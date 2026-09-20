Asked and Answered: Sept. 20

The opinions found in Asked and Answered do not reflect the views of the Steelers organization.
Let's get to it:
DAN MELCHIOR FROM SAN DIEGO, CA: Given Aaron Rodgers' preference for consistent, reliable, mistake-free play, how do you characterize the relationship with DK Metcalf given Metcalf's obvious big-play potential with the offsetting penalties, drops and sometimes lack of judgement? Does Coach Mike McCarthy somehow help bridge that risk-reward divide?
ANSWER: Part of Aaron Rodgers' responsibilities as an NFL starting QB is to meet with the media once during the week and then after the game. This exchange is from Rodgers' Sept. 16 session, and it sounds like this is something the QB sees as being between him and his No. 1 WR:
Q. When we talked with Mike [McCarthy], he said big focus for you guys this week oﬀensively was going to be third down. From your perspective what do you guys see that you want to fix most coming into this next game?
Rodgers: I mean, the whole thing can be deceiving. We had PI on a third down that could have been a touchdown. We had another blatant PI on DK [Metcalf] that wasn't called. We had an opportunity to hit [Roman Wilson] down the field with probably PI, not called. He didn't come up with it. Had DK in the end zone, for sure PI. He still almost made a ridiculous catch, and then one to DK, he obviously, usually catches. One of those goes, two of those go, and it's a whole diﬀerent conversation. So that's the way the League is. You can't get too caught up on the specific numbers without looking at what actually happened in the game.
Q. You said after the game that you wanted to go right back to DK [Metcalf] after the drop. Do you do anything more this week or, in your mind, is that kind of over with at that point?
Rodgers: Anything more like what?
Q, Like just like work on things with him any extra?
Rodgers: Oh no, I'm not worried about DK [Metcalf] at all, man. I love DK. He's one of my closest friends on the team, and I'm going to keep feeding him.
NEIL GLASSER FROM MANALAPAN, NJ: Why do the Steelers choose to wear their black jerseys at home early in the season? Seems like white might be more comfortable when it's 80 degrees.
ANSWER: There was a time in their past when the Steelers wore white at home as did a lot of NFL teams, because in Major League Baseball – the No. 1 professional sport in America at the time – home teams wore white. Even as late as 1969 – Chuck Noll's inaugural season – the Steelers wore white for the home games that were played at Pitt Stadium. Once Three Rivers Stadium opened in 1970, ownership made the decision to wear black at home. I cannot imagine a realistic scenario where the Steelers now switch to white jerseys for a home game because it's hot.
DAVID FRANCIS FROM OKLAHOMA CITY, OK: I understand line play and the lack of hitting can take a bit to develop because of camp rules, but the dropped passes were awful on Sunday. Offensive pass interference was blatant. What happened to the new wide receivers coaching?
ANSWER: Yes, the dropped balls were ones where an NFL receiver is expected to make those plays, but it also can be true that the whole offensive pass interference/defensive pass interference element of that game was executed just as poorly by the officials. I think you're overreacting, and even if you're not I can guarantee you that the wide receivers coach has emphasized the importance of catching the ball and drilled the players on what constitutes offensive pass interference. After that, it's up to the players, and let's not forget those players are professionals.
VINNY LOBONO FROM AUSTIN, TX: Please help me understand why we have a human bulldozer like TE Darnell Washington, yet we seldom use him as part of our offense? Also, would you be shocked if Coach Mike McCarthy ever uses him as an RB on a crucial fourth-and-inches?
ANSWER: Coach Mike McCarthy did not run a single snap of "tush-push" football during all of the training camp/preseason period, and there was none of it vs. the Falcons. Darnell Washington was rewarded with a contract extension during the offseason because his value to the team is as a 2-way TE. Against Atlanta, Washington played 43 offensive snaps (64 percent), and since he was targeted just 2 times that's evidence Washington was doing a lot of the physical stuff along the line of scrimmage to see that much playing time. You want to see more of those bulldozing runs-after-catch plays, but that's not something you can call in the huddle. Those have to evolve from a combination of the play going against a particular defense where Washington running free is Rodgers' top option. And whenever Washington is Rodgers' top option, he'll get him the ball. I'm confident in that.
WILLIAM MARKSTEINER FROM LEROY, IL: I would think the Steelers should go after a stronger, bigger running back to help the running game. Is this possible?
ANSWER: What would help the running game in my opinion would be for the running backs the Steelers have to get to the line of scrimmage cleanly more often. By cleanly, I mean without having to break a tackle. That happened too infrequently vs. the Falcons, but it was just one game, too.
