Asked and Answered: Oct. 11

DJ KLAKAMP FROM ERIE, PA: Do the Steelers provide nutritionists, chefs and food for the players during the season, or is this something each player provides for himself?

ANSWER: From the start of the offseason program through the end of the season, players have the option of taking advantage of the three meals a day provided in the cafeteria at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and all of the food can be packed to-go. And even though the food is made available in the facility's cafeteria, what is available is definitely not what people associated with "cafeteria food." For example, a sushi chef is brought in regularly, there are barbeques, all the ingredients for protein bowls, etc. The menus are set in conjunction with nutritionists, and there can be exceptions based on dietary restrictions, food allergies, etc. Some players may choose to have personal chefs, and there are no rules against that.

ADOLPHUS WEEMS FROM HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC: Thank you for your continued professional patience in responding to the many different types of Steelers fans. My question: I assume that all the players on the 53-man roster receive their game check whether they are active or not for that week. If so, can you please provide a perspective on why the CBA limits teams to 47/48 active players for the games?

ANSWER: It has to do with trying to mitigate the impact of a team's injuries on the outcome of a game. If both teams were able to dress all 53 players for every game, one team could have a numerical disadvantage if it had 4 of its 53 unable to play because of injury. I understand that injuries are a part of the game, but the idea at the time was trying to have a way where there was no numerical advantage for one team over its opponent in that game.

MARK SMITH FROM ATLANTA, GA: Do you think with the problems the Steelers receivers have been having getting separation, that if healthy, and the contract could be worked out, Tyreek Hill would be a good option for the team?

ANSWER: Tyreek Hill is 32 years old, and he's currently involved in a civil trial over abuse allegations made by his ex-wife. A dislocated knee injury caused him to miss a big hunk of the 2025 season, and he wasn't in any team's offseason program or training camp in 2026. Based on all of that, I would not see him as a good option.

TYLER JONES FROM ST. PARIS, OH: Regarding players who are signed off another team's practice squad, you stated in an answer that the player must be on the active roster for three weeks. What is the recourse if they cut him or he gets hurt in the first game and is placed on IR or something of that nature?

ANSWER: There is no recourse. If you sign a player off another team's practice squad, you have to pay him for three weeks on the active roster, and that guy occupies a spot on the active roster for three weeks.

ALLIE MARSHAL FROM STATE COLLEGE, PA: With the Saints game in Paris coming up, do all players have to have passports when traveling to games outside the country, or does the NFL give them a "pass"?

ANSWER: Even if the NFL was inclined to give players a pass to travel outside the country, the U.S. State Department has no such inclination. The entire traveling parties for the Saints and the Steelers will have passports.

ABE CHUTA FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: I have always known the Steelers to honor their contracts. I am trying to recollect an instance when the Steelers signed a top-dog to a multimillion-dollar contract and then let him go without fulfilling their end of the deal. Can you let us know if the Steelers have ever balked on a contract by releasing a player after giving him a big contract? In other words, buyer's remorse?

ANSWER: "Ever" is a long time, but the Steelers are among the top teams when it comes to total payout percentage of big contracts given to players.

JOHN PASQUINELLI FROM WENDELL, NC: I always like seeing former players attending training camp and seeing the rookies talking with them and picking their brains. Did Ben Roethlisberger attend camp at all this year? Not saying he has to go, but just curious if he did go at all this year?

ANSWER: I do not recall seeing Ben Roethlisberger at Saint Vincent College this summer.

NATE KLEIN FROM FREDERICKSBURG, VA: Other than after an International Game, which makes sense, how does the league determine which teams are given which bye weeks for the upcoming season?

ANSWER: It's all part of a process the NFL uses when it makes up its regular season schedule. And there are a lot of factors involved. A major consideration is trying to make sure the broadcast partners get a consistent flow of quality matchups. Teams are allowed to make requests regarding their schedule, and the league will try to prevent a particular team from always having its bye fall in the same week/portion of the schedule.

DOUG ELLIS FROM ERIE, PA: Are any of the rumors true the T.J. Watt requested a trade? Or do you see T.J. getting traded before the trade deadline?

ANSWER: No. And no.

GIO CALABRO FROM EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ: The Steelers have said the goal is to develop both Will Howard and Drew Allar to compete for the starting QB job next year. Coach Mike McCarthy was hired specifically because of his ability to develop quarterbacks. I'm curious how that is being done with both of them so far down the depth chart? Can you provide some context in "how" they're being developed with the season in full swing?

ANSWER: There has not been anything definitive said or decided that Will Howard and Drew Allar are going to compete 1-on-1 to be the starting QB in 2027. Right now it's about winning today's game vs. Indianapolis and getting back into the thick of the AFC playoff picture. That's the focus. The college scouts are gathering information to be used to evaluate the upcoming draft class, and the players and coaching staff are not concerned with anything outside of preparing for each game each week.

RAMZI NASSAR FROM ANCHORAGE, AK: Other than reading some articles on some of my favorite news sites, I relish your analysis. I am severely allergic to clickbait. A follow-up question to an answer about the silent count in your Asked and Answered of Oct. 1: If an offensive lineman signals a silent count, I assume that the QB can still audible and call for the ball to be snapped, or call an audible to change the play?

ANSWER: Yes, to both of those.

WARREN WEBB FROM BEAUMONT, ALBERTA, CANADA: Given that Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin (so far) never went on to coach another NFL team, who was the last Steelers head coach to go on to be the head coach of another NFL team? Did any Steelers coach go on to have a notable coaching career with another NFL team?

ANSWER: Going all the way back to the end of World War II in 1945, the Steelers have not had a head coach leave the team and go on to another job as an NFL head coach.

LARRY HEMINGER FROM SAN DIEGO, CA: I enjoyed reading the 38-year Commemorative Issue of Steelers Digest cover-to-cover, as I've been doing for many years. I thoroughly enjoyed reading your article, as well as Teresa Varley's on the history of the Steelers Digest, and I just wanted to thank you for the 38 years. I will miss smiling when I see it sitting in my mailbox, and stealing a few quiet minutes to read through it. There's some incredible history in those pages. Online is just not the same.

ANSWER: Thank you for the kind words.