Wednesday, while receiver Max Hurleman was activated to the practice squad after spending time on the Injured List.

"It felt good to get out there and be a part of the team," said Pittman. "I've had some time off and ready to get back to it.

"The expectation is to keep on getting better and keep practicing and just see where it goes."

Pittman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and wants to be certain he is ready to go when the time comes.

"Just if I think I can be effective," said Pittman. "I don't want to go out there and hurt this team because I can't do something that I should be able to do."

Pittman, who was acquired via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, has played in only three games, starting all, and has seven receptions for 89 yards, a 12.7-yard average.

He is looking forward to the opportunity to show his teammates what he is capable of.

"It's definitely challenging because you want to prove to all your teammates that you can actually play football," said Pittman. "Luckily, most of these guys I've played against, and they know me from playing football for so long. But you still want to go out and prove it every single day."

Wilson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 17 after he was injured in the Steelers Week 5 win over the Colts. For the season, Wilson has 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

"Feels good to be back on the field," said Wilson. "I'm happy. I'm excited.

"Obviously, it's not ideal (dealing with the injury), but it's all part of the plan. It's all a part of process. There are ups and downs. So as long as you just keep going forward, great things are going to happen."

Wilson, who suffered a finger injury, said he feels like himself physically, and he also worked on other aspects while he was injured.

"The biggest advice I got from teammates and coaches was become a film junkie. Be a film rat," said Wilson. "I tried to watch as much film as I possibly could. I feel like I learned a lot and I feel I grew a little bit.

"I watched a lot of different route runners around the league. I feel like I took a lot from other people's game and tried to implement it into mine. I feel like I grew as a route runner."

While he would rather have been on the field than in the film room, watching all the film was beneficial.

"It wasn't ideal, but it was valuable time in my life to take four or four to five weeks to just watch football," said Wilson.

The combination of Pittman and Wilson returning, as well as Hurleman, could mean wonders for the offense.

"It could mean a lot of things," said Wilson. "I think it's going take some time throughout the week to figure that out and see how we fit back in."

Pittman would love to see the three of them back on the field, but there was no timetable provided for any of them.

"It's good to get guys back," said Pittman. "Roman and me, we've been rehabbing for the past five weeks. So, I know that he's happy to get back and it's going to be fun. And then Max obviously too coming back as well. Max is like a businessman. He does everything right. We just love him and just hope that he gets his shot here soon."

Dunker's return could come at the perfect time for the offense after guard Mason McCormick was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Wednesday. While Spencer Anderson will step in as the starter in McCormick's absence, Dunker can provide much-needed depth, even though the rookie has yet to make his NFL debut.

"It felt pretty good," said Dunker of returning to practice. "It's fun being out there with the guys. It was pretty fun.

"I think it feels pretty good. It's getting the rust off and getting back into things. I haven't practiced in a while.

"I was doing a lot of rehab, doing what they told me to do. I was just following the plan they had for me and getting ready to rock."

Dunker isn't certain what the future will hold for him, or what he needs to do yet to be activated, because it was still all fresh to him after practice.