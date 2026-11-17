SCOTT RANDALL FROM CONWAY, SC: After watching the beating the Bengals put on the Steelers on Sunday night, it killed me as a lifelong fan to watch the smug look on the faces of some of the Bengals as they rubbed it in. I also understand if you want to stop their offense, then you have to be better on defense. Are we so unsure about our DB personnel that we didn't make any real changes to the game plan as Joe Burrow ripped our defense apart with ease?

ANSWER: The Steelers tried a number of different pressure packages early in the game, but the Bengals handled all of that, either with backs picking up the rusher who came in free, or with chips on the edge guys, or with Joe Burrow simply deciphering it quickly and getting the ball out before the rush could get to him. Burrow is an MVP-level QB this season, and he played a particularly great game on Sunday. And the Steelers don't have DBs who are capable of lining up man-to-man with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but then again few NFL teams can. Those guys are the best 1-2 WR punch in football. There are no magic schemes or adjustments to minimize that offense when the QB plays as Burrow did in completing 79.5 percent for over 400 yards plus 4 TDs, with no turnovers.

JIM ANDERSON FROM TOLEDO, OH: Do you have any words of encouragement to give to Steelers fans after the Sunday night loss to Cincinnati?

ANSWER: The only thing that comes to mind on the day after the game is that it was only 1 loss, and in the 8 games left on the schedule none of those opponents will have Joe Burrow at QB.

ROB BEBOUT FROM SPRINGFIELD, OH: Where does the first half of last night's game rank in the annals of Steelers futility? I am guessing pretty high.

ANSWER: The one that comes to mind quickly was the 1989 opener against Cleveland at Three Rivers Stadium. That was 30-0 at halftime on the way to a 51-0 defeat.

NICHOLAS PELCHAR FROM PURCELLVILLE, VA: Do you think Aaron Rodgers has any interest in coaching after his retirement as a player? The reports on Steelers.com seemed to indicate his complete approval of training camp at Saint Vincent College and team bonding. He has a coaching attitude. What do you think?

ANSWER: I think that after the 2026 season is over, Aaron Rodgers is going to step away from football and concentrate on building a family with his wife.

WILLIAM SCHNEIDER FROM TEWKSBURY, MA: Who was or is your favorite color commentator?

ANSWER: Myron Cope.

JEFF COLAROSSI FROM STUART, FL: Why do linemen like a Spencer Anderson need to report to the officials as an eligible receiver?

ANSWER: That's so both the opposing defense and the crew of officials are aware that a player wearing a jersey number in the 50s, 60, or 70s is able to line up at an eligible position. The defense knows it might have to cover him, and the officials know how to run the game with him in a different spot.

ERIC CHRISTOPHER FROM PHOENIX, AZ: Not a question, but a statement that needs to be made. If there is anyone who deserves to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame under some category, it is Dick Hoak.

ANSWER: The Pro Football Hall of Fame took steps starting in 2022 to acknowledge people like Dick Hoak "who work to drive team success within the sport." The HOF calls it Awards of Excellence, and every year since 2022 the HOF has selected individuals from each of these areas: assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, film/video directors, and public relations directors who "not only helped to determine results on the field, but they also contributed to advancing the game's growth, safety, and popularity over several decades of devotion to their teams and to the National Football League." Dick Hoak was chosen for the Award of Excellence in the assistant coaches category in June 2025, and his plaque is part of the display in Canton.