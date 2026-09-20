Asked and Answered: Sept. 20

NEIL GLASSER FROM MANALAPAN, NJ: Why do the Steelers choose to wear their black jerseys at home early in the season? Seems like white might be more comfortable when it's 80 degrees.

ANSWER: There was a time in their past when the Steelers wore white at home as did a lot of NFL teams, because in Major League Baseball – the No. 1 professional sport in America at the time – home teams wore white. Even as late as 1969 – Chuck Noll's inaugural season – the Steelers wore white for the home games that were played at Pitt Stadium. Once Three Rivers Stadium opened in 1970, ownership made the decision to wear black at home. I cannot imagine a realistic scenario where the Steelers now switch to white jerseys for a home game because it's hot.

DAVID FRANCIS FROM OKLAHOMA CITY, OK: I understand line play and the lack of hitting can take a bit to develop because of camp rules, but the dropped passes were awful on Sunday. Offensive pass interference was blatant. What happened to the new wide receivers coaching?

ANSWER: Yes, the dropped balls were ones where an NFL receiver is expected to make those plays, but it also can be true that the whole offensive pass interference/defensive pass interference element of that game was executed just as poorly by the officials. I think you're overreacting, and even if you're not I can guarantee you that the wide receivers coach has emphasized the importance of catching the ball and drilled the players on what constitutes offensive pass interference. After that, it's up to the players, and let's not forget those players are professionals.

VINNY LOBONO FROM AUSTIN, TX: Please help me understand why we have a human bulldozer like TE Darnell Washington, yet we seldom use him as part of our offense? Also, would you be shocked if Coach Mike McCarthy ever uses him as an RB on a crucial fourth-and-inches?

ANSWER: Coach Mike McCarthy did not run a single snap of "tush-push" football during all of the training camp/preseason period, and there was none of it vs. the Falcons. Darnell Washington was rewarded with a contract extension during the offseason because his value to the team is as a 2-way TE. Against Atlanta, Washington played 43 offensive snaps (64 percent), and since he was targeted just 2 times that's evidence Washington was doing a lot of the physical stuff along the line of scrimmage to see that much playing time. You want to see more of those bulldozing runs-after-catch plays, but that's not something you can call in the huddle. Those have to evolve from a combination of the play going against a particular defense where Washington running free is Rodgers' top option. And whenever Washington is Rodgers' top option, he'll get him the ball. I'm confident in that.

WILLIAM MARKSTEINER FROM LEROY, IL: I would think the Steelers should go after a stronger, bigger running back to help the running game. Is this possible?

ANSWER: What would help the running game in my opinion would be for the running backs the Steelers have to get to the line of scrimmage cleanly more often. By cleanly, I mean without having to break a tackle. That happened too infrequently vs. the Falcons, but it was just one game, too.

SCOTT RANDALL FROM CONWAY, SC: What was your evaluation of Dylan Cook's play?

ANSWER: No individual on the offensive line deserved a lot of accolades after the way the overall unit played. Dylan Cook is the kind of guy/player you want to see have success. Underdog story, hung around the fringes of the roster for a few years, and he really stepped up late last season at LT after Broderick Jones' injury. But the NFL has decided that Dylan Cook is not a full-time starting tackle. The Steelers spent a No. 1 pick on an OT in 2024 (Troy Fautanu, 20th overall) and then again in 2026 (Max Iheanachor, 21st overall). There still may be a spot for Cook in Pittsburgh, but it's not going to be as a full-time starter.

GRANT SPELLERBERG FROM CUTLER BAY, FL: If the Joey Porter Jr. situation persists for an extended period with no deal in sight, how long do the Steelers have to try and work a trade with another team?

ANSWER: The NFL trading deadline for the 2026 season is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

SAM WILEY FROM MIDDLETOWN, PA: We know the Steelers don't negotiate during the season. However, does putting the franchise tag on Joey Porter Jr. fall inside or outside of this policy?

ANSWER: Teams cannot put the franchise tag on a player for 2027 until Feb. 17, 2027, which is after the season.

THAD SPREG FROM MAKAKILO, HI: What's the purpose of the illegal man downfield penalty?

ANSWER: If you're referring to the penalty that's assessed to the kicking team on punts, it has to do with enhancing the possibility of a return. On a punt, the only players on the kicking team that are allowed a free release downfield at the snap of the ball are the two gunners – the players lined up wide to each side of the formation. Everyone else on the punt team cannot start downfield to cover the until the ball is kicked. If anyone is determined to have started downfield before that, the official will flag it as an illegal man downfield penalty.

DAMIANE SCOTT FROM PITTSBURQH, PA: Is LaMarr Woodley in the top 10 on the all-time list of Steelers players in sacks? Can you name the top 10 and their sack totals?

ANSWER: As of the start of the 2026 season (not including the game vs. Atlanta on Sept. 13), LaMarr Woodley was 9th on the Steelers all-time sack list. Here is the top 10, with sack totals before the Falcons game:

1. T.J. Watt with 115.0

2. Cam Heyward with 92.0

3. James Harrison with 80.5

4. Jaason Gildon with 77.0

5. L.C. Greenwood with 73.5

6. Joe Greene with 66.0

7. Joey Porter with 60.0

8. Keith Willis with 59.0

9. LaMarr Woodley with 57.0

10. Greg Lloyd with 53.5

ALEXANDER EICHENMILLER FROM SALISBURY, MD: Last Sunday the game hosts didn't mention the playing of "Renegade." Did I just miss the announcement or did the Steelers retire the song?

ANSWER: I'm not sure who you mean by "the game hosts." If you're in the stadium watching the game. "Renegade" is never announced to the crowd. What happens is the jumbotron goes black for a couple of seconds, and then the song with the accompanying video begins. If you're referring to the broadcast of the game – either watching on television or listening on the Steelers Audio Network – I believe most often the playing of "Renegade" happens during a commercial break. But "Renegade" was played during the fourth quarter of the game vs. Atlanta last Sunday.

LARRY LASH FROM TARENTUM, PA : I try not to read too much into what the national media says about our Steelers, but sometimes it's difficult. Especially when I'm hearing that Aaron Rodgers should be benched. (For whom?) Anyway, I didn't think completing 24-of-40 for 221 yards was a bad game. Especially considering he didn't take any live snaps in preseason games and his receivers weren't doing him any favors with some dropped passes. I was wondering how you thought he looked in Week 1?

ANSWER: If I made a list of everything that concerned me about the Steelers performance during the opener against the Falcons, Aaron Rodgers' play would not be on it anywhere.