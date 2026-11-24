LORI STULMANIS FROM FEASTERVILLE, PA: I apologize for being a pessimist, but I'm thinking the Steelers have a good chance of missing the playoffs this year with Aaron Rodgers at QB. Any opinion or idea what the Steelers might be planning to do for a QB next season if Aaron Rodgers retires, since you said that those who make the QB decisions don't believe Drew Allar and Will Howard are even good enough to be backups?

ANSWER: Please don't put words into my mouth. In answer to a question, "Are Drew Allar and Will Howard really that bad?" I wrote that right now, I believed the decision had been made that neither of them was ready to start a regular season game, or be the backup. And the Steelers prove that every week when they make Will Howard the emergency QB on game days, and Drew Allar inactive. Maybe that changes next year, but right now these moves reveal what they think.

BRUCE LANG FROM LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA: What is going on with DK Metcalf? He's tough, he blocks, he finishes plays. But he is hurting this team.

ANSWER: This is what Aaron Rodgers said after the game in Philadelphia, "Well, I mean, that was disappointing. Obviously we love DK, and I don't know what was going on out there, what was happening, but yeah, we can't have two of those (personal foul penalties)."

During his Monday news conference, Coach Mike McCarthy answered the following questions about the situation:

Q. From talking to DK, are you expecting any punishment from the league?

MIKE McCARTHY: I had a chance to visit with DK today obviously, so we talked through everything that happened and how we're looking to move forward and obviously the importance of always being available for your teammates, and everything that went on. So very comfortable with that conversation. And as far as league discipline, I really don't -- I'm not aware of anything.

Q. A lot of this predates when you coached and he's occasionally had this problem throughout his career. What's your level of confidence that he's going to be able to kick it?

MIKE McCARTHY: We spoke on that and I just think like anything, life's about learning situations. I do believe in second chances, so I will judge him based on my personal interaction with him. So I did appreciate the way he communicated today.

Q. Mike, do you anticipate any internal discipline for him? Is there anything you guys are doing?

MIKE McCARTHY: Any time we have a situation that may or may not involve discipline internally, it'll stay that way. But I thought the conversations that went on today were productive.

Q. When we talked to DK earlier today, he said he didn't remember what happened. He said he didn't try to poke Cooper (DeJean). The cameras very much caught that. Did you have a talk with him about accountability of actions in a crucial moment like that and what were those conversations like with him?

MIKE McCARTHY: I'll just reiterate I thought the conversations DK and I had personally were very productive. I thought he was very accountable. We talked through the situation, and we'll look to move forward.

BROC ROWE FROM PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD: As frustrating as this team is we still love them, but why is it that every year we have a second half collapse? When was the last year we did not have a second half of the season collapse?

ANSWER: I don't know what your concept of a "second half collapse" is, but in 2025, the Steelers were 5-4 in their last 9 games and won 4 of their last 5. In 2023, they were 5-4 in their last 9 games, and in 2022, they were 7-2 in their last 9 games.

STEVEN ADDIS FROM ROCKY FACE, GA: We play our best football after being down two scores and there are 5 minutes left in the game. Any chance we can play the whole game like that?

ANSWER: If your point is that the Steelers need to start faster, I would agree. Sometimes they get off to at least a decent start, but it hasn't been consistent, especially lately. Starting with Indianapolis on Oct. 11, the Steelers have played 6 games – 2 at home, 3 on the road, and 1 in Paris. They failed to score at least 1 first-half TD in 3 of those games, and 2 of those games were the ones in Cincinnati and in Philadelphia. And against the Bengals and Eagles, the offense's futility was extreme in several statistical categories.

BRIAN FIORE FROM GREEN BAY, WI: With the lack of any meaningful impact and the liability he has become, plus with the salary he's pulling, what would be the cost to move on from DK Metcalf?

ANSWER: Not cheap. Granted this info has come from internet reports and isn't official, but when the Steelers restructured DK Metcalf's contract during the 2026 offseason, they converted $23.7 million into a signing bonus to create $17.8 million in immediate cap space. But that move came with steep dead cap penalties ($35.7 million) if they would move on from him now or before the start of the 2027 league year. Now, there is a Post June 1 cut designation available that would spread that out over a period of time to lessen the immediate cap hit, but that's too complicated for my simple mind. Whatever it ends up being, I doubt it will be cheap.