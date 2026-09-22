Asked and Answered: Sept. 22

ALEX NESTURRICK FROM ODESSA, TX: I'm 69 years old and a lifelong Steelers fan. I was somewhat surprised to see Jason Gildon and Keith Willis in the top 10 on the list of Steelers all-time sack leaders. Do not hear much about them, can you give some insight on their careers?

ANSWER: Keith Willis came to the Steelers as an undrafted rookie from Northeastern in 1982, and there were a couple of seasons where he was among the most productive pass rushers in football. In 1983 Willis was 7th in the NFL with 14 sacks, and in 1986 he was tied for 10th with 12 sacks. He started 88 of 139 games played over 9 years in Pittsburgh, and he had 1 interception, 59.0 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, and 4 fumble recoveries.

Jason Gildon came to the Steelers as a No. 3 pick in 1994 from Oklahoma State, and in 126 starts of 167 games played over 10 seasons in Pittsburgh, Gildon had 1 interception, 24 passes defensed, 19 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and 3 defensive TDs to go along with his 80.0 career sacks. During a 5-season span from 1998-2002, Gildon had 54 sacks; he was voted to 3 straight Pro Bowls (2000-2002) and in 2001 was voted a first-team Associated Press All-Pro as an OLB.

KEVIN BOLIN FROM GENTRYVILLE, IN: I know Coach Mike McCarthy is the play caller, but can Aaron Rodgers change the play at the line of scrimmage if he sees something off?

ANSWER: Yes.

MADELINE BRESALIER FROM THE VILLAGES, FL: Why do we even bother having contracts with the players if they don't honor them? If it's a 3-year contract, why shouldn't they have to wait until the end of their 3-year contract to ask for another one?

ANSWER: The NFL is different from the other major professional sports leagues in that its player contracts are not all fully guaranteed at signing, which is why a sticking point in most negotiations has to do with the amount of guaranteed money included over the life of the contract. I'm not taking sides here, because all of this has been collectively bargained legally, but when you read that a player signed a 4-year, $100 million contract, he might not end up getting the whole $100 million.

S. PHILLIP GRESH FROM MARYVILLE, IL: "Awarding" a Player of the Game after a loss leaves a bad taste in this life long Steelers fan's mouth.

ANSWER: Don't worry, the guys picked as "Player of the Game" after a loss only get a consolation prize instead of a luxury automobile. But seriously, it a piece of content on the website after each game to be enjoyed, or not, by anyone interested. If you're not interested, you have my permission to ignore it.

JAMES LaBAR JR. FROM BYRNEDALE, PA: I know PK Chris Boswell is very good, but I wish the Steelers would play the field position game more often because the defense is our strength.

ANSWER: Coach Mike McCarthy doesn't sound like someone interested in playing the field position game. "We've got a quarterback who could play at any volume of game plan, but at the end of the day, it's a team game," said McCarthy immediately after the loss to the Patriots. "We've got to give Aaron [Rodgers] better platforms to throw off because I don't want to dink-and-dunk and play keep-away football. There's a place for that maybe situationally, but that's not the philosophy. We have to attempt to get the ball thrown downfield."

BOB GAYDOS FROM SPRINGDALE, PA: Why was the name changed from the Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network to the Pittsburgh Steelers Audio Network? Just wondering.

ANSWER: That's because the content fans once had to access via radio now is delivered on a variety of platforms. People can listen on their phones or laptops, via the Mobile App, and a lot of it is archived and can be heard at people's convenience.

MATTHEW CONFER FROM SALEM, MA: What changes can we realistically make for next week's game that would help this offense?

ANSWER: I don't have an answer for that. Sure, I could type something to fill this space and maybe that would satisfy you, but this is not a video game. "Change" sounds good and maybe it quiets some of the noise temporarily, but sometimes staying the course is the proper action to take. I'm not close enough to the situation even to know what the actual problems are, and I'm not arrogant enough to believe I could have answers that have eluded the coach or the GM. At this point, I think they almost have to stick with what they've been trying to do all along, maybe make some slight adjustments, and just try to do those things better.

MIKE PAGOTTO FROM PULASKI, PA: What do you see as the major factor in the subpar play of the offensive line? Running backs are hit in the backfield on almost every run attempt and Aaron Rodgers was trying to scramble to avoid a sack far too often. Is it a lack of individual skills, poor schemes by the coaches, or needing more for the unit to jell? It will be a long season if the offense cannot move the ball reliably.

ANSWER: My opinion is that when it comes to play along the lines of scrimmage in the NFL, winning the individual physical matchups is paramount. As Cam Heyward summarized after the loss to the Patriots, "Not kicking enough ass."

ROB KEALEY FROM PAXINOS, PA: As I watch the Steelers play New England, it's not just the offensive line but also Aaron Rodgers looks like his accuracy isn't there so far this year. My question is do you think the Steelers coaching staff will consider a change on the offensive line or at quarterback? And I'm not one of those who like to change the quarterback, but something need to change.

ANSWER: As I tried to explain in a previous answer in this installment, the results are what need to change/improve. But that doesn't necessarily mean there has to be change in the people doing it. Decisions have to be made about whether it's what they're doing that should be adjusted, or whether who is doing it is the problem. As to quarterback specifically, Aaron Rodgers is the best man for the job and unquestionably the guy who gives them the best chance to win games. If you want a QB competition, meet me in Latrobe next summer.