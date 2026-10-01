Steelers inactives for Week 4 vs. Browns

The Steelers head into tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Stadium with running back Rico Dowdle inactive for the second consecutive week.

On the flip side, Jalen Ramsey is active. Ramsey was limited in practice all week with a wrist injury.

When asked this week if he expects to play on Thursday night, his answer was, 'we'll see,' but also indicated he would give it his best effort.

"I'm going to try to (play), but I've got to be able to protect it," said Ramsey. "Obviously, it's a real injury. A broken wrist. I can't do anything about it.

"So, it's going to be about seeing if I'm able to protect it and also still be myself in a good capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won't be letting any of my teammates down."

Even with Ramsey playing, look for cornerback Daylen Everette to continue to see more playing time. Everette saw increased playing time against the Bengals on Sunday, seeing action on 46% of the defensive snaps, compared to 2% of the defensive snaps in Week 1 and 15% of the defensive snaps in Week 2.

"Daylen has been pushing to get out there," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "You've seen the way he's played.

"He's had a couple interceptions in the competitive two-minute drills in back-to-back weeks. So, he's been pushing to play, and I think it's a by-product of that."

Everette caught the eye of the Steelers coaches during the scouting process before the NFL Draft, and he hasn't disappointed

"It starts from the scouting process," said defensive coordinator Patrick Grahm. "You saw a physical corner at Georgia with good speed, obviously time speed but also game speed. And since he's been here, he's worked really hard. Him, and R.J. (rookie Robert Spears-Jennings) spend a lot of time together going over the calls on their own. You feel them in the building a lot of times, just going over stuff, just waiting for their opportunity to play.

"You gain more confidence in them when you see that diligent work taking place. And then, just like any other player, practice. Practice is the closest thing we get to the game. Once you see execution in practice, you start to gain more confidence in their abilities and what they're grasping.

"And from there, I try to make the players know if you're at the game, you're live to play. Injuries occur, but also you want to give guys opportunities. They work hard, they're active for the game, try to get everybody on the field if we can."

Everette was inserted in the defense not because others weren't playing well, but because he earned it.

"It wasn't about 'over' anybody," said Graham. "They earn the right through practice to be put there on the field. I like the matchup for our guys against a lot of guys.

"We have a bunch of guys in that room that are fast, they're physical, they tackle in the run game, they have short-space quickness, good length and short memories. I love the mentality in that room. That's what I see from those guys and luckily, we've got some good ones."

With Dowdle out, it will once again be veteran Jaylen Warren who will be asked to carry the load.

Warren carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards and had three receptions for 31 yards. On the first play from scrimmage, Warren caught a short pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and turned it into a 30-yard gain to the Bengals 43-yard line, thanks in part to blocking by tight end Pat Freiermuth. He also had an 87-yard run that was negated by a holding penalty.

"He's such a man of smaller stature," said Rodgers. "Sometimes he can get lost back there, but he's so quick, and the first guy never brings him down. He's a really good inside, between the tackles runner.

"Then obviously we had some nice plays outside the pocket. He had a 90-yarder (called back for penalty) that I ran about 70 on.

"What a tough guy. I've always had respect for him, played against him and then being his teammate now for a little more than a season. He is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with.

"Just can't say enough about his energy and the way he runs the football and the way he cares about his teammates. Glad's he's on our team."

The Steelers also made multiple roster moves ahead of tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Defensive back Doneiko Slaughter was signed from the practice squad to the active roster, while running back Lew Nichols was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad. Nichols will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

Slaughter was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots and the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Slaughter was first signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers following the 2025 season. Slaughter originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nichols was also elevated the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nichols spent the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season. Nichols was elevated for the Steelers-Colts game in Week 9, playing on special teams.

Nichols was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending most of the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He has since spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.