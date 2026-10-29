Asked and Answered: Oct. 29

BENSON MILDENHALL FROM KENNESAW, GA: Let's say a person just decided to root for the Steelers. What basic info would they have to know? Is there a page on this website that is titled "Steelers 101" or "Being a Steelers Fan 101?"

ANSWER: If you go to Steelers.com, there is a black bar near the top with links to take you inside the site. One of the options shown is a "***" Click on that, and you'll come to a drop-down bar. Click on HISTORY, and you'll be directed into an area devoted to the history of the franchise. There are stories, videos, information about the Hall of Honor, and the Hall of Honor Museum. I would recommend spending a good chunk of time on that page.

CHRIS HANN SR. FROM LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL: The Steelers have a history, especially at certain positions, with center being one of those. Mike Webster played 15 years, Dermontti Dawson 13 years, Markice Pouncey 11 years, and Ray Mansfield played center for 11 of his 13 years in Pittsburgh. With a combined 25 Pro Bowls. Zach Frazier looks like the real deal. I just saw some film from the last game with the combined double teams and his leverage and opening holes is absolutely incredible. We are running the ball effectively. What do you think about this young man's future – not putting him up against Hall of Famers – but I feel it's bright?

ANSWER: Full disclosure: I do not watch video of games, or study games to make evaluations on individual players. I don't have the expertise to be credible. But much like I wrote in an above answer about Payton Wilson, there are a lot of team statistics and circumstances that point to the player in question having a fine season. The offense is effective running the football, and being able to do that consistently has been a significant factor in winning games. Maybe I should have included this in the previous answer, too, but it also should be pointed out that this season is just 7 games old, and 5 of the Steelers last 9 opponents made the playoffs last season. Yes, Zach Frazier is having a good season so far, but things are just starting to get interesting.

TERRY OLBRYSH FROM NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH: Who is the best QB in the 2027 NFL Draft who might be available for the Steelers to pick if they decide Drew Allar and Will Howard are not better than their potential QB pick in the draft?

ANSWER: Wow, not even my industrial-strength, super-turbo-charged Magic 8-Ball could help me on that. Check back in about 5 1/2 months.

ED JOHNSON FROM GERMANTOWN, OH: How do you feel about having a permanent team overseas?

ANSWER: I don't know that having a permanent team overseas is as close to being a reality as some think. There are so many issues to resolve, such as: is there going to be expansion or will an existing team be moved to a foreign city/country? If there is expansion, how many franchises will be added? If there is not, which existing franchise is forced/enticed to move? There could be issues with the NFLPA. Broadcast networks. I understand there is some carryover feel-good associated with the Steelers win in Paris and how that game was presented, but I would guess that anything like what you refer to in your question is still years away.

STEVEN MASSARO FROM MARTINSBURG, PA: I've been watching the Steelers play since I was a young child, some 50-plus years now. I remember a few good tight ends that the Steelers have had but never two decent ones at the same time until the last few years with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Can you recall a better duo at tight end for the Steelers?

ANSWER: No disrespect to Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, but neither of them is as accomplished as Heath Miller in the area of being a 2-way tight end. Miller was smart, tough, and sure-handed as a receiver, and a willing, technically-sound, and effective blocker on the line of scrimmage. My respect for Miller as a player, a teammate, and a professional put him atop the list of all tight ends in franchise history. And right now, today, No. 2 isn't close.

GINO CALDERONE FROM HOUSTON, TX: Receivers have been making spectacular one-handed catches for years, but it seems to be happening more now with these receivers' gloves. If Stickum was outlawed years ago, what's the difference between that and the new gloves? And are DBs allowed to wear receivers gloves too?

ANSWER: The difference is that receivers gloves don't leave goop on the football that is tough to remove between plays. And all NFL approved equipment is permitted to be worn on the field during games.

CHUCK MILLER FROM GREEN ISLAND, NY: I may be in the minority when it comes to the Steelers' throwback uniforms they wore last year against Gren Bay, but I like them (and purchased a replica Cam Heyward jersey for myself, even added a little WPMOY patch to it). My question is, will the Steelers be wearing those retro unis this season, and if so, against whom?

ANSWER: Back in May, President Art Rooney II said the Steelers again would wear their 1933 throwbacks at some point during the 2026 home schedule. After Sunday's game vs. the Browns, there are just 4 home games remaining: vs. Denver, Houston, Baltimore, and Carolina.

TIM GRATCHEN FROM FRISCO, TX: I just had a fantastic experience at the Paris game where Steeler fans greatly outnumbered Saints fans. With the Saints being considered the home team, the video screens had zero Steeler recognition that I recall and the announcer was certainly Saints friendly. No Renegade for us. Understandable if in New Orleans, but I thought the NFL could have allowed a bit more balance with an International Game. Your thoughts please?

ANSWER: My thoughts are that since New Orleans was the designated home team, the production of the game should be based on the in-stadium experience for games played in the Superdome. The Saints gave up the home date to have the game in Paris in the first place, so they get the advantages of being the home team. Simple.

CARLTON PHILLIPS FROM LINGLESTOWN, PA: The Steelers have put several players on IR. I know they are eligible to be reinstated to the active roster after four games. With the bye week coming up in two weeks, must it be four game weeks missed and not four calendar weeks?

ANSWER: During the regular season, players are on IR for 4 game weeks (the bye does not count as one). During the playoffs, a bye week would count as 1 game missed.

SCOTT ROGERS FROM DAYTON, OH: Obviously the Steelers are doing what they can to compensate for the injuries on offense. I know most folks anticipate 12-personnel to become more common, but do you think the Steelers will use 21-personnel more often as well? I noticed that package once or twice during the Bucs game, so I was curious if you heard any possibility of that being implemented more. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle are both dynamic RBs.

ANSWER: The way I would describe the RB situation is that Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle are a dynamic tandem of RBs, but there is no question who is No. 1. My personal opinion is that since only one RB can have the ball on a particular play, I would have 12-personnel on the field because the second TE would be a more significant asset as a blocker on a running play and a much more dangerous complement/decoy on a passing play. Only my personal opinion, though.