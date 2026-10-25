Steelers inactives for Week 7 at Saints

The Steelers head into today's game against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France in Paris missing multiple players, including defensive back Brandin Echols (hamstring) and receiver Ben Skowronek who are inactive after they were ruled out earlier in the week.

They will get one player back, though, for the first time this season.

Safety DeShon Elliott will play today after he was activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured List.

Elliott returned to practice on Oct. 8 and the Steelers had a 21-day window to either activate him or he had to stay on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season.

Elliott was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Aug. 30.

Elliott, who is in his third season with the Steelers, has appeared in 77 career games, starting 69. He has 429 tackles, including 291 solo stops, 25 passes defensed, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four and a half sacks.

He appeared in only five games in 2025 before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

Getting him back is a huge boost for the defense.

"DeShon Elliott, he's one of our leaders, number one," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "You look at what he brings to the locker room. Just to watch him fight back from this injury. He's definitely someone you root for. It's been a real milestone for him to get to this point. It definitely would be huge for him to play again, especially Sunday against the Saints.

"It has been a long road back, but he's a big part of what we're about in Pittsburgh."

The Steelers placed defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day on the Reserve/Injured List this past week. Joseph-Day signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Joseph-Day appeared in six games this season, recording 10 tackles, including one tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery.

He joins fellow defensive lineman Derrick Harmon on the Reserve/Injured List.

Joseph-Day has appeared in 111 games, with 90 starts, in nine seasons in the NFL.

With Joseph-Day out, others will be called upon to step up, including rookie Gabriel Rubio and Kevin Jobity Jr., who will make his NFL debut today.

"I love our young guys," said McCarthy. "I think it's important when you go all the way back to the spring, the offseason program, training camp, you have to develop these young players because history will show that they're playing in the biggest games of the year, come November, December, and here we are in Paris. We have great confidence in our young players."

Rubio has seen more playing time as of late and looks forward to continuing to contribute, even though he hates to see Joesph-Day out.

"It's disappointing that he's down and out. But it's another opportunity for a next man up situation," said Rubio. "I said it a couple of weeks ago whenever I was elevated after (Derrick) Harmon's injury. So, we're going to see who's elevated to that spot.

"I think it's definitely a testament to our character. We are definitely a resilient group, and the next guy who is going to be elevated is going to be ready, the coaches trust him for a reason."

With receivers Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. both on the Reserve/Injured List, and Skowronek inactive, the team will have to rely on a variety of options at the position.

Having young guys step up has been part of the plan the last few weeks, and one of those players has been rookie Germie Bernard.

Bernard had 11 receptions for 87 yards, and caught his first NFL touchdown, against the Bucs, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers going to him in key moments.

"I think it's just the trust that we're able to build from the offseason," said Bernard. "He sees the work that I'm willing to put in, to do whatever it takes to help the team win. He sees that I am prepared when the opportunity presents itself. And so, I think that's where the trust comes in."

The team also elevated Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the game.

Johnson was also elevated for the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson returned to the Steelers practice squad in 2026 after spending time there during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, Johnson was elevated for the Week 7 game against the New York Jets and the Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Johnson originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Broncos practice squad and active roster over two seasons. He also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Johnson has played in 23 games, starting three, and has 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He played in13 games in 2023, pulling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos.

Johnson played college football at the University of Central Florida.

Smith was previously elevated for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts and Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith was signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers at the end of the 2025 season. He spent part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, on both the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Jets. Smith also spent time with the New England Patriots, on their practice squad at the end of the 2025 season, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.