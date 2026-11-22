The Steelers head into today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles without a key piece on defense, while on the flip side getting back one of their offensive weapons.

Linebacker Nick Herbig is inactive today after he was ruled out on Saturday with a rib/hip injury. Herbig missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday.

In addition to Herbig, returner Kaden Wetjen is also inactive today.

While Herbig has been ruled out, receiver Roman Wilson is back for the team. Wilson has been out since he suffered a hand injury in the Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

"I think Rome, number one, is a guy that's played," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "He's a guy that's made plays for us out there this season. He's got really good speed. He's a threat running down the field. He can get behind the safety.

"Any time you've got a guy that has that ability to push the coverage, that's always a plus to open up the underneath stuff."

Wilson missed the last four games on the Reserve/Injured List, but returned to practice on Nov. 18.

"Feels good to be back on the field," said Wilson upon his return. "I'm happy. I'm excited.

"Obviously, it's not ideal (dealing with the injury), but it's all part of the plan. It's all a part of process. There are ups and downs. So as long as you just keep going forward, great things are going to happen."

In addition to Wilson, the Steelers will have receiver Max Hurleman this week. Hurleman was activated to the practice squad on Nov. 18, after being on the practice squad/injured list since Sept. 19. He was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for the game, and will revert back to the practice squad afterwards.

Hurleman was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following a tryout during rookie minicamp in 2025. He spent the 2025 season on the practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract after the season. He was again signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2026 season.

While he has yet to play in an NFL game, his coaches and teammates have plenty of confidence in him.

"How do you not love Max?" said Coach Mike McCarthy last week. "He's one of the guys as a new coach, new coaching staff, you come in here every day doing everything right. GPS was, (he) burned it up. The guy has an incredible workload capacity, work ethic.

"So, unfortunate that he got hurt when he did. I felt that he truly performed to a level that he deserved a 53-man roster spot. So, it'll be great to get him back and get him back into the fold."

With Herbig out, linebacker Jack Sawyer should see extended playing time.

"Jack is ready," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "Smart football player. A guy that's continued to take steps. A guy who is always eager to learn and try new moves.

"I know he's had a heck of a few weeks of practice, and he's a step or two away from a big play each and every week

"So, I'm excited for him if he gets an extended role."

In addition, linebacker K.J. Henry was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Henry was signed to Steelers practice squad on Oct. 6. He also spent time on the team's practice squad in 2025.

Henry was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Henry has played in 14 career games, with three starts, during his time with multiple teams including the Commanders (2023), Cincinnati Bengals (2024) and Dallas Cowboys (2024). He has 22 career tackles and two and a half sacks. Henry has spent time on the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles practice squads as well.