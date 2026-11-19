Wednesday, November 18
A trio returns to work: Wednesday was a big day for the Steelers, with three players who are currently on the Reserve/Injured List returning to practice, and another one activated from the Injured List to the practice squad.
Receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, and guard Gennings Dunker, all had their 21-day window to return to action opened on Wednesday, while receiver Max Hurleman was activated to the practice squad after spending time on the Injured List.
"It felt good to get out there and be a part of the team," said Pittman. "I've had some time off and ready to get back to it.
"The expectation is to keep on getting better and keep practicing and just see where it goes."
Pittman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and wants to be certain he is ready to go when the time comes.
"Just if I think I can be effective," said Pittman. "I don't want to go out there and hurt this team because I can't do something that I should be able to do."
Pittman, who was acquired via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, has played in only three games, starting all, and has seven receptions for 89 yards, a 12.7-yard average.
He is looking forward to the opportunity to show his teammates what he is capable of.
"It's definitely challenging because you want to prove to all your teammates that you can actually play football," said Pittman. "Luckily, most of these guys I've played against, and they know me from playing football for so long. But you still want to go out and prove it every single day."
Wilson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 17 after he was injured in the Steelers Week 5 win over the Colts. For the season, Wilson has 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
"Feels good to be back on the field," said Wilson. "I'm happy. I'm excited.
"Obviously, it's not ideal (dealing with the injury), but it's all part of the plan. It's all a part of process. There are ups and downs. So as long as you just keep going forward, great things are going to happen."
Wilson, who suffered a finger injury, said he feels like himself physically, and he also worked on other aspects while he was injured.
"The biggest advice I got from teammates and coaches was become a film junkie. Be a film rat," said Wilson. "I tried to watch as much film as I possibly could. I feel like I learned a lot and I feel I grew a little bit.
"I watched a lot of different route runners around the league. I feel like I took a lot from other people's game and tried to implement it into mine. I feel like I grew as a route runner."
While he would rather have been on the field than in the film room, watching all the film was beneficial.
"It wasn't ideal, but it was valuable time in my life to take four or four to five weeks to just watch football," said Wilson.
The combination of Pittman and Wilson returning, as well as Hurleman, could mean wonders for the offense.
"It could mean a lot of things," said Wilson. "I think it's going take some time throughout the week to figure that out and see how we fit back in."
Pittman would love to see the three of them back on the field, but there was no timetable provided for any of them.
"It's good to get guys back," said Pittman. "Roman and me, we've been rehabbing for the past five weeks. So, I know that he's happy to get back and it's going to be fun. And then Max obviously too coming back as well. Max is like a businessman. He does everything right. We just love him and just hope that he gets his shot here soon."
Dunker's return could come at the perfect time for the offense after guard Mason McCormick was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Wednesday. While Spencer Anderson will step in as the starter in McCormick's absence, Dunker can provide much-needed depth, even though the rookie has yet to make his NFL debut.
"It felt pretty good," said Dunker of returning to practice. "It's fun being out there with the guys. It was pretty fun.
"I think it feels pretty good. It's getting the rust off and getting back into things. I haven't practiced in a while.
"I was doing a lot of rehab, doing what they told me to do. I was just following the plan they had for me and getting ready to rock."
Dunker isn't certain what the future will hold for him, or what he needs to do yet to be activated, because it was still all fresh to him after practice.
"I don't know where I am skill-wise because this was my first practice," said Dunker. "I won't know until I watch the film from today."
Time change: Just a reminder, this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles has been flexed by the NFL.
The game, which will be played on Sunday, November 22 at Lincoln Financial Field, has been changed from a 4:25 p.m. kickoff to a 1 p.m. kickoff. a
The game will air on CBS (KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh).
A tough loss: When guard Mason McCormick was injured on Sunday night against the Bengals, the immediate reaction from his teammates was one of heartbreak.
They were devastated to see him injured, and then carted off the field, not just from a football standpoint, but simply the love they have for him.
McCormick, who was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Wednesday, is one of the leaders in the locker room not just for the offensive line, but also the offense and team overall.
"It stinks, especially for a guy like that," said linebacker Patrick Queen. "A solid heartbeat on the offense. A guy that everybody on the team loves and could turn to if you need a laugh or need a pep talk or whatever it is.
