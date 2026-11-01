Steelers inactives for Week 8 vs. Browns

The Steelers head into today's game against the Cleveland Browns, a key AFC North matchup, still dealing with injuries at key positions.

The team is once again looking for depth at receiver with Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson on the Reserve/Injured List. In addition, receiver Ben Skowronek is inactive today.

To help in that area, receiver Brandon Smith was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

Smith was previously elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. He had two receptions for 24 yards, including a career-long 20-yard reception, against the Saints.

Smith was signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers at the end of the 2025 season. He spent part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, on both the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Jets. Smith also spent time with the New England Patriots, on their practice squad at the end of the 2025 season, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

The team also elevated receiver Brandon Johnson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. He will revert back to the practice squad after the game. He was also elevated for the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Johnson returned to the Steelers practice squad in 2026 after spending time there during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, Johnson was elevated for the Week 7 game against the New York Jets and the Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Johnson originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Broncos practice squad and active roster over two seasons. He also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Johnson has played in 23 games, starting three, and has 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He appeared in 13 games in 2023, pulling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos.

The team will be without defensive backs Brandin Echols and Doneiko Slaughter who missed practice all week and were ruled out.

There has been some good news in the secondary with the return of safety DeShon Elliott against the Saints.

Elliott missed the majority of the 2025 season, appearing in just five games before he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List. He saw his first action of the 2026 season against the Saints in Paris.

"Happy to see him out there," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "Great energy on the sideline. My first time to be around him playing. It was fun to see him out there.

"The communication stood out, the disguise element, the physicality, that all stood out. It was fun to see him play."

Graham isn't the only one who felt that way. Elliott's teammates were happy to have him back, but nobody was happier than Elliott himself.

"Felt good," said Elliott of being back. "I'm just happy I'm healthy. Felt good. Stacking days."

Elliott played 19 total snaps against the Saints, 33% of the defensive snaps, and three snaps on special teams.

He was asked if he is hoping for more snaps this week.

"That's not a question for me," said Elliott. "I'm just happy I'm healthy. I'm going to play wherever they need me, when they need me to play, whatever role that's going to be."

Another player who has given the secondary a boost, is safety Jaquan Brisker. With the injuries in the secondary, Brisker hasn't missed a step.

"We talk about availability is the most important ability," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "You see him more and more comfortable with what we're asking him to do, and I think some of the calls reflect that.

"He has big play ability too. He's been steady.

"The communication throughout our whole defense is getting better each and every week. Really starting inside with P.Q. (Patrick Queen).

"I hope he keeps it up."

The defense is also dealing with the absence of linemen Derrick Harmon and Sebastian Joseph-Day, who are both on the Reserve/Injured List.

Two players who are expected to step up again this week are rookie defensive linemen Gabriel Rubio and Kevin Jobity Jr.

Jobity saw his first NFL action last week against the Saints in Paris and drew strong reviews. Rubio also has impressed his coaches over the last few weeks when he has stepped in.

"I was excited about Jobity making that play on special teams," said Graham. "That guy is fired up. We always talk about kickoff as P-and-10 for the first play of possession for the defense, and for him to go out there and help us get that field position, that was a real positive right there. That was good to see.

"Gabe comes as advertised: stout versus the run, plays with his hands, hustles his butt off in terms of getting to the quarterback when he can.

"They work really hard. They're listening to the vets."

Defensive line coach Domata Peko knows the young guys are needed and likes what he has seen so far.

"Next man up mentality," said Peko. "We've got young Rubio and Jobity out there now. It really helps out when you've got guys who lead the way every day.

"We've definitely still got a lot of work to do in the middle of the season here, but I'm happy with the progression of where we're going right now."