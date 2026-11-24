The uniform is a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves, while the pants are all black, with a gold stripe.

"I love it. I love all black," said safety Jaquan Brisker, who has never worn the uniform combination but is familiar with it growing up in Pittsburgh. "The all black, with a little gold, brings me back to the Steel City, to Pittsburgh.

"It's always cool when the NFL does Color Rush uniforms, different uniforms. It brings a lot more swag to us and I know the fans love it a lot."

Fans are encouraged to do their part and wear black on Black Friday to show their support and unite as one.

"All black is sick," said linebacker Cole Holcomb. "It's cool. For the Paris game, they didn't tell any of us we were wearing those until we saw it announced on IG, so we thought that combination was pretty cool with the white jerseys and the black pants.

"I like the all black. And black is slimming. Makes you look good. It's a good look. I've never been a guy that wants neon colors or anything like that. So, either an all black or an all white uniform look.

"I feel like that black combo always looks really clean. It's one of those things that just looks sick and then for us, we go with the all-black Air Force 5s, so it's sick."

The Steelers wore the Color Rush uniform last year when they defeated the Miami Dolphins, 28-15, on Monday Night Football.

"I think it's cool," said linebacker Nick Herbig. "I love the look of the all black uniform. It looks cool, especially if we play a later game, or at night. I think it's a really good look.