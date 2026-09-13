Steelers inactives for Week 1 vs. Falcons

The Steelers head into today's game against the Atlanta Falcons as a relatively healthy team ready for the season opener.

And the inactives reflect that.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was the only player on the injury report this week, is inactive. Will Howard is the third quarterback, while Drew Allar is inactive.

This will be the first opportunity to see the vast majority of the starting defense in action, including veterans Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt, who didn't play in the preseason.

"Naturally from my standpoint as the defensive coordinator, I'm going to lean into when you have players up front such as T.J. and Cam as leaders, in terms of just what they've done over their career and how hungry they are," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "I'm amazed at some of the stuff they do in practice, just the way they go about their business, the way they talk football.

"When you have that much experience and performing at a high level, I'm going to lean into that.

"Then you take the players that we have surrounding them up front, whether it's Alex (Highsmith), (Derrick) Harmon, (Yahya) Black. There are a lot of guys that have played some really good football.

"Part of my job is to make sure to put them in the right spots, make sure we're not doing too much. That's the one thing that -- just to let them play football.

"And naturally I'm more of a front guy. Everything for me in my career has been mostly front driven. So, I would think it's a safe bet to think that I'm going to lean into it a little bit more."

On the offensive side of the ball, it will be all hands on deck as well.

Receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. didn't play in the preseason but are ready to go.

This will be the first opportunity for Steelers fans to see Pittman in the black and gold after he was acquired via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

"Pitt (Pittman) has played a lot of football," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "It's just getting comfortable with the scheme, the terminology, some of the adjustments that happen pre-snap, post-snap. With our offense, we're going to really be out there, and if we see a matchup or an advantage, we want to take advantage of that.

"I think he's growing and getting more comfortable with that. I think just getting him back out there full speed the last week and a half has been good for Pitt in there."

The Steelers elevated defensive back Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. He will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Slaughter was first signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers following the 2025 season. Slaughter originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Slaughter played his final college season at Arkansas where he started 13 games. He recorded 80 tackles, including 44 solo stops, three tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble.