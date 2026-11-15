Steelers inactives for Week 10 vs. Bengals

The Steelers head into tonight's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium without safety DeShon Elliott.

Elliott sustained a knee injury during pregame and has been ruled out.

Rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings has seen action this year with Elliott missing time earlier this season and that will continue against the Bengals.

On the flip side, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is active as he was placed on the 53-man roster on Saturday after missing the last four games on the Reserve/Injured List.

Harmon, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, appeared in four games this year, with one start, before he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

"Being on IR and you've got to sit down those four weeks," said Harmon. "Four weeks is focused on mental and physical. That was my biggest concern, mental, and of course more physical.

"(This week) I wanted to make sure my footing felt good, I can still strike blocks. And I've got the playbook down, of course, but still just fine tuning that part of things.

"I feel good."

He has 12 tackles this season, including three solo stops and a tackle for a loss. He also has one and a half sacks and a forced fumble.

Harmon made one of the biggest plays in the game the last time the Steelers and Bengals met, a 30-27 win in Week 3. In the closing minute, Harmon sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, forcing a fumble, which fellow defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered at the Bengals 49-yard line to secure the win.

Unfortunately for Harmon, one week later he went on the Reserve/Injured List.

"It was a bummer," said Harmon. "I was getting the rhythm with things. And each week was getting better. But it's just me going back in there and picking up where I left off at. That's my biggest goal."

Harmon said he stayed on top of things by not losing touch with what the team was doing.

"It's staying in the meeting rooms, staying in the weight room, and of course staying in the treatment room," said Harmon. "All that factors in a big piece of coming back and playing some winning football."

Getting Harmon back this week will be a shot in the arm for the defensive line and the rotation.

"We've had to have a lot of guys step up," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. "I thought Yahya Black, Keeanu Benton, even Gabe (Rubio) and (Kevin) Jobity have really stepped up in that time.

"But it just adds to our rotation, it allows us to be able to be interchangeable. And it should pay dividends on Sunday."

Receiver Ben Skowronek is also back in action after missing three straight games with a calf injury.

"He gives us a lot of different looks on offense, whether he's running the route or blocking," said receiver DK Metcalf. "His presence is definitely felt when he's on the field."

Skowronek first returned to practice heading into the Week 8 game against the Browns but didn't play.

"It's definitely been tough," said Skowronek of missing time. "I had to be held back the week of the Browns game I really wanted to go, but it was one of those things where it was better for myself and the interest of the team to hold myself out one more week and be ready to go after the bye.

"It's been tough for me personally, but honestly, it's been awesome watching from afar. Watching the offensive line against Cleveland, watching the running backs, watching the defense play with intensity, it really makes you appreciate the game more.

"Unfortunately, I had to take a step back and watch. But I just have the itch to get back out there. I can't wait to go compete with the guys and help the team win. That's what it's all about."

The bye week came at an opportune time for Skowronek, allowing him the extra bit of time.

"It was very valuable," said Skowronek. "That's what went into the decision process (of not playing against the Browns) was getting one more week, which really would be two more weeks with the bye. So, I think the bye was valuable for everyone. I think of guys like Jaylen Warren, Patrick Queen, guys that take those violent collisions each and every Sunday, they needed it more than me.

"But it was good physically, mentally to reset, recharge and get ready for this second half of the season push."

Skowronek knows there is a lot of potential in the second half of the season, especially with players returning from injuries.

"We have a lot of guys coming back and a lot of potential," said Skowronek. "We've just got to execute, do what the coaches ask and play as one. I think the possibilities are endless and I'm excited.

"I can't wait to get back with the guys. I know a lot of people are itching to get back. I don't want to speak for everybody, but us in the training room, we've been talking about it, itching. I think everyone's been engaged in the rehab process, been engaged and in` the meetings and everything. So, I'm just excited."