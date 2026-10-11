Steelers inactives for Week 5 vs. Colts

The Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts today at Acrisure Stadium, a battle of two AFC teams with identical 2-2 records.

Running back Rico Dowdle is once again inactive. It will be Jaylen Warren who will once again get the majority of the carries.

The Steelers will also be without cornerback Jamel Dean, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

A pair of young defensive backs have stepped up as of late in Daylen Everette and Robert Spears-Jennings, and they likely will be called upon again.

Everette has seen his playing time increase since the start of the season, due to the effort he continues to put forth in practice daily.

"He's been pushing for playing time," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "You could see that. I think clearly, as a defensive back, I thought he did some good things back in the preseason, particularly in Latrobe at the nickel. So, we feel like he's ready to go."

The additional workload on Everette hasn't rattled him at all.

Actually, it's been just the opposite.

"He's been good," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "He doesn't blink. Just in terms of out there, a lot of confidence.

"He's gaining a lot of experience from those plays, and that's going to be the best teacher for him, aside from what we do in the classroom and in practice.

"I think he's handling it well."

The same can be said for Spears-Jennings, who had his first career interception against the Browns on Thursday night.

"He's ready," said McCarthy. "Frankly, in my opinion, I think he's had the most production on special teams as far as with his opportunities.

"He's another young man that's been chomping at the bit. I see him getting more opportunities moving forward."

The Steelers made multiple moves in the secondary this week. The team added cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting (from Tampa Bay practice squad) and Terell Smith (from Washington's practice squad) to the 53-man roster, although Smith is inactive. The Steelers also signed defensive back Donieko Slaughter from their own practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The offense will be without receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Saturday with a foot injury. With Pittman out, it will be others who will be called to step up, including rookie Germie Bernard and veteran Roman Wilson.

Bernard, who appeared in the first four games of the season, has seven receptions for 60 yards. Those numbers could increase on Sunday against the Colts.

Whatever the case may be, Bernard will be prepared.

"My preparation is always the same," said Bernard. "I'm always preparing like I'm the starter. I'm already prepared and ready for whatever comes my way.

"It (stinks) for Mike to have to deal with this. I let him know I'm praying for him. I know he's there to support me as well. He's going to help me, he's going to coach me up and help me with the experience he's had.

"I'm excited to step into the new role and do what I can do to help the team have success.

"I think we have a lot of great, talented guys in our room that are more than prepared to take on what's at hand. For me, I'm ready to step up and do what I can to help the team have success."

Bernard feels like he has grown through the first four games of the season, and looks forward to more as his time on the field grows.

"I think I've progressed each week, just learning a lot," said Bernard. "Learning a lot from Aaron (Rodgers), learning more with the defenses and different coverages and disguises. Just asking questions. I feel like my game has grown knowledge-wise."

Not having Pittman will stretch the receivers' group, but veteran DK Metcalf knows it's an opportunity for others.

"He's a good player, definitely draws attention on the defensive side," said Metcalf said of Pittman. "It gives an opportunity for other guys to step up and get thrust into their roles and show what they can do.

"Germ (Bernard) has been balling since he first got here. Big kudos to him and his preparation. It's very difficult trying to learn the signals and the offense as well. He's done a (great) job."

Wilson has 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns through four games, and knows he just has to do his job today against the Colts the same as normal.

"I'm just looking to get better every day and do what I can," said Wilson.

The team also elevated running back Lew Nichols and receiver Brandon Smith from the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Nichols was also activated for the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns this season.

Nichols spent the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Nichols was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending most of the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He has since spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

Nichols played college football at Central Michigan where he rushed for 1,710 yards in 2021, leading the nation. He was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Smith was signed by the Steelers to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season. He spent part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, on both the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Jets. Smith also spent time with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Smith also played for the D.C. Defenders of the UFL.

Smith played college football at Iowa where he appeared in 39 games, starting 26. He had 91 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.