Game Theme: The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they play the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium today in a huge AFC matchup on Black Friday, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and air in Pittsburgh on WTAE-TV.
It will be the first time they have worn the Color Rush uniforms during the 2026 season.
"I like black on black, especially at night at Acrisure Stadium with the fans going wild," said receiver Ben Skowronek. "There's just a different energy to it.
"I'll wear whatever uniform has Steelers on it, but the black on black is definitely special."
The Steelers own a 9-3 record when wearing the Color Rush uniforms.
"The all black uniform look is my favorite look," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "I think it's sleek. It's awesome. I'm someone who wears a lot of black anyways, so all black is always my favorite.
"I think it's awesome being able to switch it up and get a new look, especially in all these special or primetime games. The all-black look is just a sleek look. The uniform does make us look good, look tough. So, we've had a lot of success wearing them."
The Color Rush uniform has become a favorite with players and fans alike, a monochromatic look that was first introduced to wear primarily on Thursday Night Football.
The uniform is a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves, while the pants are all black, with a gold stripe.
"I love it. I love all black," said safety Jaquan Brisker, who has never worn the uniform combination but is familiar with it growing up in Pittsburgh. "The all black, with a little gold, brings me back to the Steel City, to Pittsburgh.
"It's always cool when the NFL does Color Rush uniforms, different uniforms. It brings a lot more swag to us and I know the fans love it a lot."
Fans are encouraged to do their part and wear black on Black Friday to show their support and unite as one.
"All black is sick," said linebacker Cole Holcomb. "It's cool. For the Paris game, they didn't tell any of us we were wearing those until we saw it announced on IG, so we thought that combination was pretty cool with the white jerseys and the black pants.
"I like the all black. And black is slimming. Makes you look good. It's a good look. I've never been a guy that wants neon colors or anything like that. So, either an all black or an all white uniform look.
"I feel like that black combo always looks really clean. It's one of those things that just looks sick and then for us, we go with the all-black Air Force 5s, so it's sick."
The Steelers wore the Color Rush uniform last year when they defeated the Miami Dolphins, 28-15, on Monday Night Football.
"I think it's cool," said linebacker Nick Herbig. "I love the look of the all black uniform. It looks cool, especially if we play a later game, or at night. I think it's a really good look.
"I like when we mix it up. We wore the black pants in Paris, it was a different look, a different feel. You get to have a different fit on. It's a cool thing to do."
Acrisure Stadium field crew paint the field ahead of the Week 12 regular season matchup against the Denver Broncos
Game Happenings: Award winning actor and Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton will lead the Terrible Towel Twirl before the game.
The National Anthem will be sung by Margot Bingham, the daughter of Steelers legend Craig Bingham.
The community spotlight of the game is Beverly's PGH, a local nonprofit which provides birthday celebrations to children in difficult circumstances who otherwise wouldn't experience the joy of their birthday.
The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is United States Marine Corps Captain Anthony Stabile. Through 27 years of service, he rose to the rank of Captain. He served in three wars - WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He shared first-hand combat experience training, teaching, and recruiting young Marines. He continued to serve veterans and his community, taking leadership positions in his VFW Post and with the Marine Corps League. He established Veterans Memorials in Pennsylvania, for WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Fans will be treated to some halftime fun with Corgi dog races take place on the field.
Enter early: Acrisure Stadium Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Acrisure Stadium so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Acrisure Stadium. Prior to coming to Acrisure Stadium, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
Visit the Official Steelers Pro Shop: Gear up for gameday by visiting the Official Steelers Pro Shop located on Art Rooney Ave at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers Pro Shop offers a variety of on-field sideline gear, jerseys, hats, terrible towels and more direct from the team.
Mobile Ticketing
Ensure your phone is fully charged on gameday. Download your mobile ticket before arriving to Acrisure Stadium. Be sure to access your digital ticket(s) and save to your Apple or Google Wallet before you arrive at Acrisure Stadium.
Cashless on Gameday
For your safety and convenience, we are limiting the number of touchpoints between you and our staff members. Acrisure Stadium is a cashless venue and credit and debit cards are still accepted, as well as Apple and Google Pay.
