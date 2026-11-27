The Steelers head into today's game against the Denver Broncos with Mason Rudolph starting at quarterback.

"I think you grow and you learn each year, and every game you spend in a helmet, whether that's on the sideline or in a game, that's a chance to take a step forward, mentally, in your football IQ," said Rudolph. "I'd like to think I have improved, and I've enjoyed learning a new offense this year."

Linebacker Alex Highsmith is inactive after he was ruled out this week with an ankle injury. In addition, inside linebacker Cole Holcomb is also inactive.

With Highsmith out, it will be Jack Sawyer who will once again be called upon. Sawyer stepped up last week when Nick Herbig was out against the Eagles, and he will once again be called up, this time due to Highsmith's injury.

"I take a lot of pride in it," said Sawyer of being called upon in a next man up role. "I think my goal is to be a starter in this league at some point here soon. And it's opportunities like this that I'm able to go out there and show them that what I'm capable of doing with a bigger role.

"So, anytime I can step in and help, when T.J. (Watt) or Alex or Nick is down, and not have a drop off happen, it's meaningful. I want to have the defense's back. I want to show what I can do with an expanded role."

The defense has plenty of confidence in Sawyer, who isn't new to stepping up.

"Jack is ready," said Watt leading into the Eagles game. "Smart football player. A guy that's continued to take steps. A guy who is always eager to learn and try new moves.

"I know he's had a heck of a few weeks of practice, and he's a step or two away from a big play each and every week

"So, I'm excited for him if he gets an extended role."

Having that confidence from his teammates is something Sawyer doesn't take for granted, but he also knows he has worked hard to gain that trust.

"I think I've earned it through practice and games," said Sawyer. "The things I've done on the field and off the field. I've got to do it every week, and I've got to keep growing and making more plays and keep taking steps and getting better in every area when I do get those opportunities."

Those opportunities are coming in key matchups for Sawyer, including this week. After losing the last two games, Sawyer, and everyone else in the locker room, are looking to turn things around.

"It's a crucial time," said Sawyer. "We've got a big AFC opponent coming in Friday, and there's no better time to turn it around than right now. Especially with where our season's just kind of been going up and down. It's time to establish who we are again and start playing football that we were capable of. And making a run here in the season, going into the playoffs."

In addition to Sawyer, KJ Henry will also be asked to step up.

Henry is in his fourth season in the NFL, appearing in 16 games, with three starts. He has appeared in just one game for the Steelers this season, last week against the Eagles, but he brings a lot to the table.

"KJ just came in and worked," said Sawyer. "He's worked really hard since he got here. And he's been waiting for this opportunity.

"We know when he's out there, he'll give us good minutes and give us good reps. KJ has been awesome since he's been here."

On Thursday, the team activated receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Reserve/Injured List and signed receiver Max Hurleman from the practice squad to the active roster.

In addition, the team elevated offensive lineman Doug Nester and linebacker Jacoby Windmon to the Active/Inactive Roster for Friday's game against the Broncos. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Pittman was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 10 and returned to practice on Nov. 18. Pittman started three games this season and has seven receptions for 89 yards, a 12.7-yard average.

The Steelers acquired receiver Pittman in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason and then signed him to a new three-year contract. He spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Colts, appearing in 95 games, with 86 starts in Indianapolis. Pittman has 492 career receptions for 5,343 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Hurleman was a game elevation last week against the Eagles, and finished the game with six receptions for 61 yards, a 10.17-yard average, and a touchdown.

Hurleman was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following a tryout during rookie minicamp in 2025. He spent the 2025 season on the practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract after the season. He was again signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2026 season but spent time on the injured list. He was activated to the practice squad on Nov. 18.

Nester, who is in his third season on the practice squad, was also elevated for last week's game against the Eagles. Nester spent time on the practice squad in 2024 and 2025 as well.

Nester originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Windmon was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. This is his third season spending time on the Steelers practice squad.

He was re-signed in 2026 by the team after he played for the Columbus Aviators of the UFL in the 2026 offseason.