SCOTT RANDALL FROM CONWAY, SC: What was your evaluation of Dylan Cook's play?
ANSWER: No individual on the offensive line deserved a lot of accolades after the way the overall unit played. Dylan Cook is the kind of guy/player you want to see have success. Underdog story, hung around the fringes of the roster for a few years, and he really stepped up late last season at LT after Broderick Jones' injury. But the NFL has decided that Dylan Cook is not a full-time starting tackle. The Steelers spent a No. 1 pick on an OT in 2024 (Troy Fautanu, 20th overall) and then again in 2026 (Max Iheanachor, 21st overall). There still may be a spot for Cook in Pittsburgh, but it's not going to be as a full-time starter.
GRANT SPELLERBERG FROM CUTLER BAY, FL: If the Joey Porter Jr. situation persists for an extended period with no deal in sight, how long do the Steelers have to try and work a trade with another team?
ANSWER: The NFL trading deadline for the 2026 season is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
SAM WILEY FROM MIDDLETOWN, PA: We know the Steelers don't negotiate during the season. However, does putting the franchise tag on Joey Porter Jr. fall inside or outside of this policy?
ANSWER: Teams cannot put the franchise tag on a player for 2027 until Feb. 17, 2027, which is after the season.
THAD SPREG FROM MAKAKILO, HI: What's the purpose of the illegal man downfield penalty?
ANSWER: If you're referring to the penalty that's assessed to the kicking team on punts, it has to do with enhancing the possibility of a return. On a punt, the only players on the kicking team that are allowed a free release downfield at the snap of the ball are the two gunners – the players lined up wide to each side of the formation. Everyone else on the punt team cannot start downfield to cover the until the ball is kicked. If anyone is determined to have started downfield before that, the official will flag it as an illegal man downfield penalty.
DAMIANE SCOTT FROM PITTSBURQH, PA: Is LaMarr Woodley in the top 10 on the all-time list of Steelers players in sacks? Can you name the top 10 and their sack totals?
ANSWER: As of the start of the 2026 season (not including the game vs. Atlanta on Sept. 13), LaMarr Woodley was 9th on the Steelers all-time sack list. Here is the top 10, with sack totals before the Falcons game:
1. T.J. Watt with 115.0
2. Cam Heyward with 92.0
3. James Harrison with 80.5
4. Jaason Gildon with 77.0
5. L.C. Greenwood with 73.5
6. Joe Greene with 66.0
7. Joey Porter with 60.0
8. Keith Willis with 59.0
9. LaMarr Woodley with 57.0
10. Greg Lloyd with 53.5
ALEXANDER EICHENMILLER FROM SALISBURY, MD: Last Sunday the game hosts didn't mention the playing of "Renegade." Did I just miss the announcement or did the Steelers retire the song?
ANSWER: I'm not sure who you mean by "the game hosts." If you're in the stadium watching the game. "Renegade" is never announced to the crowd. What happens is the jumbotron goes black for a couple of seconds, and then the song with the accompanying video begins. If you're referring to the broadcast of the game – either watching on television or listening on the Steelers Audio Network – I believe most often the playing of "Renegade" happens during a commercial break. But "Renegade" was played during the fourth quarter of the game vs. Atlanta last Sunday.
LARRY LASH FROM TARENTUM, PA : I try not to read too much into what the national media says about our Steelers, but sometimes it's difficult. Especially when I'm hearing that Aaron Rodgers should be benched. (For whom?) Anyway, I didn't think completing 24-of-40 for 221 yards was a bad game. Especially considering he didn't take any live snaps in preseason games and his receivers weren't doing him any favors with some dropped passes. I was wondering how you thought he looked in Week 1?
ANSWER: If I made a list of everything that concerned me about the Steelers performance during the opener against the Falcons, Aaron Rodgers' play would not be on it anywhere.
DAREN FIKE FROM MONUMENT, CO: Aaron Rodgers frequently holds off on the snap until the last second of the play clock. I know this allows him more time to diagnose the defense, but it also allows the defense to fire off harder on the snap since they know exactly when it's coming. I think this might be contributing to the quick pressure defenses are getting on our QB. With our offensive line still needing to jell, wouldn't a bit more uncertainty with the snap timing help them out?
ANSWER: I think you're reaching. You say that holding off on the snap helps the defense by allowing players to time the snap. I say that holding off on the snap helps the QB because it allows him to decipher the defense's alignment and predict where the weak spots might be. In other words, it gives the QB the answers to the test ahead of time. I believe the knowledge Aaron Rodgers gets from looking over the defense and seeing what disguises it might be attempting is more important than the defense knowing when the ball will be snapped.