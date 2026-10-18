Steelers inactives for Week 6 at Buccaneers

The Steelers head into today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a mix of missing players, but getting a key one back on the field.

Running back Rico Dowdle is active today after missing the last three games with a toe injury.

Ben Skowronek is inactive after being ruled out with a calf injury. Fellow receiver Roman Wilson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Saturday, while Michael Pittman Jr. is already on the Reserve/Injured List.

Skowronek's absence won't just be felt by the offense, but also on special teams, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl Games in 2025.

"He's a productive player," said special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. "He's made some game-changing plays over the years. So that's the biggest thing you miss, guys being able to play at a high level and make impact plays.

"That's the biggest thing you're going to miss. We had to adjust during the course of the (Colts) game. It's a shame. He played the game like it's supposed to be played.

"We'll miss him. Hopefully he gets healthy and gets back as soon as possible."

Rookie receiver Germie Bernard already has been a big part of the offense and is expected to have an even bigger role today with Wilson and Skowronek sidelined.

"I think it's just continuing to grow and get better each week, understand the offense, understand what's required of him," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "Germie's done that. I think with each week we'll see him get more comfortable and settle into the offense. Him and Aaron (Rodgers), the more they play together, the more that Germ will anticipate what Aaron is going to do.

"Germ offers you so much flexibility because he's such a good blocker and he's good with the ball in his hands. He's a strong runner. He can break tackles. You can give him the ball on a jet sweep. You can throw him a ball in the flat. And he's good enough to go in and block safeties and linebackers in the run game.

"There's a lot we can do with Germ."

The team signed running back Lew Nichols from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Nichols was activated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns, and Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nichols spent the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Nichols was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending most of the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He has since spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

Nichols played college football at Central Michigan where he rushed for 1,710 yards in 2021, leading the nation. He was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

In addition, the team elevated receivers Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Johnson returned to the Steelers practice squad in 2026 after spending time on there during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, Johnson was elevated for the Week 7 game against the New York Jets and the Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Johnson originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Broncos practice squad and active roster over two seasons. He also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Johnson has played in 23 games, starting three, and has 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He played in 13 games in 2023, pulling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos.

Smith, who was also elevated for the Week 5 game against the Colts, was signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers at the end of the 2025 season.

He spent part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, on both the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Jets. Smith also spent time with the New England Patriots, on their practice squad at the end of the 2025 season, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.