Clear Bag Policy
To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to enforce the NFL CLEAR BAG POLICY that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium.
Security Screening
You may walk through new state-of-the-art screening machines at certain gates that do not require the removal of personal items (e.g. keys, cell phones, coats or bags). Simply walk through the system unimpeded.
Pregame Activities
Art Rooney Avenue: Celebrate with Steelers Nation on Art Rooney Avenue, home to the Steelers Experience, including photo opportunities, the FedEx Air and Ground Zone, prize giveaways, Hall of Honor Museum display, and more.
Test your speed at the new 40 Yard Dash on Art Rooney Ave!
Location: Along the East Side of the stadium
Time: Open 3 hours prior to kickoff.
Stage AE
Stop by the Official Tailgate Zone of the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring a live band, giant TVs to watch highlights and games, food and drink specials and contests.
Location: Along North Shore Drive
Time: Opens 4 hours prior to kickoff
FedEx Great Hall
Watch the live pregame show--Steelers Kickoff, explore the Steelers Pro Shop, with access to concessions all in the FedEx Great Hall.
Location: Enter through East side of Stadium
Time: Pregame Show - 30 minutes prior to kickoff
Photo Opportunities – Flex on your friends by taking photos with our SIX Lombardi trophies, as well as the historic locker and retired jersey displays!
Food & Beverage – Eat from one of the many concession areas, including Franco's Pizza, Quaker Steak & Lube, and more.
Entertainment - Watch our Pregame Show LIVE and participate in Steelers Legend Q&As.
Ford Fan Zone
Looking for a spot to hang out with Steelers Nation? Visit the South Place in game inside Acrisure Stadium just beneath the scoreboard!
Photo Opportunities - Experience the city of Pittsburgh as your backdrop, or snap a picture with the theme backdrops and Steelers logo
Food & Beverage - Eat from one of the multiple concessions areas
Gameday Poster Series: Stop by the Steelers Pro Shop to purchase your Gameday Poster while supplies last! Each poster is uniquely designed to represent each of our home games, with a season-long poster available that encapsulates the season!
WATCH/STREAM
- The game broadcast is carried on Prime Video (WTAE-TV locally in Pittsburgh). Game coverage begins Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET
- In addition to the Prime Video broadcast, NFL+ Premium gives you the option to watch the game on your phone or tablet. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support.
- Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) are on the game call.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's Official YouTube Channel.
LISTEN
- Steelers Audio Network - Game coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 11:00 a.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (color analyst) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the game call
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Audio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for desktop, mobile web and mobile app users.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to the Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
EN ESPANOL
Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Si estás en México o en el área de Pittsburgh, ahora también puedes escucharla desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde la App Oficial de los Steelers. Simplemente haz click en la esquina superior derecha de la página principal de la App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
- Podrás sintonizar la transmisión en El Heraldo Radio (98.5 FM) en la Ciudad de México y en todo el país a través de su red de emisoras afiliadas.
- Álvaro Martín y Arturo Carlos conforman nuestro equipo de transmisión para los partidos de Steelers en español esta temporada. Álvaro está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su octava temporada como narrador de Steelers en español. Arturo está entrando a su octava campaña como comentarista de los Steelers en español y la número 22 cubriendo la NFL.
Activa las notificaciones en español en la App Oficial de los Steelers:
Abre la aplicación, haz click en la esquina inferior derecha en "More", luego en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el ícono en "Español."
IRELAND
Thanks to a partnership between the Steelers and Off The Ball, fans located on the island of Ireland can listen to the official Steelers Audio Network broadcast of the Steelers-Broncos game.
Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. local time in Ireland.
Fans in Ireland can also watch the game live with other Steelers fans at Kennedy's Pub and Restaurant in Dublin.
GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL
The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2026 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand.
In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library.
Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: NFL GamePass International
The content is available for fans outside of the United States, Canada, China and a handful of Sanctioned Territories.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Watch Coach Mike McCarthy's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook, X and YouTube.