"That's the guy, and it stinks because he's a big part of our run game. He was a big part of the passing game. He's just an all-around good player.
"When stuff like this happens, you have to check on the person and not look at the player. Talking to him in the training room (after the game), he's alright. He's not high, he's not low — he's just alright. I think everybody should just keep praying for him. Hopefully it's nothing too crazy."
McCormick's fellow offensive linemen, including tackle Troy Fautanu, said seeing the injury initially made them 'sick to our stomach.'
And again, it wasn't just the injury, it's who he is.
"The amount of work and the presence that he brings to this offense and o-line room," said Fautanu. "It's a big loss. He is not going anywhere, but being out there on the field. I know his presence is still going to be felt.
"He is going to try to make a way to make sure everything is good, but obviously it stinks."
With McCormick injured, it will be Spencer Anderson who will be called upon to step in. Anderson stepped in against the Bengals last week and his teammates have plenty of confidence in him.
"Spence is a Swiss army knife," said center Zach Frazier. "He can do anything. Play any position. I thought he did a really good job (against the Bengals)."
The Steelers prepare for the Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles
Missing Mason: The reaction from his teammates said it all on Sunday night in Cincinnati.
Whatever amount of time guard Mason McCormick is out, he is going to be missed.
McCormick was injured in the first half of the Steelers loss to the Bengals, taken off the field on a cart.
For the offensive line, it wasn't just losing someone who played a key role on the line.
It was losing a brother.
"Just like with any player, you hate to see anyone get injured," said offensive Brian Angelichio. "Certainly, Mase was a big part of the O-line and the communication, new guys in there working together with every position.
"Obviously feel terrible for Mase. Just such a great, great person and a really good player."
Without McCormick, it will be Spencer Anderson who steps in at left guard to keep the train rolling.
"Just number one, Spence is competitive, he's athletic," said Angelichio. "He's played this year. He's smart. The guys trust him.
"I think in the circumstances, I feel real good about Spence."
Another player who could be an option at some point is rookie guard Gennings Dunker.
Dunker was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Sept. 26 and returned to practice on Wednesday.
"I think his rehab has been coming along, as far as where he's at mentally with the offense," said Angelichio. "So, we feel good about his progress.
"I think with all our guys, you've always got to be prepared that you could be playing at some point during the season. He's a guy we got a lot of confidence in, and we like where his growth is going."
Cincinnati hangover: Standard operating procedure in the NFL is to assess the game you just played and then turn the page to preparation for the one you're about to play.
But defensive tackle Cam Heyward maintained today the Steelers need to be certain they've properly and thoroughly addressed what went wrong in last Sunday night's 38-18 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati before they turn their attention to getting ready to play the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.
"It's a copycat league," Heyward emphasized. "When we have these mistakes, and they're kind of glaring, if you don't improve on those and correct those now, they can lead to bigger mistakes in the future.
"We want to move on to the next game but we have to clean up our own house first."
The Steelers allowed 484 total net yards in Cincinnati, in part because the Bengals possessed the ball for 35:09 to the Steelers' 24:51.
"Winning those situational moments is huge," Heyward continued. I think early in the season it was more the run game. Later in the season it was the pass game. We definitely have got to clean that up. And the time of possession is huge. This past game we didn't get off the field enough and our offense didn't sustain enough drives."
Heyward is looking for an increased intensity in practice this week as the Steelers get ready for the Eagles.
"It's just about straining more, understanding when the game is in the balance, understanding those critical moments," he said. "You've got to be able to out-will your opponent.
"Your technique's got to be something you always rely on, but your attitude and your effort has to lead the way."
The Steelers are in bounce-back mode this week, a position they never look forward to being in but one they anticipate having to deal with over the course of a 17-game season.
"You're going to take some shots during the year, it's how your next performance follows," Heyward said. "Our detail, our execution and our effort should speak for itself."
Heyward wasn't certain whether it would be easier to bounce back from a one-sided result than it would a last-second loss.
"Ask me on Sunday," he said. "I don't know if it's easier to move on. I'm not a perfectionist but I'm always working to improve on my craft and I'd like to think our team is doing that, as well. You want to take those mistakes and those losses into the next game so you can have a better performance."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
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